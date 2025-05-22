How to watch French Open 2025: live stream tennis online from anywhere, seeds, schedule
Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz defend their titles at Roland Garros
Defending champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have a target on their backs at Roland Garros. Swiatek has won the French Open three times in a row, but is completely out of form, whereas Alcaraz has a reinvigorated Jannik Sinner and title-starved Novak Djokovic on his tail.
The 2025 French Open runs from Sunday, May 25 to Sunday, June 8. Full schedule below.
► Daily start time: 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEST
► FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)
► U.S. — TNT and TruTV via Sling TV / Max
► U.K. — Discovery+
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Having failed to win a title all year, Swiatek has been handed a tough draw. Not only is she on the same side as Aryna Sabalenka, but in order to face the world No.1 she may first need to beat Emma Raducanu, Marta Kostyuk, 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko and 2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini, who's just won the Italian Open.
Only one of Coco Gauff, Australian Open champion Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula can reach the final, while Zheng Qinwen carries a threat despite recent form, having won Olympic gold at Roland Garros last year.
Paris 2024 was the highlight of Djokovic's year, and after contending five slams without success, that record-breaking 25th major is proving infuriatingly elusive — but it's keeping the 38-year-old going. Sinner's back from a three-month doping suspension, and the break seems to have done him good. He cruised to the Italian Open final on his return, but of course fell short to the hands of World Number 2, Alcaraz.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch French Open 2025 from anywhere, including FREE options.
Watch French Open live streams for FREE
Tennis fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch French Open live streams for FREE. The pick of each day's matches will be shown on Channel 9 and 9Gem, both of which are available to live stream via the and the 9Now platform.
Alternatively, you can catch all the action for FREE on France TV or ServusTV in Austria.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Roland Garros action for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch French Open 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?
You can still watch the French Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another streaming service and watch the French Open.
How to watch French Open live streams in the U.S.
It's all change in the U.S. for the 2025 French Open, which is now split between TNT and TruTV.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.
Our pick is Sling TV, which includes TNT and TruTV with its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and $10 off your first month.
Alternatively, every single match is being live streamed on Max.
Live sport is only included in the Standard and Premium plans, which cost $16.99 per month or $139.99 per year, and $20.99 per month or $169.99 per year respectively.
However, you can get more bang for your buck by bundling Max with Hulu and Disney Plus.
How to watch French Open live streams in Canada
TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive French Open coverage in Canada.
The streaming service has access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.
If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch French Open live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch French Open live streams in the U.K.
TNT Sports is hosting French Open 2025 TV coverage in the U.K., across multiple channels.
You can stream TNT Sports live online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.
If you're traveling outside the U.K. but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.
How to watch French Open live streams in Australia
The French Open is being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available for free via 9Now.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.
Can I watch French Open 2025 in 4K UHD?
If you want to watch the French Open in 4K, you'll need the Australia based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month.
French Open seeds 2025
Men's seeds
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Taylor Fritz
5. Jack Draper
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Casper Ruud
8. Lorenzo Musetti
9. Alex de Minaur
10. Holger Rune
11. Daniil Medvedev
12. Tommy Paul
13. Ben Shelton
14. Arthur Fils
15. Frances Tiafoe
16. Grigor Dimitrov
17. Andrey Rublev
18. Francisco Cerundolo
19. Jakub Mensik
20. Stefanos Tsitsipas
21. Tomas Machac
22. Ugo Humbert
23. Sebastian Korda
24. Karen Khachanov
25. Alexei Popyrin
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Brandon Nakashima
29. Felix Auger-Aliassime
30. Hubert Hurkacz
31. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
32. Alex Michelsen
Women's seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Iga Swiatek
6. Mirra Andreeva
7. Madison Keys
8. Zheng Qinwen
9. Emma Navarro
10. Paula Badosa
11. Diana Shnaider
12. Elena Rybakina
13. Elina Svitolina
14. Karolina Muchova
15. Barbora Krejcikova
16. Amanda Anisimova
17. Daria Kasatkina
18. Donna Vekic
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Ekaterina Alexandrova
21. Jelena Ostapenko
22. Clara Tauson
23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Frech
26. Marta Kostyuk
27. Leylah Fernandez
28. Peyton Stearns
29. Linda Noskova
30. Anna Kalinskaya
31. Sofia Kenin
32. Yulia Putintseva
French Open schedule 2025
First round: May 25 - 27
Second round: May 28 - 29
Third round: May 30 - 31
Fourth round: June 1 - 2
Quarter-finals: June 3 - 4
Semi-finals: June 5 - 6
Women's final: June 7 (9 a.m. ET)
Men's final: June 8 (9 a.m. ET)
