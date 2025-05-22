Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have a target on their backs at Roland Garros. Swiatek has won the French Open three times in a row, but is completely out of form, whereas Alcaraz has a reinvigorated Jannik Sinner and title-starved Novak Djokovic on his tail.

2025 French Open live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 French Open runs from Sunday, May 25 to Sunday, June 8. Full schedule below.

► Daily start time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEST

Having failed to win a title all year, Swiatek has been handed a tough draw. Not only is she on the same side as Aryna Sabalenka, but in order to face the world No.1 she may first need to beat Emma Raducanu, Marta Kostyuk, 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko and 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, who's just won the Italian Open.

Only one of Coco Gauff, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula can reach the final, while Zheng Qinwen carries a threat despite recent form, having won Olympic gold at Roland Garros last year.

Paris 2024 was the highlight of Djokovic's year, and after contending five slams without success, that record-breaking 25th major is proving infuriatingly elusive — but it's keeping the 38-year-old going. Sinner's back from a three-month doping suspension, and the break seems to have done him good. He cruised to the Italian Open final on his return, but of course fell short to the hands of World Number 2, Alcaraz.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch French Open 2025 from anywhere, including FREE options.

Watch French Open live streams for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch French Open live streams for FREE. The pick of each day's matches will be shown on Channel 9 and 9Gem, both of which are available to live stream via the and the 9Now platform.

Alternatively, you can catch all the action for FREE on France TV or ServusTV in Austria.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Roland Garros action for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch French Open 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the French Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch French Open live streams in the U.S.

It's all change in the U.S. for the 2025 French Open, which is now split between TNT and TruTV.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and $10 off your first month.

Alternatively, every single match is being live streamed on Max.

Live sport is only included in the Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99 per month or $139.99 per year, and $20.99 per month or $169.99 per year respectively.

However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.

How to watch French Open live streams in Canada

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive French Open coverage in Canada.

The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch French Open live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch French Open live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting French Open 2025 TV coverage in the U.K., across multiple channels.

You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're traveling outside the U.K. but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch French Open live streams in Australia

The French Open is being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available for free via 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

Can I watch French Open 2025 in 4K UHD? If you want to watch the French Open in 4K, you'll need the Australia based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.

French Open seeds 2025

Men's seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Jack Draper

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Casper Ruud

8. Lorenzo Musetti

9. Alex de Minaur

10. Holger Rune

11. Daniil Medvedev

12. Tommy Paul

13. Ben Shelton

14. Arthur Fils

15. Frances Tiafoe

16. Grigor Dimitrov

17. Andrey Rublev

18. Francisco Cerundolo

19. Jakub Mensik

20. Stefanos Tsitsipas

21. Tomas Machac

22. Ugo Humbert

23. Sebastian Korda

24. Karen Khachanov

25. Alexei Popyrin

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Brandon Nakashima

29. Felix Auger-Aliassime

30. Hubert Hurkacz

31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

32. Alex Michelsen

Women's seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Iga Swiatek

6. Mirra Andreeva

7. Madison Keys

8. Zheng Qinwen

9. Emma Navarro

10. Paula Badosa

11. Diana Shnaider

12. Elena Rybakina

13. Elina Svitolina

14. Karolina Muchova

15. Barbora Krejcikova

16. Amanda Anisimova

17. Daria Kasatkina

18. Donna Vekic

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Ekaterina Alexandrova

21. Jelena Ostapenko

22. Clara Tauson

23. Beatriz Haddad Maia

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Frech

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Leylah Fernandez

28. Peyton Stearns

29. Linda Noskova

30. Anna Kalinskaya

31. Sofia Kenin

32. Yulia Putintseva

French Open schedule 2025

First round: May 25 - 27

Second round: May 28 - 29

Third round: May 30 - 31

Fourth round: June 1 - 2

Quarter-finals: June 3 - 4

Semi-finals: June 5 - 6

Women's final: June 7 (9 a.m. ET)

Men's final: June 8 (9 a.m. ET)

