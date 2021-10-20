How to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown online

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown cheat sheet Airing on PBS: Oct. 24, 2021, 7:30 p.m. ET

Run-time: 30 minutes

Director: Bill Melendez, Phil Roman

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

Original release date: 1966

Trying to figure out how to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown? While Apple TV still holds the rights to stream the classic holiday special year-round, it is available for free on a few days on other channels leading up to Halloween.

The time-honored classic, which sees Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown, Linus and Sally waiting in a pumpkin patch, and Snoopy cosplaying as a World War I flying ace, will return to network television this fall.

Here's everything you need to know about how and where you can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

How to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown from anywhere on earth

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where neither PBS nor Apple TV Plus is available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch On The Rocks and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free

This year, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. However, it will not be available on pbskids.org or the PBS Kids Video App.

With one of the best TV antennas, you could pull PBS out of the air, if you have a local affiliate. PBS is also on YouTube TV.

In previous years, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown aired on ABC, but did not appear on any networks last year after Apple acquired the rights.

How to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on streaming

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is already on Apple TV Plus; last year, the streaming service made it available for free to nonsubscribers between Oct. 30 and November 1. Hopefully, they'll do the same this year.