Bears vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL playoffs Wild Card game online now

Bears vs Saints channel, start time The Bears vs Saints live stream begins at 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT Sunday January 10 on CBS.

The Bears vs Saints live stream pits a Hall of Fame-bound quarterback against one trying to find his way. The Saints’ Drew Brees turns 42 next week. He’s won a Super Bowl, he’s right now leading a see-saw battle with Tom Brady for most passing yards in league history and he has his team back in the postseason for the fourth straight year. His legacy as one of the game’s all-time greatest is cemented.

Brees’ counterpart Sunday, Mitchell Trubisky, has not been as fortunate. The 26-year-old signal caller is looking for consistency in his career. The second overall pick in the 2017 draft was benched this season for Nick Foles in just the Bears’ NFL live stream of the season. However, after a hip injury sidelined Foles in week 10, Trubisky has retaken the starter’s reigns and helped the Bears to a win three-in-a-row in December to get into the playoffs.

The Saints’ defense allowed the 5th fewest points in the league this season, so Trubisky and the Bears will have their work cut out for them. On the other side of the football, Chicago could catch a break.

New Orleans star running back, Alvin Kamara could miss Sunday’s game with COVID. According to a report, Kamara was virtually connected to Saints practices this week.

This will be the second time these teams face each other this season. The Saints just squeaked by the Bears in Week 8. New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz hit a 35-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go to clinch the win at Soldier Field.

The (8-8) Bears are a playoff worst 10 point underdog on the road against the (12-4) Saints. The Over/Under is 47.

How to watch Bears vs Saints live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Bears vs Saints live streams in the US

In America, Bears vs Saints is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET / 1:40 p.m. PT Sunday January 10 on CBS.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Bears vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Bears vs Saints live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bears vs Saints.

Bears vs Saints live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond can watch Bears vs Saints on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. The game begins at 6:05 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Bears vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bears vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.