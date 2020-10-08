Buccaneers vs Bears live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

Buccaneers vs Bears channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Bears game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, October 8) on Fox, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime.

It kicks off week 5 of the NFL 2020-21 season.

Old rivals meet again in the Buccaneers vs Bears live stream on Thursday. Tom Brady may not be immortal, but age does not seem to weigh as heavily on the 43-year-old quarterback as on most mortals.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady debuted last month as the fresh face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while their first matchup against the Saints was an upset, Brady has led the Bucs to three subsequent wins going into this match against the Bears.

Chicago also has a 3-1 record, although it has been scoring a bit lower, averaging 24.7 points per game, vs. 27.3 ppg for the Bucs.

The Bears are still stinging from their first loss, a 19-11 defeat by the Colts on Sunday. “Again, we have to take on the challenge. We have to come here and play better,” Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson told the Chicago Sun Times.

Robinson connected well with Bears quarterback Nick Foles for a number of plays in the game against the Colts. But Foles performance was erratic overall, completing just 26 of 42 passes and scoring a single touchdown. It's a sharp contrast to Brady's last performance, in which he notched a whopping five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers for a 38-31 defeat.

But Foles has a history of upsets over Brady. The two last faced off at Super Bowl LII in 2018, when Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to an improbable victory over Brady's Patriots, and Foles took the MVP award. Still a victory on Thursday would be another surprise win for Foles. OddsFire puts the betting percentages at 76% for Tampa Bay vs. 24% for Chicago.

However, a number of injuries will keep the Bucs from playing at the top of their game. Though neither team practiced on Monday, each had to submit an injury report as if they did. The Bucs listed seven offensive players as unable to practice: wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Justin Watson; running backs Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy; and tight end O.J. Howard (whose Achilles tendon injury could keep him out for the year). The Bears, so far, have not been hit as hard. They reported that safeties Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis, would not have been able to participate in practice and that outside linebacker Khalil Mack would have been limited.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Bears live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Buccaneers vs Bears live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Buccaneers vs Bears live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Bears is going to be broadcast on Fox and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT, tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 8).

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

The Buccaneers vs Bears game is one of the many matches that Prime members get for free, as you can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Buccaneers vs Bears is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Buccaneers vs Bears live stream for free

If you just want to watch Buccaneers vs Bears on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Buccaneers vs Bears game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Buccaneers vs Bears live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Buccaneers vs Bears live stream across the pond, though it is at the unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports Main Event. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Buccaneers vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.