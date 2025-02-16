The Saatva RX is on sale for Presidents' Day — but these 5 back pain mattress deals are better

If you experience back pain and are shopping for a new mattress, now is a great time to buy. Presidents' Day is practically upon us, and we're seeing deep discounts on some of our favorite brands and beds — including $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX at Saatva That brings the price of a queen Saatva RX down to $2,999 (was $3,399.)



The Saatva RX is our top pick for those with back pain, thanks to its exceptional support for those with chronic back and joint conditions, like scoliosis and arthritis. However, whilst $400 off is a great deal, we have seen the RX cheaper during 15% off flash Saatva mattress sales.



All of the beds included in our guide to the best mattress of the year will provide excellent lumbar support for back pain relief. As a mattress tester with back pain, I've rounded up my five top mattress picks for those who can't quite stretch to the Saatva RX in this year's Presidents’ Day mattress sales .

Saatva RX Mattress: from $1,999 $1,599 at Saatva

During our Saatva RX mattress review testing, our lead tester, who has mild scoliosis, found that her back pain was almost immediately improved by sleeping on the RX. With a therapeutic support core that adjusts to your body as you move, along with enhanced lumbar support, the RX is specifically designed for chronic back pain and ailments. We rate the Saatva RX as the overall best mattress for back pain. As you would expect for the price, the RX also comes with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery that includes removal of your old mattress and foundation. $400 off all sizes means you pick up a queen for $2,999 (MSRP $3,399).

Top 5 Presidents' Day back pain mattress deals

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,399 $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress you can buy, offering exceptional pressure relief, excellent temperature regulation and sturdy support. Along with two heights, you can choose from three different firmness levels to suit your sleeping style (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), meaning there’s a mattress to suit almost everyone. The Saatva Classic is a cheaper alternative to the RX and still has the same enhanced lumbar support. In our Saatva Classic mattress review , our lead tester found it provided instant comfort from her lower back pain. As with the RX, there’s currently $400 off all sizes in the Saatva Presidents' Day sales, taking a queen down to $1,699 ($2,099).

3. Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: from $1,499 now from $974 at Nolah

The Nolah Evolution 15 mattress is another customizable choice like the Saatva Classic and also comes in Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm options. In our Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review , we tested the Luxury Firm and felt that it was particularly suited to back sleepers and lighter stomach sleepers but, with the different options, there’s a bed to suit all sleeping styles. The 35% discount for Presidents’ Day is the largest you’ll see on this mattress, taking a queen down to $1,624 (MSRP $2,499). You’ll also get two free pillows, 120-night trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping.

4. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,148 $449 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is the best mattress in a box you can buy. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review , our testers particularly rated the bed for back and stomach sleepers, with the mattress offering excellent temperature regulation You’ll get a 365-night trial, forever warranty, and free shipping with the DreamCloud. An evergreen DreamCloud mattress sale means you won’t see this mattress reduced any further for Presidents’ Day, but with a queen at $665 (MSRP $1,664) the bed is a real bargain.