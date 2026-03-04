Meta recommends Mullvad and AmneziaVPN for WhatsApp users encountering network disruptions

The company has rarely – if ever – specifically endorsed VPN companies

WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, has encouraged users of its encrypted messaging app to use Mullvad VPN or AmenziaVPN if they are facing network disruption.

Navigating internet censorship wasn't directly cited as the reason for this endorsement, but it is one of the primary reasons people use a VPN to access WhatsApp.