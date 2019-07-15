eBay Crashes Prime Day with $59 Google Home Hub

eBay is crashing Amazon's Prime Day deals party with a stellar deal on one of the best smart home devices around.

Act fast, and you can score the Google Home Hub for just $59. That's $71 off its list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this smart device.

The Google Home Hub sports shows everything from your photos to your local weather on its 7-inch display. Its compact size makes it the perfect control center for your other smart home devices.

We reviewed the Google Home Hub and were impressed by its compact size, easy phone calling and centralized smart home control. Although its screen is too small for streaming movies and TV shows, it's a great alternative to a pricier smart display.

The Google Home Hub's Home View screen lets you control smart devices from various brands on one screen. It eliminates the need of having to switch between multiple apps on your phone or tablet.

You can also use the Google Home Hub as a speaker and play music from YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora. Keep in mind that it has a single 1.6-inch speaker, so its audio isn't as loud as that of the dual 2-inch drivers of Amazon's Echo Show.

This Prime Day crash sale won't last long so don't wait to grab this smart gadget for an unprecedented low price.