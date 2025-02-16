The Saatva RX is on sale for Presidents' Day — but these 5 back pain mattress deals are better
Five mattresses for back pain to snap up in the Presidents’ Day sales
If you experience back pain and are shopping for a new mattress, now is a great time to buy. Presidents' Day is practically upon us, and we're seeing deep discounts on some of our favorite brands and beds — including $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX at Saatva That brings the price of a queen Saatva RX down to $2,999 (was $3,399.)
The Saatva RX is our top pick for those with back pain, thanks to its exceptional support for those with chronic back and joint conditions, like scoliosis and arthritis. However, whilst $400 off is a great deal, we have seen the RX cheaper during 15% off flash Saatva mattress sales.
All of the beds included in our guide to the best mattress of the year will provide excellent lumbar support for back pain relief. As a mattress tester with back pain, I've rounded up my five top mattress picks for those who can't quite stretch to the Saatva RX in this year's Presidents’ Day mattress sales.
Saatva RX Mattress: from $1,999 $1,599 at Saatva
During our Saatva RX mattress review testing, our lead tester, who has mild scoliosis, found that her back pain was almost immediately improved by sleeping on the RX. With a therapeutic support core that adjusts to your body as you move, along with enhanced lumbar support, the RX is specifically designed for chronic back pain and ailments. We rate the Saatva RX as the overall best mattress for back pain. As you would expect for the price, the RX also comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery that includes removal of your old mattress and foundation. $400 off all sizes means you pick up a queen for $2,999 (MSRP $3,399).
Top 5 Presidents' Day back pain mattress deals
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,399 $999 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress you can buy, offering exceptional pressure relief, excellent temperature regulation and sturdy support. Along with two heights, you can choose from three different firmness levels to suit your sleeping style (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), meaning there’s a mattress to suit almost everyone. The Saatva Classic is a cheaper alternative to the RX and still has the same enhanced lumbar support. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, our lead tester found it provided instant comfort from her lower back pain. As with the RX, there’s currently $400 off all sizes in the Saatva Presidents' Day sales, taking a queen down to $1,699 ($2,099).
2. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.33 $1,002.53 with free bedding bundle at Helix with code TOMS27
Our top rated best mattress for side sleepers, the Helix Midnight Luxe, is currently reduced by 27% with the code TOMS27 in a new Helix mattress sale, and comes with a free bedding bundle of pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. This takes a queen down to $1,732.54 (MSRP $2,373.33) and you’ll also get free shipping, a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, we rated the mattress highly for its enhanced lumbar support, pressure relief and motion isolation, with a finish that will suit back as well as side sleepers. The Luxe comes with a 100 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
3. Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: from $1,499 now from $974 at Nolah
The Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is another customizable choice like the Saatva Classic and also comes in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm options. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review, we tested the Luxury Firm and felt that it was particularly suited to back sleepers and lighter stomach sleepers but, with the different options, there’s a bed to suit all sleeping styles. The 35% discount for Presidents’ Day is the largest you’ll see on this mattress, taking a queen down to $1,624 (MSRP $2,499). You’ll also get two free pillows, 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping.
4. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,148 $449 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is the best mattress in a box you can buy. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review, our testers particularly rated the bed for back and stomach sleepers, with the mattress offering excellent temperature regulation You’ll get a 365-night trial, forever warranty, and free shipping with the DreamCloud. An evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale means you won’t see this mattress reduced any further for Presidents’ Day, but with a queen at $665 (MSRP $1,664) the bed is a real bargain.
5. Plank Firm mattress: from $749 $524.30 at Plank
The all-foam Plank Firm by Brooklyn Bedding is a flippable mattress, offering a firm side (8/10) and an extra firm option (10/10). Modelled on the minimalist beds found across Asia, the mattress is endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association who recommend it for superior lumbar support and alleviating back pain. In our Plank Firm mattress review, we found that the bed is particularly suited to stomach sleepers. There’s the option to add in a GlacioTex cooling cover if you’re a hot sleeper and you’ll get a 120-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. The Presidents’ Day sale takes a queen size down to $932.40 (MSRP $1,332).
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.
I test mattresses for a living — here’s what soft mattresses do for side sleepers
I’m a side sleeper and this pillow improved my sleep — now it’s 20% off for Presidents’ Day