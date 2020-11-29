Best Cyber Monday camera deals 2020: Save on Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro and more

The best Cyber Monday camera deals feature photography discounts on almost all brands and types of camera. Whether you're looking to upgrade your DLSR or mirrorless camera, add a new lens to the family, or invest in a GoPro or any other type of action cam, there should be a deal that catches your eye.

A Cyber Monday camera deal is the perfect way to start out in especially such as this deal for the Canon EOS Rebel T7 for $499 at Best Buy. It's $100 off its regular price, and comes with a good kit lens AND a 300mm zoom lens.

All the major camera brands have discounted stock, including the likes of Canon, Nikon, Sony, GoPro, and FujiFilm.

If you're looking for other savings, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals for discounts on TVs, iPads, and more.

Best Cyber Monday camera deals right now

Cyber Monday camera deals

Canon Cyber Monday deals

Canon EOS Rebel T8i kit was $899, now $799 @ Adorama

This is the complete package: For $100 off, you get the Canon EOS Rebel T8i and an 18-50mm lens, a 32GB SD card, a shoulder bag, camera-cleaning kit, USB card reader, a set of lens filters, a screen protector, and Corel's suite of photo and video editing software. View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T7 was $599, now $499 @ Best Buy

This starter DSLR from Canon includes two lenses: an EF-S 18-55mm and EF 75-300mm lens, as well as a carrying case, making it an ideal gift for someone who wants to step up from shooting pictures with their smartphone. For Cyber Monday, it's $100 off.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel T6 was $549, now $399 @ B&H This entry-level camera from Canon is good for beginners, and comes with an 18-55mm lens. It has an 18MP sensor, a rear display (which doesn't flip out, unfortunately), and can record video up to 1080p/30 fps. Canon has a lot of useful in-camera guides for those new to photography.View Deal

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 was $749, now $599 @ Amazon

This entry-level DSLR from Canon is good for newbies, as it has lots of in-camera guides. It has an articulating touchscreen—good for taking photos at odd angles—a pop-up flash, and can record video in 4K, a rarity for a DSLR this inexpensive. This deal also includes an 18-55mm lens.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II bundle was $629, now $499 @ Adorama

This bundle gets you the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II, an excellent compact camera, along with a shoulder bag, 16GB SD card, a camera-cleaning kit, a USB 2.0 card reader, and Corel Photo Video Art Suite — all for $160 off its regular price.View Deal

Canon EOS RP was $1,399, now $999 @ Best Buy Check availability: The Canon EOS RP is a great full-frame mirrorless camera, boasting a 24.2MP image sensor, and 4K video. In our Canon EOS RP review, we loved its articulating touchscreen, image quality, and handling. This deal includes a 24-105mm lens with image stabilization, which is handy as that feature is not built into the camera.View Deal

Canon EOS 5DS (body only) was $3,699, now $1,299 @ B&H Photo

Out of stock: Talk about a markdown! Canon's full-frame DSLR is discounted by $2,400 on this Black Friday deal. It has a 50.5MP sensor, dual memory card slots, and Canon's Digic 6 image processor. Granted, this model is a bit older: Its 3.2-inch monitor isn't touch-enabled and doesn't articulate, and the camera can only shoot video at a max resolution of 1080p. But for those who want a DSLR that can take excellent pictures, this is one to check out.View Deal

Nikon Cyber Monday deals

Nikon D3500 w/2 lenses was $846, now $596 @ B&H Photo

This deal gives a beginner photographer almost everything they need to get started: This kit includes the Nikon D3500 DSLR, which has helpful guides in-camera, as well as an 18-55mm lens and a 70-300mm lens, so you'll be ready for most situations. View Deal

Nikon D7500 w/two lens kit was $1,496, now $1,196 @ Adorama

Nikon's higher-end enthusiast DSLR is now $300 off for Black Friday. This kit includes an 18-55mm and a 70-300mm lens, as well as a 32GB SD card, a lens cleaning kit, a memory card wallet, four filters, and Corel's photo and video editing suite. Check out our Nikon D7500 review to see if it's right for you.View Deal

Nikon Z 50 w/two lenses was $1,349, now $1,099 @ Best Buy

In our Nikon Z 50 review, we found it to be an excellent midrange mirrorless camera with great handling, photo quality, and feature set. This deal includes a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR lens, so you're set up for just about any photographic situation.View Deal

Nikon D5600 w/ Lens + Kit: was $1,046 now $796 @ B&H Photo

Out of stock: For intermediate photographers, the Nikon D5600 is another excellent DSLR. This deal, which is temporarily out of stock, includes an 18-55mm lens, a 70-300mm lens, Skylum Luminar 4 photo editing software, and an SD card. View Deal

Sony Cyber Monday deals

Sony a7R II w/flash was $1,798, now $1,198 @ Adorama

Sony has been leading the pack with its full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the a7R II is a prime example of why. It has a 42MP sensor, 5-axis in-body stabilization, and can shoot 4K/30 fps video. This deal does not include a lens, but it does come with an external flash. At $600 off its regular price, this is one deal to check out.

View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 III w/lens was $2,199, now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This full-frame mirrorless camera has a 24.2MP sensor, an astounding ISO range of 50-204,800, autofocus with 693 phase detection and 425 contrast detection focus points, and can shoot 4K video in HDR. It also has 5-axis in-body image stabilization. This deal also includes a 28-70 mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II: was $1,598 now $998 @ Amazon

This E-mount full-frame mirrorless camera with a 28-70mm kit lens has just dropped in price, giving you a massive $600 discount. Featuring 5-axis image stabilization, Sony's impressive phase-detection AF, 24.3MP sensor, and high-bit-rate XAVC S video format, this camera is among the best, even in the shadow of its successors.View Deal

Sony ZV-1 was $946, now $796 @ B&H Photo

This vlogger's kit comes with the compact Sony ZV-1 camera, the GP-VPT2BT Wireless Shooting Grip and a memory card. The ZV-1 has a 20.1MP 1-inch Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor, a ZEISS 24-70mm-Equiv. f/1.8-2.8 lens, and can record video at 4K/30 fps. Importantly for the vlogging set, it has a flip-our display, so you can easily frame yourself in the video.View Deal

Olympus Cyber Monday deals

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (Body Only): was $1,699 now $849 @ Amazon

Olympus' top-end mirrorless camera, the OM-D E-M1 Mark II has 5-axis image stabilization, shoots video at resolutions up to 4K, and has a 20MP four-thirds image sensor that can take photos at up to 20 frames per second. There is a newer E-M1 Mark III, but the Mark II is still an excellent shooter. Note that this deal is for the camera body only.View Deal

Olympus Tough TG-6 was $449, now $349 @ Amazon

The Olympus Tough TG-6 is one of the best waterproof cameras. It's waterproof to 50 feet, and is also shockproof, crush proof, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 degrees F. It has an f/2.0 lens, 5 underwater shooting modes, and can capture 4K video.

View Deal

Fujifilm Cyber Monday camera deals

Fujifilm X-T3 was $1,899, now $1,399 @ BH Photo

Out of stock: When it came out, Fujifilm's X-T3 was one of the best mirrorless cameras around, and despite now having a successor, it still is a fantastic shooter, with a 26MP APS-C sensor, ISO range of 80 to 51200, and speeds of up to 30 fps. It can also take DCI video at 4K resolution. This deal also comes with an 18-55mm lens, spare battery, SD card, UV filter, and a cleaning kit. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T200 was $799, now $499 @ B&H

Out of stock: A great gift for an aspiring photographer, this Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera kit comes with the camera, a 15-45mm lens, a 64GB memory card, and a carrying case. You can get the camera in classic silver, champagne gold, and black. This deal represents a savings of $300.View Deal

Panasonic Cyber Monday deals

Panasonic Lumix FZ300 was $597, now $397 @ B&H Photo

Looking for a great wildlife camera? The Lumix FZ300 has a 24x (25-600mm equivalent) zoom lens, so you can really close to the action. Better yet, it has an f/2.8 aperture and 5-axis image stabilization, meaning you'll be able to get sharper shots even in lower light conditions. It can also shoot 4K/30 fps video, and lets you extract frames as individual photos.View Deal

Panasonic LUMIX FZ80 was $399, now $297 @ Amazon

When you need to get reaaaaallllllyyyy close, the FZ80's 60x (20-1200mm equivalent) lens will let you do just that. It has an 18.1 megapixel sensor, an aperture range of f/2.8-5.9, and can record 4K/30 fps video. View Deal

Instant camera Cyber Monday deals

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 was $130, now $79 @ Amazon

The Instax Square SQ6 takes 2.4 x 2.4-inch photos, much larger than other Instax cameras. The SQ6 has a retro-ish design, and comes in several colors: blue, gold, gray, red, white, and even a Taylor Swift edition. It comes with three color filters (orange, purple and green) and has three range modes and a flash.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 was $69, now $59 @ Amazon

The Instax Mini 11 is Fujifilm's flagship instant camera, and is simple and easy to use. It will automatically adjust to the scene, has a built-in macro mode and a selfie mirror for getting that perfect shot of you and your friends. It comes in pink, black, white, purple, and blue. View Deal

Canon Ivy Cliq+ 2 was $149, now $129 @ Best Buy

Save $50: This instant camera has a fun trick: You can connect to it via Bluetooth and print out photos you took with your smartphone. Aside from that, this slim camera fits easily in your pocket, has a large mirror on the front for selfies, and has a microSD card slot so you can save digital copies of the photos you take. View Deal

Instax Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera was $159, now $129 @ Amazon

Limited stock: This instant camera has a special feature: You can record an audio clip with each photo you take; a QR code is printed on the photo, so anyone can scan it with their smartphone and listen to the clip. This deal is also available with a 60- or 120-pack of film. You can also use this camera to print photos taken with your smartphone. View Deal

Kodak Smile Instant Print Digital Camera: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Deal ended: Take your love of instant cameras to a new level with the Kodak Smile. Not only will it let you take and print your photos for that instant gratification you need, but it'll also let you edit and share via its LCD display. It's got a decent battery life as well, giving you up to 40 prints in a single charge. This deal ended for Black Friday, but could come back down on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Lomo'Instant Mini was $104.90, now $89 @ Moment

Lomo makes some of the best instant cameras; the Lomo'Instant Mini has a 27mm equivalent lens, a built-in flash, and a selfie mirror. It has a great retro design, and you can pick it up in black, brown, or white.View Deal

GoPro Cyber Monday Deals

GoPro Hero9 Black Bundle was $549, now $349 @ GoPro

The GoPro Hero9 is GoPro's best action camera yet. It can record video in 5K and has a new front-facing display, which makes it easier to frame yourself in a shot. This deal includes the camera, a 32GB microSD card, and a 1-year subscription to GoPro (normally $5/month), which gives you unlimited cloud storage, 50% off GoPro accessories, and free camera replacement.View Deal

GoPro Hero8 Black Official Holiday Bundle: was $356 now $299 @ Amazon

The former flagship is more affordable than ever this Black Friday. That means you're getting its awesome features like HyperSmooth 2.0, TimeWarp 2.0, and LiveBurst for less. With this epic Amazon deal, you're also getting a shorty tripod, head strap, 32GB SD card, and 2 rechargeable batteries. View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Silver + Protective Housing: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

While the Hero7 may no longer be the reigning GoPro line, the Hero7 Silver still makes for a great gift for the budding adventurer-slash-filmmaker in the family. Complete with 4K video at 30fps shooting capabilities, intuitive touch controls, and voice control, it's $50 cheaper this Cyber Monday.View Deal

iPhone lens Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 12 starter kit was $145, now $130 @ Moment

Moment's iPhone lenses are the best; this kit includes not just a lens, but an iPhone case, a lens cap, and a lens-cleaning kit. You can choose which style case and which lens you want; the final price will reflect your choices, but regardless, you'll get a $15 discount.View Deal

Moment Fisheye 15mm Lens was $79, now $49 @ Moment

Save $30 on this fisheye lens and capture more of the world around you. This lens has a 170 degree field of view. In order to minimize edge distortion, Moment recommends this lens for iPhones made in 2018 and earlier.View Deal

Moment Fisheye 14mm Lens was $119, now $99 @ Moment

Made for iPhones from 2018 and newer (like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12), this fisheye lens has a 170-degree field of view. It's $20 off for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Moment Tele 58mm Lens was $119, now $99 @ Moment

The iPhone's optical zoom works well, but if you want to get even closer, you'll need a telephoto lens. This lens increases the magnification by 2X, and is optimized for the iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy S10 and newer phones.

View Deal

Moment anamorphic lens was $149, now $129 @ Moment

Make your iPhone videos truly cinematic with this anamorphic lens from Moment. It's one of the best iPhone lenses around, and right now, it's $20 off.View Deal

Camera accessories

Lensrentals: 30% off all orders

Lensrentals is offering 30% off orders (code: Lensrentals LRBF20) placed by November 30. In addition, LensProToGo is offering 25% off orders (code: LensProToGo LPTGBF20) and LensAuthority is offering 15% off all orders ((Code: LensAuthority LABF20)



Codes expire November 30, and orders must arrive by 2.28.21. Limit one per customer.View Deal

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 was $119, now $98 @ Amazon

This 3-axis smartphone gimbal ensures that whatever video you take with your iPhone or Android remains smooth, no matter how much you're moving around. It folds up into a very compact design and has controls for zooming, panning, and recording.View Deal

DJI Ozmo Pocket was $399, now $249 @ Amazon

Perfect for vloggers, the Ozmo Pocket is a tiny gimbal-stabilized camera with a 1/2. 3-Inch sensor, 80-degree FOV, and F/2. 0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60Fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP. It also has a number of object-tracking modes to keep you in frame no matter what.View Deal

Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand was $39, now $33 @ Amazon

We're all using our phones as webcams, so why not look your best with this ring light and tripod stand deal? The dimmable ring light has three color modes, and the tripod extends to 51 inches and comes with a smartphone holder and a remote. View Deal

Peak Design Travel Tripod was $349, now $314 @ Moment

This ultra-portable aluminum tripod collapses down to 15 inches long and 3 inches in diameter, and expands to a height of 60 inches. It weighs a little over 3 pounds, but can support up to 20 pounds of equipment. View Deal