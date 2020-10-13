Act fast! Beats Studio3 noise-cancelling wireless headphones for $199

Prime Day gets all the attention this week, but don't count Target out of the game just yet. The brick-and-mortar retailer has all sorts of consumer electronics on sale right now for its Deal Days, and that includes headphones.
Case-in-point: Target has the Beats Studio3 wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones on sale for $199.99. That's 43% off the list price of $349 for a massive savings of $150. You better act fast, though, because this deal ends on Wednesday.
Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Target
The Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. For a limited time, they're on sale at Target for $199, which is 43% off the original price.View Deal
In our Beats Studio3 review, we found that they deliver everything you'd want in a premium set of wireless Bluetooth headphones. They're comfortable, offer decent active noise canceling and provide a clean sound profile. We especially like them for listening to EDM and hip-hop, as they really let you feel the bass drop.
For non-bass-driven music, we found the tuning wasn't the best. Guitars and vocals sound a bit overly processed on the Beats Studio3, as do more subtle background vocals, sound effects and light instrumentation.
The Studio3's active noise cancelation helped reduce the low droning of a outdoor construction, but certain noises were still audible. So they're good, but not on par with competitors like the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.
Nevertheless, The Beats Studio3 are a solid pair of wireless noise canceling 'phones and at this price, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend them.
