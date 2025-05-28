Serta launches affordable hybrid mattress to prevent back pain — starting at just $199
The Serta Five Star Mattress aims to prevent lower back pain for those on a tight budget
Serta has just launched a new budget hybrid mattress designed to prevent lower back pain. Featuring zoned back support, the Serta Five Star Mattress comes in five different designs for customized comfort.
Release date: May 2025
Sizes: 6 (twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and Cal king)
Options: 5 (8" Medium, 10" Medium, 10" Plush Pillow Top, 12" Plush Pillow Top, 12" Firm)
Warranty: 10 year limited
Trial: 120 nights
While you won't find the mattress in this month's mattress sales, you can now buy a Serta Five Star Mattress from just $199 at Serta, starting with the shortest model that measures 8" in height and has a medium feel.
The Five Star Mattress also comes in a 10" Medium or a 10" Plush Pillow Top. Meanwhile, its taller models come in a 12" Plush Pillow Top or a 12" Firm. Prices vary depending on size and profile, with a queen size ranging from $299 to $599.
While you'll find any number of spring-and-foam beds in our 2025 best mattress guide and best hybrid mattress guide, most are nowhere near as cheap as the Five Star Mattress.
Its coil-and-foam design for under $500 for a queen makes it one of the most affordable hybrid mattresses on the market, and a potential candidate for our guide to the best cheap mattresses. Plus, all Five Star models come with free shipping and returns, a 10-year limited warranty, and a 120-night sleep trial.
Serta Five Star Mattress: queen from $299 at Serta
You can get a Serta Five Star Mattress for as little as $199 when you buy a twin-size 8" model. Meanwhile, a queen in the same profile is $299. If you want a softer or firmer feel or a thicker profile, expect to pay more but never more than $700 for a queen. You can also find the mattress at third-party retailers such as Amazon and Walmart, but Serta's benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a 10-year warranty.
Serta Five Star Mattress: Price
The Serta Five Star Mattress comes in three different heights and three different firmness levels. Here are the MSRPs of a queen Serta Five Star Mattress in different profiles and feels:
- 8" Medium: $299
- 10" Medium: $399
- 10" Plush Pillow Top: $499
- 12" Firm: $599
- 12" Plush Pillow Top: $599
There are currently no deals on this brand new mattress, but with or without discounts, the Serta Five Star Mattress is incredibly cheap for a hybrid bed. Most Five Star models keep a queen-size under $500, placing the bed in the budget price category.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Serta isn't known for hosting sales even around major holidays, so we suggest looking to third party retailers such as Amazon and Walmart for price drops.
That said, buying from third parties doesn't guarantee you the benefits offered when buying directly from Serta: 125-night sleep trial, a 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Serta Five Star Mattress: Design and Features
Like most of the best mattresses in a box, the Five Star comes rolled up and vacuum-packed.
The Serta Five Star Mattress differs in design according to height and firmness. For example, the plush models feature a pillow top while the 12" models are the only ones to contain Serta's trademark QuiltLoft Memory Foam for a body-hugging feel.
However, all models feature a hybrid combo of individually-wrapped coils for support and heat-dissipating Cool Twist Gel Foam covered with breathable fabric for cooling comfort. The mattress also features a gel foam band with zoned comfort to support the lower back and hips and prevent lower back pain.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens, and Marie Claire.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.