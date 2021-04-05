Best Memorial Day sales 2021: best deals to expect

Get ready! Memorial Day sales will be here before you know it. Memorial Day 2021 will fall on Monday, May 31. However, retailers generally kick off Memorial Day sales weeks in advance. That doesn't mean we'll see Memorial Day sales in April, but early to mid May is typically when we expect to see the first batch of discounts.

So we're here to revisit last year's best sales as well as make a few predictions for Memorial Day sales 2021. We're also keeping track of Memorial Day mattress sales, as the holiday offers some of the year's best bedding discounts. So bookmark this page and check back often as we predict the best sales for 2021 and some of the best deals you can get now.

Best Memorial Day sales — early deals

Memorial Day Sales - Appliances

Washer Dryer Packages: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select washer and dryer packages from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag, GE, and it's budget-friendly Insignia line. After discounts, packages start as low as $899. View Deal

Portable AC units: 40% off LG, Frigidaire @ Home Depot

Portable AC units can be moved from room to room. Many double as AC units and dehumidifiers in one. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off multiple brands. For instance, you can get the Honeywell 8,000 BTU Portable AC (pictured) for $329 ($40 off).View Deal

Hisense refrigerator: was $1,499 now $749 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to 40% off appliances, but some items like this Hisense Refrigerator are 50% off. The stainless steel fridge features a bottom freezer configuration, LED lighting, and it's slim enough to fit into 33-inch (width) spaces. View Deal

Microwave sales: up to $140 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $140 off select microwaves during its post Memorial Day sales. After discount, microwaves start as low as $59. The sale includes brands from Insignia, GE, Sharp, Farberware, and more. View Deal

Anova Precision Cooker: was $199 now $155 @ Best Buy

Sous vide (French for "under vacuum") is a cooking technique that uses precise temperatures to cook meat, poultry, or fish with consistent, restaurant-quality results. This sous vide is one of our favorites. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - TVs

TCL 32" Roku Smart TV: $129 @ Target

The cheapest Memorial Day sale we've seen, Target has the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $129.99. Though we normally wouldn't recommend a 720p TV, this one is cheap enough that it won't break any budget. View Deal

TCL 43" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

As far as Memorial Day sales go, this is one of the cheapest 4K sets we've seen that's worth buying. We like it because TCL generally makes excellent TVs and this model runs Roku's operating system, which is the best there is for folks who like streaming content. It's also $100 off! View Deal

Hisense 70" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $509 @ Best Buy

Here's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen on TVs. Best Buy has the Hisense 70-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $509. That's an absurdly cheap price for a 70-inch 4K TV. (By comparison, a JVC 70-inch TV hit $520 over Black Friday). The TV offers Dolby Vision and HDR10 support as well as Roku's excellent platform for streaming apps. View Deal

Vizio 50" 4K Smart TV: was $359 now $299 @ Dell

The Vizio V505 features a full-array backlight, which means blacks will look darker and inkier when watching your favorite shows. It also offers Vizio's SmartCast platform, which lets you stream from popular apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney Plus. Even better, it comes with a free $50 Dell eGift card. View Deal

LG 4K TV sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $400 off a wide selection of LG 4K smart TVs. The discount also includes LG OLED TVs. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen on TVs. View Deal

Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum 4K TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. Unlike the M-Series, the P-Series offers more local dimming zones and better brightness technology. It's $200 off and one of the best Memorial Day sales around. View Deal

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $749 now $599 @ B&H Photo

The Editors' Choice Vizio (M658-G1) offers plenty of ports and features at an amazing price point. It also offers great brightness and HDR performance, solid color and picture quality, and better-than-average sound. It's $150 off and quite possibly one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Dell

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Dell is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $647. It's one of the best TV sales out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

TCL 65" 8 Series QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

The TCL 8-Series is TCL's first high-end TV. It has awesome picture quality, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and Roku smart functionality. It's now $400 off and on sale for $1,599.View Deal

Smart TV sale: from $179 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a variety of smart TVs on sale from $179. The sale includes models by Samsung, TCL, Vizio, and Hisense. It also includes high-end QLED TVs, which are up to $500 off. View Deal

Hisense 50" 4K Android TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

Want a big-screen TV that won't cost you a bundle? Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K Android TV for just $279.99. It sports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and DTS Studio Sound support. View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K Crystal TV: was $299 now $269 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 7-Series 43-inch 4K Crystal TV is one of the cheapest Samsung TVs you'll find. It's also one of the best Memorial Day sales right now. The 4K TV supports HDR content (HDR10+/HLG), sports a 120Hz refresh rate, and its Crystal CPU transforms everything to 4K. It has two HDMI ports and comes with Samsung's basic TM1240A remote.View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K Crystal UHD: was $369 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 8-Series 4K TV uses Samsung's Crystal processor to render everything you watch in 4K resolution. It also offers HDR support (HDR10+) and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the 7-Series, the 8-Series has three HDMI ports and uses the Samsung universal TM2050A remote, which has dedicated buttons for popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Soundbars and speakers

Cheap soundbar sale: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy

The Insignia 2.0-Channel Soundbar with Digital Amplifier is just $59 during Memorial Day Weekend, making it one of the best soundbar deals yet. It also comes with Apple Music free for 4 months.View Deal

UE Megaboom 3: Was $199 now $119

Our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker, the UE Megaboom 3 offers rich sound, a 20-hour battery and an IP67 waterproof rating for your next pool party. It's an absolute steal at this price.

View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Software

Unlimited language subscriptions: 1 year: $7.99/month (45% off) | 2 years: $5.99/month (40% off) @ Rosetta Stone

Ending today (5/26), Rosetta Stone is taking up to 45% off unlimited language subscriptions. Currently, you can get a 1-year unlimited language subscription for just $7.99/month ($95.88 due today). Or get a 2-year sub for just $5.99/month ($143.76 due today). These are some of the best discounts we've seen from Rosetta Stone. View Deal

Lifetime language subscription: was $299 now $199 @ Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone is offering a lifetime subscription to its software with unlimited language selection for just $199. It includes full courses, access to Rosetta Stone's app, real-time accent feedback via Rosetta Stone's speech-recognition engine, and more. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Pools

Little Tikes Ball Pit: $105 @ Wayfair

Wayfair has the Little Tikes Ball Pit on sale for just $105. The play pit measures 5 feet tall and 3.5 feet wide. It comes with 25 play balls and it can be inflated and used indoors or fill with water and used outdoors. View Deal

Intex Inflatable Pool: was $149 now $107 @ Target

Target is taking $42 off the Intex Inflatable Pool. It has a 6 foot wall-to-wall diameter and holds up to 234 gallons of water. It includes a filter pump to keep your pool clean. View Deal

Outdoor pools: up to 40% off @ Appliances Connection

Appliances Connection is taking up to 40% off select above ground pools. After discount, prices start at just $785 for outdoor pools by Blue Wave. View Deal

KOPEKS Dog Swimming Pool: was $64 now $53 @ Chewy

Give your pupper some well-deserved time in the pool with this outdoor swimming pool for dogs. It's available in three different sizes and it's completely foldable. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Outdoor Grills

Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $57 @ Target

This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or taking to the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal

Outdoor grills and cookware: up to 70% off @ Overstock

Overstock is taking a massive 70% off sitewide during its Memorial Day sale. The sale includes outdoor grills and cookware. The Gymax Barbecue Charcoal Grill is just $56 after discount, which is $13 cheaper than Amazon's and Walmart's price.View Deal

Char-Broil Propane Gas Grill: was $289 now $189 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen if you're looking to enjoy summer barbecues. Through May 27, it's taking $100 off this 6-burner Char-Broil Propane Gas Grill. The grill has a 10,000 BTU side burner for cooking sauces and veggies.View Deal

Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Memorial Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 50% off all outdoor grills and cookware. However, we've spotted some deals that are up to 57% off. After discount, prices start as low as $56 for a charcoal-based grill. View Deal

Weber grills: $50 off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is kicking off its Memorial Day sales by taking $50 off select Weber grills. The sale includes both gas grills and natural gas grills that are part of Weber's Genesis II series. View Deal

Outdoor grill sales: up to 40% off @ Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing up to 40% off select outdoor grills and accessories during its Memorial Day sales. You'll find discounts on portable grills, electric grills, charcoal grills, and more. View Deal

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $34 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 56% off. View Deal

Outdoor grills: extra 10% off all items @ Macy's

Macy's is taking an extra 10% off its entire line of outdoor grills via coupon code "REFRESH". (The coupon can be stacked on sale items). Plus, orders of $25 or more ship free. After discount, you can get the Keg-a-Que Charcoal Grill (pictured) for $59.39. View Deal

Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears

Sears has a wide range of Memorial Day sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Patio Furniture

Chaise Lounge Chair: was $128 now $51 @ Lowe's

This chaise lounge chair is perfect for your backyard or for a quick trip to the park. Its aluminum frame is light, yet durable and it can be followed up and taken on the road. It's now 60% off. View Deal

Signature Design by Ashley Lounge Chair: was $372 now $297

Spruce up your outdoor patio with this lounge chair by Ashley. This all-weather chair features foam zippered cushions, tapered legs, and a stain-free design. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Appliances Connection is taking $74 off its regular price. View Deal

Outdoor furniture sale: up to 50% off at Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing up to 50% off select patio furniture styles as part of its Memorial Day sales. The sale includes patio sets, fire pits, patio tables, and more. They also have a selection of outdoor chairs for children on sale from $17. View Deal

Outdoor accessories: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is kicking off its Memorial Day sales with discounts on outdoor accessories. Picnic baskets, patio umbrellas, folding chairs, and ottomans are up to 40% off right now. View Deal

Patio furniture: up to 25% off at Target

Target is offering a wide array of patio furniture sales with discounts on patio umbrellas, outdoor lighting, fire pits, and more. The retailer also has small accessories on sale such as throws, pillows, and chair cushions. It's one of the biggest Memorial Day sales you'll find. View Deal

Patio furniture sales: up to 60% off @ Macy's

Macy's is taking from 20% to 60% off a wide range of patio furniture. Plus, use coupon "REFRESH" to save an extra 10% off sale prices. (The coupon can only be used on items marked "extra 10% off"). View Deal

Safavieh patio furniture: 20% off @ Overstock

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Overstock is taking 20% off its collection of Safavieh patio furniture. The sale includes folding tables, Adirondack chairs, sun loungers, benches, dining sets, and more. View Deal

Outdoor dining furniture sale: up to 65% off @ Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen if you're looking for patio furniture. The retailer is taking up to 65% all outdoor dining furniture. The sale includes everything from table runners to outdoor dining sets. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Gaming PCs

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: was $799 now $699 @ HP

PC gaming doesn't get cheaper than this. As part of its Memorial Day sales, HP has its Pavilion Gaming Desktop on sale for $699.99. It houses a Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. During the checkout process, upgrade to a 128GB SSD for free or opt for a 512GB SSD with 32GB Optane memory for just $160 more ($40 off). View Deal

Aurora R9: was $819 now $754 @ Alienware

The Alienware Aurora R9 is the best gaming PC you can buy period. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Alienware has slashed the price of the base model to just $754.59 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's the best price we've seen for this PC, which packs a Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

New Dell G3 15: was $779 now $764 @ Dell

Perfect for the casual gamer, the new Dell G3 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's a modest discount, but the new models are cheaper than the previous-gen models, the latter of which start at $900. View Deal

HP Omen 15t: was $1,029 now $979 @ HP

The HP Omen 15t packs all the right specs for a gaming rig. It's powered by a Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. During the checkout process, upgrade your SSD to include 32GB of Intel Optane memory for free. The latter helps with faster boot up times. View Deal

Gaming deals & accessories: up to 41% off @ Lenovo

Lenovo is taking up to 41% off its gaming laptops during its Memorial Day sale. After discount, you can get the Legion Y540 for just $912 via coupon "EXTRAFIVE". It packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ MS Store

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a stylish PC that's small in stature, but big on gamimg. The config on sale packs a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's currently $300 off. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus: was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

This Ryzen 7-powered Asus is built for gaming. It houses 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max Q GPU. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales you'll find today. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Games and Consoles

Video games: up to $35 off @ Best Buy

From Xbox to the Switch, Best Buy is taking up to $35 off select video games during its current sale. The sale includes titles like Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, The Witcher 3, NBA 2K20, and more. View Deal

The Division 2: Was $29 now $9.89 @ Microsoft

Ubisoft's still-popular shared-world shooter The Division 2 is dirt cheap right now, making it the perfect time to dive in and protect a post-pandemic Washington DC with friends.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Target

Target now has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite standalone handheld. It's selling for list price at $199.99. However, it's one of the few retailers that stock of Nintendo's handheld console. They only have the gray model in stock at the moment. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundles: from $229 @ GameStop

GameStop has stock of various Nintendo Switch Lite bundles. The bundles include games, screen protectors, or cases. Prices start at $229.99. While not a sale per se, it's one of the few spots where you can snag a Switch Lite. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Fitness

Fitbit Charge 3: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

This Memorial Day sale takes $30 off one of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life. View Deal

One Handle Medicine Ball: $68 @ Overstock

Overstock is taking up to 70% off sitewide. The sale includes these one-handle medicine balls, which can be used just like kettlebells. This 18-lb. ball costs $68.31. (Search for "medicine balls" to see all the weights and colors). Some models are low in stock. View Deal

Shop all kettlebells from $17 @ Sears

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Sears has a wide selection of kettlebells in stock and on sale from $17. Most are sold individually unless otherwise noted. Sears is one of the only retailers with such a wide arrangement of weights still in stock. View Deal

Merrithew Soft Dumbbells: $18 @ Target

These dumbbells are softer on your hands while still providing the same benefits of traditional dumbbells. They can be used with pilates exercises to sculpt and elongate muscles. View Deal

JAXJOX KettlebellConnect: $229 @ Apple Store

JAXJOX makes a variety of smart fitness devices. Their Kettlebell Connect is an adjustable kettlebell that lets you choose one of six weights ranging from 12 to 42 lbs. (weights are selected in 6-lb. increments). It's not on sale per se, but the Apple Store has it in stock (it's been extremely hard to find online otherwise). View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $299 @ Target

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. All colors are now $100 off at Target, which is the best price we've seen for Apple's watch and one of the best Memorial Day sales you can get. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329 @ Target

Want a watch with a larger screen? The 44mm model is also on sale for $329. That's $100 off and the best price we've seen for this model. It's available at this price in all colors. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Headphones

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $89 @ Best Buy

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now in this Memorial Day sale.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Target

Target has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $139.99. That's $30 off and the best AirPods price you'll find right now. (Although keep in mind they were $10 cheaper last week). The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Target

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.99 at Target. That's one of the best AirPods prices we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $227 @ Amazon

One of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234.95. An in-cart discount drops them further to $227.99. That's one of the best prices we've seen on the AirPods Pro. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless: deals from $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking from $30 to $50 off select Bose headphones. After discount, you can get the Bose SoundSport Wireless Buds (pictured) for just $99. View Deal

Jaybird Run XT Wireless Buds: was $179 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Jaybird Run XT offer great features like a completely waterproof design and the ability to fully customize their fit with both tips and fins. They're now $100 off and at their cheapest price ever. View Deal

Rerfurb Bose 700: was $399 now $279 @ Bose

Bose is selling a refurbished pair of Bose 700 headphones for just $279.95. They include a 90-day risk free trial and free shipping. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Apparel

Los Angeles Lakers Face Mask: $10 @ NBA Store

The NBA Store is selling preorders of select NBA face masks. Use coupon code "20EMPNBA20" to take 30% off. After coupon, the price drops to $10.49. Even better, all proceeds from the sale of the face mask will go toward Feeding America and Second Harvest Canada. Plus, Fanatics will donate one face mask for every mask purchased. View Deal

Nike: up to 40% off Air Jordan sneakers/apparel @ Nike

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Nike is taking up to 40% off sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. The sale includes running shoes, workout gear, and Air Jordan shoes/apparel. View Deal

Outdoor shoes/apparel: deals under $50 @ Zappos

Zappos has a wide variety of shoes, sandals, and apparel on sale for under $50. The sale includes brands like Nike, Crocs, adidas, Converse and more. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen on outdoor shoes/sneakers. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 5 is a budget smart display you can use to keep in touch with family and friends. Its 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's currently $20 off. View Deal

Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini: was $124 now $74 @ Amazon

A match made in heaven, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 bundled with the Blink Mini Indoor Smart Cam on sale for $74.99. That's $50 off and one of the best Memorial Day sales around. The Blink Mini records in 1080p and can feed live streams straight into your Echo Show 5. View Deal

Apple HomePod: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Apple's Siri-based smart speaker is still alive and well. Best Buy is taking $100 off and has it at an all-time price low of $199.99. The smart speaker can control all of your HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. It also works with Apple Music. View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now on sale for only $39.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $99.99. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $39.99. View Deal

Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $35 @ Best Buy

This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub features Google assistant so you can make calls or pull up recipes hands free. For a limited time, it's $40 off its regular price.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Streaming

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59 now $49 @Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV, and Disney Plus. Amazon has it for $10 off as part of its Memorial Day sales. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and play games. It's now $10 off. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice.View Deal

Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $69 @ Disney

You can now gift a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus for yourself or someone else. It gives you access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Cube can stream content in 4K, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It has Alexa built in, and comes with an IR extender cable and an Ethernet adapter.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Mattresses

Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress: was $595 now $505 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress Queen size on sale for $505.75. Amazon's price undercuts Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day sales price by $30. The mattress has a 7-inch support layer on the bottom that helps keep your spine and neck properly aligned. The top comfort layer is made of 3 inches of Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam and is also infused with a cooling gel and graphite to help you sleep cool. View Deal

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest has a variety of Memorial Day sales ongoing through June 1. The mattress manufacturer is taking $100 off Beautyrest Hybrid and Harmony Lux Carbon mattresses. It's also taking $200 off Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond and Black Original mattresses. Finally, it's taking $300 off Beautyrest Black with Cooling Upgrade or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade mattresses. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to 30% off & Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is taking up to 30% off sitewide during its Memorial Day sale. After discount, mattress prices start as low as $536 for a queen Tuft & Needle mattress. Accessories like mattress protectors are also on sale through the end of the month. View Deal

Idle Sleep coupons: 35% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep

Idle Sleep is taking 35% off sitewide via coupon code "MEMDAY35". Alternatively, use coupon "MEMDAYADJUST" to get a free adjustable base and two pillows with the purchase of any mattress. Or use coupon code "MEMDAYBUNDLE" to score a free foundation/base, sheet set, and mattress protector with any mattress purchase.View Deal

iComfort mattress: was $1,199 now $999 @ Serta

For the first time ever, the queen-size Serta iComfort mattress is on sale for $999. The mattress has been specifically designed to keep warm sleepers cool thanks to its multi-layered foam technology. All models of this mattress are $200 off. View Deal

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase @ Nectar

Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift bundle from Nectar. Gifts options include Nectar mattress protector; one free set of sateen Nectar sheets; one free BlanQuil weighted blanket; and more. You can get up to $399 of free accessories with your purchase. View Deal

Saatva: $200 off orders of $1,000 or more

Saatva makes some of the best mattresses you can buy. Mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, so if your partner rolls around more than you during sleep, you won't feel them move as much. Currently, Saatva is taking $200 off order of $1,000 or more. View Deal

Casper: 10% off sitewide @ Casper

Casper is our favorite overall mattress for its stellar line of mattresses. Through May 12 at 2:59am ET, the company is taking 10% off everything. It's one of the best sitewide deals we've seen from Casper. View Deal

Purple: free sheets and pillow w/ purchase

Purple mattresses are known for providing across-the-board comfort. As part of its spring sale, the company is offering free luxury sheets and a free Purple pillow with select mattress purchases. Combined, it's a $173 value. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Laptops

Dell Inspiron 15 5000: was $709 now $549 @ Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is a mainstream laptop with a budget friendly price. It's currently $160 off. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $999 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate business machine. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP laptops/desktops: up to 55% off @ HP

Memorial Day sales at HP start today with discounts of up to 55% off select laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. For instance, you can get the HP 15t with a 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for just $512.21. View Deal

10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price since Black Friday. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $869 now $788 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C740 is the best bargain in Lenovo's sale. In fact, it's one of our favorite Memorial Day sales. It packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $788.49 via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". The 2-in-1 also has Dolby Atmos speakers, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a privacy shutter for its webcam. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740: was $1,099 now $999 @ Lenovo

If you need slightly more horsepower, Best Buy has another excellet deal on the Lenovo C740. This configuration packs a 14-inch 1080p touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 2-in-1 also has Dolby Atmos speakers, a built-in fingerprint sensor, and a privacy shutter for its webcam. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1: was $1,399 now $919 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C930 packs a 13.9-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features an ultra-slim 14.5mm profile and soundbar hinge that pumps out surround audio. Use coupon code "YOGA4U" to drop its price to $919.99.View Deal

XPS 13 Touch Laptop (7390): was $849 now $779 @ Dell

The XPS 13 Touch is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "50OFF699" to drop the price of this XPS 13 Touch to $779.99. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390): was $1,007 now $942 @ Dell

If you prefer a 2-in-1, Dell has the XPS 13 2-in-1 on sale for $942 via coupon "50OFF699". During the checkout process, select "no monthly subscription" under the warranty and support section to opt out of Dell's premium support and save $7.99. It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Laptop deals: from $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select laptops during its current sale. After discount, laptops start at just $299.99. The sale includes discounts on Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more.View Deal

Dell laptop deals: up to $526 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $526 off a wide selection of laptops during its current sale. The sale includes Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptop deals start at $279.View Deal

MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $949 @ B&H Photo

The 2020 MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which has keys that feel great to type on. It's now $50 off, which is one of the best Memorial Day sales you'll find. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Accessories

AData XPG SX8100 512GB SSD: was $74 now $64 @ Newegg

Newegg has the 512GB AData SX8100 M.2 2280 SSD on sale for $64.99. That's $10 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same SSD. It offers PCIe Gen3x4, 3D NAND Flash, and 3,500/3,000MB/s read and write speeds. It's backed by a 5-year warranty.View Deal

Lenovo 500 FHD Webcam: $45 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 500 FHD webcam records in 1080p and also features facial recognition technology. It features a 75-degree lens plus 360-degree pan-and-til controls. Use coupon "EXTRA8ACC" to drop its price to $45.99.View Deal

LG 24" 1080p LCD: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The LG 24M47VQ is a basic 1080p monitor that's perfect for anyone working from home. It features 1080p resolution and a 2ms response time. It's one of the cheapest Memorial Day sales we've seen today on monitors. View Deal

Hokonui 1080p webcam: was $Z59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Hokonui 1080p webcam is one of the least expensive 1080p webcams we've seen. It's also in stock and ready to ship, unlike most webcams these days. Use coupon code "LEXK3D66" to drop its price to just $39.18. View Deal

Green Extreme T200 1080p Webcam: was $130 now $99 @ Adorama

To combat webcam shortages, Adorama manufactured its own webcam. The Green Extreme T200 is a 1080p webcam that can be used for anything from Zoom calls to Skype meetings. It features a widescreen mode, autofocus system, and two built-in mics. View Deal

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When is Memorial Day 2021?

Memorial Day 2021 occurs on Monday, May 31. The federal holiday honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Memorial Day is referred to as the unofficial start of summer. It's also the first major sales event for the summer season. (It's often followed by Amazon's Prime Day).

What are the best Memorial Day sales now?

Memorial Day sales tend to focus on outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, and summer apparel. On the tech front, Memorial Day sales are generally great for finding deals on laptops, TVs, and fitness devices. Although they don't fall into either category, mattress deals also tend to see an uptick during Memorial Day sales.

Memorial Day sales and the Nintendo Switch

No holiday is complete without gaming deals and Memorial Day is no exception. However, if you're hoping to find deals on the Nintendo Switch, we've got bad news. It's unlikely you'll even see it in stock. Switch inventory is still extremely depleted across the country as Nintendo struggles to ramp up production. The silver lining is that Switch inventory is expected to make a comeback later this summer. So if you happen to come across a Switch console in stock at list price on Memorial Day — buy it immediately. (Make sure to follow our guide on where to buy the Nintendo Switch for the latest news on inventory).