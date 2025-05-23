I'm a sleep writer with back pain — these are the 3 mattresses I'd buy in the Memorial Day sales

As a sleep writer with back pain, I know the difference a good mattress can make. My personal top pick? The Saatva Classic — a luxury innerspring hybrid with enhanced lumbar support. Our exclusive code means you can save $400 on all sizes at Saatva, taking a queen down to $1,699 (MSRP $2,099).

The Saatva Classic is our top pick in this year's best mattress roundup and an excellent choice if you suffer from back pain, but it's not the only mattress I'd recommend in that regard. But everyone's different and has different sleep needs to accommodate, so I've also included two other fantastic mattresses for lumbar support.

Many Memorial Day mattress sales are already live ahead of the weekend's sales, so if you're in the market for a new mattress to help ease away back pain, now is the perfect time to buy. Here's are the the three mattresses I recommend if you need to ease back pain.

3 mattresses to help ease back pain in the Memorial Day mattress sales

2. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

In our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid review, our testers praised the bed for its zoned lumbar support, which helped to ease away back pain. A luxurious pillow top offers fantastic pressure relief and cushioning, plus the GlacioTex cooling cover and copper-infused foam make this an excellent choice for hot sleepers. If you're on a tighter budget, the 30% off the Memorial Day Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale is worth taking advantage of. A queen hybrid CopperFlex Pro is reduced to $932.40 (MSRP $1,332) but there is also a cheaper all-foam version coming in at $745.50 (MSRP $1,065). You'll also get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (530+ reviews)