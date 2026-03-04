Meta recommends Mullvad and AmneziaVPN for WhatsApp users encountering network disruptions

WhatsApp's parent company, Meta, has encouraged users of its encrypted messaging app to use Mullvad VPN or AmenziaVPN if they are facing network disruption.

Navigating internet censorship wasn't directly cited as the reason for this endorsement, but it is one of the primary reasons people use a VPN to access WhatsApp.

We have never seen Meta openly recommend one of the best VPNs before, so the fact it has explicitly named two VPNs is significant.

The VPNs were mentioned under the "Use a VPN" heading of the "About connecting to WhatsApp when your network isn't working" tab in