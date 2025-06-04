Stanley Cup Finals live stream 2025: How to watch Panthers vs Oilers online for FREE

After treating us to the greatest Stanley Cup Finals series in living memory 12 months ago, the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are running it back. It's the first Finals rematch since 2009, but unlike last year, the Oilers have home ice advantage. They have, however, lost three straight to the Panthers, the first of those being last year's Game 7 decider.

You can watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Stanley Cup Finals live stream, Date, Time, Channels The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals run from Wednesday, June 4 to at least Thursday, June 12.

► Game 1 time: Wed, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Thu) / 10 a.m. AEST (Thu)

• U.S. — TNT or TruTV via Sling TV

• Canada — CBC or Sportsnet Plus

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• Australia — Kayo Sports (FREE TRIAL)

• Watch anywhere

Connor McDavid has won every accolade this game has to offer — even the Conn Smythe Trophy as a member of the losing team — bar the Stanley Cup. Is 2025 the year all of his dream come true? He was Canada's match-winner in the 4 Nations Face-Off final in February, over the USA no less, and it's no surprise he's been the standout player of the postseason.

All of the top three points scorers in the NHL playoffs are Edmonton players, with McDavid leading the way on 26, ahead of Leon Draisaitl on 25 and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on 18. It's Florida's Sam Bennett, however, who leads the goal-scoring charts, with 10 so far.

The Panthers, who have had an extra day of rest, shot out to a 3-0 lead in last year's Stanley Cup Finals, and flew friends and family members to Rogers Place for Game 4. The Oilers so very nearly had the last laugh. They reeled off three extraordinary victories to send the series to a decider, which was ultimately settled by Sam Reinhart.

Read on for how to watch a Stanley Cup Finals live stream between the Panthers and Oilers wherever you are and potentially for FREE.

Stanley Cup Finals schedule 2025

Game 1 (Panthers vs Oilers)

8 p.m. — Wednesday, June 4

Game 2 (Panthers vs Oilers)

8 p.m. — Friday, June 6

Game 3 (Oilers vs Panthers)

8 p.m. — Monday, June 9

Game 4 (Oilers vs Panthers)

8 p.m. — Thursday, June 12

*Game 5 (Panthers vs Oilers)

8 p.m. — Saturday, June 14

*Game 6 (Oilers vs Panthers)

8 p.m. — Tuesday, June 17

*Game 7 (Panthers vs Oilers)

8 p.m. — Friday, June 20

*If necessary

(All times ET)

Watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Stanley Cup Finals on your usual subscription?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Stanley Cup Finals on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Panthers vs Oilers live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if it's back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for NHL fans away on vacation or on business.

With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams in U.S.

Every game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals is being shown on both TNT and TruTV in the U.S.. Game 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 4.

If you don't have either of those channels on cable, try a cord-cutting TV service like Sling TV. It comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Both start at $45.99, with an up-to half-price discount for your first month.

Orange carries TNT, plus ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and TBS, while Blue includes both TNT and TruTV, plus ABC, FOX, NBC, USA, FS1 and FX.

Other options for the Stanley Cup Finals

Sling is king here. But if you are considering other streaming options, choose wisely.

Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) is a good choice as it carries TNT and TruTV, plus ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) is solid choice for TNT, plus ESPN, FS1 and NHL Network.

Max will live stream games, and includes HBO shows such as "Paul American".

We love Fubo but it isn't a good choice for the Stanley Cup Finals, as it doesn't carry TNT, TBS or TruTV.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams in Canada

Every game of the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals is being shown on both Sportsnet and free-to-air CBC in Canada. Game 1 starts at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 4.

Sadly, the Oilers vs Panthers series will not be available on CBC Gem or the CBC Gem apps, but can be seen only on CBC TV through over-the-air television, cable or satellite distribution.

To stream the Stanley Cup Finals, you need Sportsnet Plus, which starts at CA$24.99/month or alternatively CA$199.99.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscription, you could use a VPN to help you access a Stanley Cup Finals live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams in U.K.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals series is being shown on Premier Sports in the U.K., across Premier Sports 1 and 2. Game 1 starts at 1 a.m. BST on Thursday, June 5.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a whole year upfront you'll pay £99 — working out at £8.25 per month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to Top 14 and United Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow your usual Stanley Cup Finals live stream.

How to watch Stanley Cup Finals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Stanley Cup Finals coverage on ESPN via Foxtel. Game 1 starts at 10 a.m. AEST on Thursday, June 5.

Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports (7-day FREE trial) is providing Stanley Cup Finals live streams, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, Formula 1 and loads of other live sports besides.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

