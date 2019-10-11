eBay Black Friday Preview: New Nintendo Switch Now $279

eBay is giving gamers an early Black Friday 2019 preview with its first ever Gaming Weekend Sale. The 72-hour event includes discounts on HyperX gear, gaming laptops, consoles, and accessories.

One of the sale's most noteworthy deals involves the new Nintendo Switch. Retailers have been very shy about discounting the new console. However, eBay has the new Nintendo Switch on sale for $279.99. That's only $20 off, but it's the first price drop we've seen on the new Switch with the better battery life. (Alternatively, Amazon has it at full price, but it's bundling it with a $25 Amazon gift card).

New Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $279.99

The new Switch offers from 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life versus its predecessor, which maxed out at 2.5 to 6.5 hours. This is the first dollar-off discount we see on the new console. View Deal

Unlike its predecessor, the new Switch offers from 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life. (The previous model offered between 2.5 to 6.5 hours). Battery life will of course vary based on the game you play, but Nintendo says its new console should allow for up to 5.5 hours of juice while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (Again, the previous console lasted 3 hours with this game).

This is the first deal in a series of "Friday Drops" that eBay will release every Friday through the end of the month.

However, keep a sharp eye. Not all of the deals in eBay's current sale are head-turners. Some of their 20% off video games are cheaper elsewhere. Mortal Kombat 11, for instance, is $1 off at eBay, but Amazon has it for $35. So you'll definitely want to price check before you make any final purchases. And make sure to follow our Black Friday gaming deals guide for upcoming gaming deals.