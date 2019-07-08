Target Takes On Prime Day with 48-Hour 'Deal Days'

Looks like Prime Day isn't the only faux holiday happening next week. Target today announced its Prime Day response — Target Deal Days.

Target's deal event kicks off on Monday, July 15 and will offer 48 hours of "red hot online sales." That's an extra 24 hours of deals (when compared to their July sale last year).

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days doesn't require any membership, which means anyone can take advantage of Target's sales. However, REDcard holders can save an extra 5% on already discounted items.

Target is also promising speedy delivery of items purchased. Customers can have their purchases delivered within hours using Shipt or they can have them within one hour via Target's Order Pickup. Alternatively, shoppers can use Target's Drive Up service to pick up their order at a nearby Target store without ever having to leave their car.

Otherwise, Target REDcard members will get their deliveries with free 2-day shipping. Non members get free 2-day shipping on purchases of $35 or more.

As for the deals themselves, Target is still being hush on precise details, but here's what we know so far.

Target Deal Days (Monday, July 15)

Target Deal Days (Tuesday, July 16)

If you can't wait to sink your teeth into these sales, Target is offering a 50% off early access sale. However, at this moment there aren't any standout electronics deals yet aside from some third-tier TV deals and discounted iPhone cases.