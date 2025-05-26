Saatva has two back pain beds in its Memorial Day sale — what I'd buy for comfier sleep

As a sleep writer with back pain there's one Saatva mattress I look out for during sale season and that's the RX, the brand's ultimate mattress for easing back pain while you sleep. Today you can save $400 on the RX at Saatva with a queen reduced to $2,999 (was $3,399). That's a return to Black Friday prices – and it could be the cheapest price you'll get for a while thanks to looming mattress tariffs.

While the Saatva Classic is fantastic for general aches and pains and the top recommended option in our best mattress of 2025 guide, the Saatva RX is specifically designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint pain.

There's $400 off every size in the Saatva Memorial Day sale and you'll get a lifetime warranty, free White Glove Delivery, and a year's sleep trial too. For cheaper alternatives take a look at our guide to the best Memorial Day mattress sales and deals.

Saatva RX: twin was $1,999 now $1,599 at Saatva

If you suffer with chronic back pain or conditions such as arthritis and scoliosis the the Saatva RX is well worth considering. It tops our mattress for back pain guide because it provides enhanced lumbar support and exceptional pressure relief. Alison, the main tester for our Saatva RX mattress review found that her pain was reduced from the first night of sleeping on the RX. Personally I love the clever design of the RX, which uses a patented lumbar crown for back support, along with a patented Therapeutic Support Core technology that enables the mattress to adjust to your movements.A queen will cost you $2,999 (MSRP $3,399) in today's Saatva mattress sale which is a return to Black Friday prices.

General aches and pains? Try the Saatva Classic instead...

Saatva Classic Mattress: twin was $1,399 $999 at Saatva

If you suffer with mild aches and pains then the Saatva RX could be overkill. Instead, I'd recommend the Saatva Classic. This luxury innerspring hybrid is the best hybrid mattress you can buy right now and our highest scoring mattress to date. In our Saatva Classic mattress review our testers awarded the mattress five stars across the board, praising it for its exceptional pressure relief, motion isolation and temperature regulation. The Saatva Classic uses the same enhanced lumbar support as the RX and also comes in a choice of three firmness options and two heights to suit a variety of sleepers. A queen is reduced to $1,699 (MSRP $2,099) in today's Memorial Day sales and you'll get the same benefits as you get with the RX. We don't expect the Classic to get any cheaper, but we do think prices will rise over summer because of tariffs.

