76ers vs Celtics live stream: How to watch game 3 of the NBA playoffs online

76ers vs Celtics start time, channel Game 3 of 76ers vs Celtics is about to begin, at 6:30 p.m. ET today (Friday, Aug. 21) on TNT. See below for complete series details, including start times and channels.

Tonight's 76ers vs Celtics live stream of Game 3 will determine if Boston can add another win to its current 2-0 lead over Philadelphia.

The Celtics have been cruising in this Round 1 series thanks to their star trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker. They'll need to step it up again in Game 3 with Gordon Hayward out with a right ankle sprain. The 76ers are still greatly missing the injured Ben Simmons, but Joel Embiid and Al Horford have been doing their best to make up for his presence.

Boston is hoping a dominant performance in this Round 1 series vaults them back into the Eastern Conference finals, after missing them last year.

As for Philly, while they're down two games, coach Brett Brown says the team isn't giving up yet. "You make sure you hold the spirit of a locker room,” he told reporters in the NBA bubble in Orlando. “You make sure that the group understands there’s enough character and there’s enough talent in the room to regroup."

So, here is everything you need to watch the 76ers vs Celtics live stream today — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid 76ers vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch 76ers vs Celtics live streams or any other NBA playoffs games on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

76ers vs Celtics live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch 76ers vs Celtics game 3 today (Friday, August 21) at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The rest of the series will air on TNT and ESPN. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch 76ers vs Celtics on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

76ers vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British hoop fans always impress me by how late they can stay up to watch American sports, and tonight is no exception. The 76ers vs Celtics live stream for game 3 is at 11:30 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

76ers vs Celtics live streams in Canada

You'll need TSN to watch the 76ers vs Celtics stream in Canada. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on TSN1 and TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

76ers vs Celtics series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17, Boston beat Philadelphia 109-101

Mon, Aug 17, Boston beat Philadelphia 109-101 Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Boston beat Philadelphia 128-101

Wed, Aug 19 Boston beat Philadelphia 128-101 Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Fri, Aug 21 Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., ABC

Sun, Aug 23 Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., ABC * Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Philadelphia at Boston, TBA

Tue, Aug 25 Philadelphia at Boston, TBA * Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Boston at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 Boston at Philadelphia, TBD, ESPN * Game 7: Sun, Aug 29 Philadelphia at Boston, TBD, TNT

* = if necessary