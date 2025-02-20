Canada vs United States live stream: How to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final 2025 online

The Canada vs United States live stream serves up the dream NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final, just five days after the arch-rivals' feisty round-robin phase skirmish — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Their Saturday encounter saw three fights break out within the opening 10 seconds, both sides clearly revved-up by events off the field, before Connor McDavid broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion.

Recognizing the ebb and flow of the game, Mike Sullivan instructed his men to shut up shop, a tactical tweak that paid off handsomely. The U.S. ran out 3-1 winners, courtesy of a Jake Guentzel brace either side of a Dylan Larkin goal.

Canada had no answer for Matthew and Brady Tkachuk at the weekend, but the return of Cale Makar should have a huge impact in the Championship game. When Sidney Crosby pulls on that Canada jersey he always delivers, and TD Garden will provide all the incentive he needs.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the action with our how to watch NHL 4 Nations Face-Off live streams guide.

How to watch Canada vs United States live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the ice hockey on your usual subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Canada vs United States live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

How to watch Canada vs United States live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Canada vs United States NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final is being shown on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN in its Orange plan, which costs $45.99/month, but you'll get your first month half-price.

ESPN Plus subscriptions start at $11.99/month.

You can get ESPN on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. Right now, new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.

How to watch Canada vs United States live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Canada vs United States Championship game is being shown on Sportsnet in Canada.

You can stream the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final live on Sportsnet Plus which costs from CA$24.99 per month ($199.99 per year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch the NHL 4 Nations hockey.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Canada vs United States live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch Canada vs United States live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K..

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Champions Cup rugby, the Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, and La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch the Canada vs United States as if you were back at home.

How to watch Canada vs United States live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will watch Canada vs United States live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

How to watch Canada vs United States in Sweden & Finland

In Sweden, the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final will be free on channel TV6. Sadly, TV6 doesn't seem to offer a free online stream. TV6 usually streams free on Pluto TV in Sweden, but it's not yet confirmed if Canada vs United States will also be free there.

Instead, you'll need to subscribe to Viaplay in order to stream online. The Total plan includes live hockey and starts at 649 kr per month.

For Finnish fans, Ruutu+ is what you'll need to stream the big game. The Urheilu plan includes the 4 Nations and will cost you €18.99 a month.

Not at home right now and want to use your usual service? A VPN can help you to access streaming just like you would at home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Canada vs United States in Mexico

In Mexico, you can watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final, along with regular NHL coverage, on Sky Sports Mexico via you TV package.

Want to stream? You can access Canada vs United States on ESPN via Disney Plus. A Disney Plus premium plan, that gets you all ESPN channels, costs MXN$299 per month.

Visiting Mexico and want to watch on your usual stream? Using a good VPN like NordVPN will help you unlock all your streaming services, wherever you are, so you don't have to take out a new subscription to watch the hockey.

Though no Mexican players are in action, sticks made in Mexico are, with 12 players including Brad Marchand using hockey sticks made south of the border.

Can I watch Canada vs United States for free? You can watch the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off final for free on TV6 in Sweden. Ice hockey fans in Australia can stream Canada vs United States for free online via the Kayo Sports 7-day free trial.

More from Tom's Guide