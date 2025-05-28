Serta launches affordable hybrid mattress to prevent back pain — starting at just $199

Serta has just launched a new budget hybrid mattress designed to prevent lower back pain. Featuring zoned back support, the Serta Five Star Mattress comes in five different designs for customized comfort.

Serta Five Star Mattress Release date: May 2025

Sizes: 6 (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and Cal king)

Options: 5 (8" Medium, 10" Medium, 10" Plush Pillow Top, 12" Plush Pillow Top, 12" Firm)

Warranty: 10 year limited

Trial: 120 nights

While you won't find the mattress in this month's mattress sales, you can now buy a Serta Five Star Mattress from just $199 at Serta, starting with the shortest model that measures 8" in height and has a medium feel.

The Five Star Mattress also comes in a 10" Medium or a 10" Plush Pillow Top. Meanwhile, its taller models come in a 12" Plush Pillow Top or a 12" Firm. Prices vary depending on size and profile, with a queen size ranging from $299 to $599.

While you'll find any number of spring-and-foam beds in our 2025 best mattress guide and best hybrid mattress guide, most are nowhere near as cheap as the Five Star Mattress.

Its coil-and-foam design for under $500 for a queen makes it one of the most affordable hybrid mattresses on the market, and a potential candidate for our guide to the best cheap mattresses. Plus, all Five Star models come with free shipping and returns, a 10-year limited warranty, and a 120-night sleep trial.

Serta Five Star Mattress: queen from $299 at Serta

You can get a Serta Five Star Mattress for as little as $199 when you buy a twin-size 8" model. Meanwhile, a queen in the same profile is $299. If you want a softer or firmer feel or a thicker profile, expect to pay more but never more than $700 for a queen. You can also find the mattress at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, but Serta's benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty.

Serta Five Star Mattress: Price

The Serta Five Star Mattress comes in three different heights and three different firmness levels. Here are the MSRPs of a queen Serta Five Star Mattress in different profiles and feels:

8" Medium: $299

$299 10" Medium: $399

$399 10" Plush Pillow Top: $499

$499 12" Firm: $599

$599 12" Plush Pillow Top: $599

There are currently no deals on this brand new mattress, but with or without discounts, the Serta Five Star Mattress is incredibly cheap for a hybrid bed. Most Five Star models keep a queen-size under $500, placing the bed in the budget price category.

Serta isn't known for hosting sales even around major holidays, so we suggest looking to third party retailers such as Amazon and Walmart for price drops.

That said, buying from third parties doesn't guarantee you the benefits offered when buying directly from Serta: 125-night sleep trial, a 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping and returns.

The Serta Five Star Mattress comes in three different heights: 8" or 10" (left) and 12" (right). (Image credit: Serta)

Serta Five Star Mattress: Design and Features

Like most of the best mattresses in a box, the Five Star comes rolled up and vacuum-packed.

The Serta Five Star Mattress differs in design according to height and firmness. For example, the plush models feature a pillow top while the 12" models are the only ones to contain Serta's trademark QuiltLoft Memory Foam for a body-hugging feel.

However, all models feature a hybrid combo of individually-wrapped coils for support and heat-dissipating Cool Twist Gel Foam covered with breathable fabric for cooling comfort. The mattress also features a gel foam band with zoned comfort to support the lower back and hips and prevent lower back pain.