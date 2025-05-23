I'm a sleep writer with back pain — these are the 3 mattresses I'd buy in the Memorial Day sales
Looking for a mattress to help ease aches and pains? These are my top picks in the Memorial Day sales
As a sleep writer with back pain, I know the difference a good mattress can make. My personal top pick? The Saatva Classic — a luxury innerspring hybrid with enhanced lumbar support. Our exclusive code means you can save $400 on all sizes at Saatva, taking a queen down to $1,699 (MSRP $2,099).
The Saatva Classic is our top pick in this year's best mattress roundup and an excellent choice if you suffer from back pain, but it's not the only mattress I'd recommend in that regard. But everyone's different and has different sleep needs to accommodate, so I've also included two other fantastic mattresses for lumbar support.
Many Memorial Day mattress sales are already live ahead of the weekend's sales, so if you're in the market for a new mattress to help ease away back pain, now is the perfect time to buy. Here's are the the three mattresses I recommend if you need to ease back pain.
3 mattresses to help ease back pain in the Memorial Day mattress sales
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: twin $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
With three firmness options to choose from, the Saatva Classic really is a bed to suit all sleepers. It's the best hybrid mattress you can buy, scoring near perfect marks in our Saatva Classic mattress review. But where it excels for sleepers with back pain is in its addition of a lumbar crown that instantly offers exceptional support where it's needed, soothing away aches and pains. There are regular Saatva mattress sales throughout the year, but our exclusive code will take $400 off all sizes in the Saatva Memorial Day mattress sales, taking a queen down to $1,699. You'll also get a 365-night trial, free white glove delivery and old mattress removal and a lifetime warranty.
2. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
In our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid review, our testers praised the bed for its zoned lumbar support, which helped to ease away back pain. A luxurious pillow top offers fantastic pressure relief and cushioning, plus the GlacioTex cooling cover and copper-infused foam make this an excellent choice for hot sleepers. If you're on a tighter budget, the 30% off the Memorial Day Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale is worth taking advantage of. A queen hybrid CopperFlex Pro is reduced to $932.40 (MSRP $1,332) but there is also a cheaper all-foam version coming in at $745.50 (MSRP $1,065). You'll also get a 120-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.
3. Nolah Evolution Mattress: twin $1,460 now $949 at Nolah
If you have lower back pain, the Nolah Evolution should be top of your wish list. In our Nolah Evolution mattress review our testers were impressed by its superior back support, rating the bed particularly highly for those who sleep on their backs, and it's rated in our best mattress for back pain guide as the top option for lower back pain. The Nolah Evolution, like the Saatva Classic, is available in three firmness options so that you can pick the one best suited to your sleeping style. Nolah's mattress sale for Memorial Day takes 35% off MSRP, taking a queen size down to $1,383 from $2,127, with free pillows included. You'll also get a 120-night trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.