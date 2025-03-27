How to watch 'Paul American' online from anywhere — release date, TV channel

"Paul American" is the reality TV show everybody was screaming for apparently. The global sports stars promise to pull back the curtain on their lives and the viral moments that made them two of the wealthiest influencers in the social media game.

Here's how you can watch "Paul American" online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Paul American' streaming details "Paul American" premieres on Thursday, March 27 on Max in the U.S..

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — Max Australia/ Foxtel (March 31)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

"As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded. This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable."

And so, there will be glimpses of sibling rivalry, the bits that went viral and quiet time (who knew they had such a thing?), highlights and moments they would rather forget but will be unable to as the cameras are there to record it all. If you're a fan of one or both, there's plenty to love. If you can't stand them, there's plenty to hate. Win win.

To see what all the hype is about read on and discover how you can watch "Paul American" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Paul American' online in the U.S.

Watch 'Paul American' online and from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Paul American" isn't airing where you are located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from anywhere.

Watch 'Paul American' around the world

How to watch 'Paul American' online in Canada

You can watch "Paul American" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. The first episode goes out on Thursday, March 27 with the eight-parter's finale on Thursday, May 15.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Paul American' online in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for "Paul American" in the U.K. at the time of writing but that is bound to change with Sky Atlantic the probable destination. Come back here to find out or sure, and if not there then where and when.

In the meantime, U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a NordVPN to watch "Paul American" from anywhere, via Max. Each episode lasts between 40 and 45 minutes. You can sign up to a VPN and watch within minutes.

How to watch 'Paul American' online in Australia

We have no exact release date but Aussies will be able to watch "Paul American" very soon, just after Max Australia launches Down Under on Monday, March 31 in fact.

If you have a Foxtel Now subscription, the good news is that the "Max Basic with Ads" plan will be included in your Foxtel subscription at no additional cost. To set up your Max subscription you will need an internet connected iQ3, iQ4 or iQ5.

However, if you are visiting Australia and don't want to wait, you can catch the show back home with a great VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch the official 'Paul American' Trailer

Paul American | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'Paul American' cast

Jake Paul - Self

Logan Paul - Self

Nina Agdal - Self

Jutta Leerdam - Self

Pam Stepnick - Self

Greg Paul - Self

'Paul American' FAQ

