Chelsea vs Malmo live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Chelsea vs Malmo live stream is likely to showcase a comfortable victory for a Chelsea side who have started the season in fine form.

Chelsea vs Malmo channel, start time The Chelsea vs Malmo live stream takes place today (Wednesday, October 20).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League, having won six and only lost one of their eight games. Admittedly, their Champions League form has been a bit more mixed, with one win and one defeat, but they're still well-placed to qualify in Group H.

That defeat came against Juventus in Turin three weeks ago, but Chelsea won't be unduly worried by that. They're still clear favorites to make it through to the next round, along with the Italian side, and Malmo are unlikely to be able to take points off them here.

Harsh? Well consider that the Swedish team have so far conceded seven goals and scored none and that prediction might seem more reasonable. Malmo do currently top the Swedish top flight, but anything less than a Chelsea win will still be a shock.

What's more, the London side are at close to full strength for this tie. Defenders Thiago Silva and Toni Rudiger will be available despite missing Saturday's win over Brentford, and Christian Pulisic is the only major absentee. The USA international is close to recovery from an ankle injury, but won't be risked here.

Romelu Lukaku may also miss out, with manager Thomas Tuchel likely to rest the Belgian forward against the weakest opposition in the group. If he's benched, expert Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to start up front, with Mason Mount just behind.

Malmo, meanwhile, will be without the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic plus the injured Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen and Felix Beijmo. One player who should be familiar to Premier League fans, though, is Swedish international Martin Olsson, who played for Norwich City and Swansea over a seven-year stint in the U.K.

Can Malmo spring a shock here? We'll find out very soon in the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Malmo live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial. View Deal

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

How to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.