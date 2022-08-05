FAQs

What are Canon promo codes? Canon promo codes are hidden vouchers that can be used to lower the price of Canon cameras, printers, and more. When available, Canon coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Canon offer free shipping? Canon offers free shipping on select products only. (The Canon website will indicate which products are eligible for free shipping). Otherwise, shipping charges start at $5.99 for purchases up to $39.99, $11.99 for purchases from $40 to $129.99, and $15.99 for purchases of $130 or more. You can see Canon's full shipping rates via the Canon website (opens in new tab).

Is there a Canon store near me? Canon authorized dealers and resellers can be located throughout the country. You can look for local stores via Canon's website (opens in new tab).

Does Canon offer service discounts? Canon doesn't offer student or service discounts in the United States. If you're looking for ways to save on your purchase, Canon promo codes and/or sales are your best bet.

Canon Hints and Tips

In addition to Canon promo codes, there are various other ways to save money on Canon products.

Shop the Canon Refurbished store: The Canon website offers refurbished products that have been inspected and certified refurbished by Canon. It includes all types of cameras, lenses, flashes, camcorders, and more. You can save up to $800 by shipping refurbished and best of all you get a 1-year limited warranty on refurbished products. You can browse the refurbished store via the Canon website (opens in new tab) .

The Canon website offers refurbished products that have been inspected and certified refurbished by Canon. It includes all types of cameras, lenses, flashes, camcorders, and more. You can save up to $800 by shipping refurbished and best of all you get a 1-year limited warranty on refurbished products. You can browse the refurbished store via the Canon website . Check out Canon's sale page: From time to time, Canon will list deals and promotions on its website. The deals can vary from dollar-off discounts to free shipping on select devices. You can browse all Canon deals on the Canon website (opens in new tab) .

From time to time, Canon will list deals and promotions on its website. The deals can vary from dollar-off discounts to free shipping on select devices. You can browse all Canon deals on the Canon website . Look for deals from other retailers: Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are just a handful of retailers that also offer Canon products. Discounts can range from $50 to $500 off.

How to use Canon promo codes

Canon promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. On the right column of your shopping cart (above the "Cart total"), you'll find a section that says "Enter Promo code." Manually enter your Canon coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Canon products?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Canon EOS R6: If you're shopping for a mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R6 is a solid pick. In our Canon EOS R6 review, we said the full-frame mirrorless camera offers incredible autofocus, class-leading image stabilization, and excellent low-light abilities. The 20.1-megapixel full-frame camera features class-leading image stabilization, a 6,072-point dual-pixel autofocus system, 12fps burst shooting, 4K video, and high-res OLED electronic viewfinder. It's not cheap at $2,499, but it has almost everything you could want in an enthusiast mirrorless camera with only a few of minor drawbacks.

Canon Pixma TS9210: This compact, all-in-one printer not only offers great document printing, but it also delivers some of the fastest printing we've seen, along with quickest-in-category copying. It sits at the top of our list of the best Canon printers and is well-suited for home or light office work.

Canon EOS Rebel T8i: Not everyone needs a $1,000+ SLR and that's where the Rebel T8i comes into the picture. In our Canon EOS Rebel T8i review, we called it a good DSLR for beginners, hobbyists, and content creators. We also like that it can capture 4K video. Influencers and content creators will also appreciate the camera's built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sharing capabilities. After wrapping a shoot, you can share photos on the spot via the Canon Connect App.