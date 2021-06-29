Canadiens vs Lightning live stream: How to watch Stanley Cup 2021 Game 2 online

Canadiens vs Lightning start time, channel The game 2 Canadiens vs Lightning live stream is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT today (Wednesday, June 30)

It will air on NBCSN, which is available on Sling TV's Blue package — which is currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The first Canadiens vs Lightning live stream was about as one-sided an affair as it gets, thanks in no part to Nikita Kucherov. The Lightning star posted a pair of goals and an assist in an effort that led him to exclusive company: only he, Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux have scored 30-plus points in back-to-back postseasons.

Kucherov set up Bolts captain Steven Stamkos for their final goal of the game, which at 5-1 was just rubbing salt in the wound. This stellar performance followed doubts about Kucherov's health, after he played only one shift in Game 6 of the series against the Islanders.

That said, Kucherov didn't even score until the third period. Tampa Bay earned its first lead when Erik Cernak found net with 13:41 left in period 1.

Then, Blake Coleman and Yanni Gourde collaborated on goal 2 in the second period. The Habs got their first and only goal of the game thanks to a Ben Chiarot slap shot. But that was where it ended, as Kucherov's back-to-backs and assist sealed the deal for Tampa Bay.

Here's how to watch the Stanley Cup Final 2021 online from anywhere — and how to catch it as it goes from streaming to broadcast TV.

How to watch Canadiens vs Lightning live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your home ice, and you can't watch Canadiens vs Lightning live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service and can access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Canadiens vs Lightning live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Canadiens vs Lightning live stream airs on NBC SN and Peacock, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT tomorrow (June 30).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and Fubo TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list. If we had to choose, we'd go for Sling because it's also got TNT for the NBA playoffs, which we're also watching — which Fubo doesn't have.

Sling Blue is the package for you for NBC SN, as it also gets NBC (which is also accessible with one of the best TV antennas).

Cheaper Option Sling TV : You can get NBCSN and NBC in the Sling Blue package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Games 1 & 2 In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

More Channels Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like NBC, as well as NBC SN.View Deal

Canadiens vs Lightning live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Canadiens fans in Canada can watch every Canadiens vs Lightning live stream on Sportsnet and CBC.

Cut the cord? The $19.99 per month Sportsnet Now streaming service is your gateway to the conclusion of the Stanley Cup live streams.

Looking for the French-language option? TVA Sports will have every game.

Punjabi-language streams? Your best bet is OMNI.

Canadiens vs Lightning live stream in the UK

UK Hockey fans ready to stay up all night can tune in for Canadiens vs Lightning live streams on Premier Sports. It costs £10.99 per month on Sky, while Virgin Media offers it for £12.99 per month.

Premier Sports can be purchased ala carte, for £10.99 per month, and that gives you Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation.