I track smart mattress sales — why I'd buy the Saatva Solaire now and not wait until Memorial Day

Customizable, comfortable and supportive, Saatva's one-and-only smart mattress can put a lot of your sleep woes to rest. And now is the time to buy this luxury hotel-style smart bed, with up to $500 off the Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress at Saatva today.

The Solaire is our best smart bed for back pain but this high-tech mattress can tackle a wealth of sleep issues. From hot flushes to sleep divorces, its adjustable bed base, breathable materials and dual control give you more control over your sleep comfort.

While I'd normally advise waiting until the Memorial Day mattress sales are in full swing to catch the best deals at this time of year, the same advice doesn't apply to the Solaire. Instead you need to act fast to bag the biggest saving on this smart bed ahead of the Saatva Memorial Day sales, here's why...

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress: twin XL was $3,299 now $2,949 at Saatva

The Saatva Solaire Mattress is built using air chambers which you can inflate or deflate to create 50 different firmness levels (from 3 to 7/10 on the mattress firmness scale). This allows you to find the right balance of pressure relief and spinal support to suit your body type and sleep style, and with dual firmness levels, you can create your own comfort without tampering with your partner's side of the bed. An adjustable firmness mattress is a great shout for people kept awake by back pain or couples with different sleep styles and body weights. Hot sleepers are in safe hands too as the mattress cover is made of naturally breathable organic cotton and latex (which both have open-cell structures allowing air to pass through to cool down the bed surface) and there is heat-dispersing gel infused in the foam layers. You can get all this for $4,099 in a queen size after a $500 discount. And there's forever warranty, a 1-year sleep trial and free White Glove delivery included. User score: ★★★★½ (140+ reviews)

Should you buy the Saatva Solaire mattress now or wait for Memorial Day?

Packed with tech allowing you to precisely customize the feel of your side of the bed, it's not surprising the Solaire is the most expensive model in Saatva's luxury mattress suite with a queen retailing at $4,599. But regular Saatva mattress sales mean you can bag big savings when you time your purchase right.

We have access to a semi-exclusive sale that saves you $400 on orders over $1,000 at Saatva and that usually gets you the best price on the brand's luxury mattresses. But if it's a queen size or larger Solaire you want, they're cheaper in the current general Saatva sale right now, which knocks $500 off all sizes from a queen to an upper-flex king.

After tracking prices of the best mattresses on the market closely over the years, my team and I recommend you take advantage of this sale before Memorial Day hits, when we suspect the $400 off sale will take over and lose you a $100 saving.

The best deal on the Solaire is typically the 15% off flash sale, however, while we'd normally suggest you wait for that discount, we're wary to recommend delaying your purchase. Saatva has a tendency to raise MSRPs over the summer which, combined with potential tariff hikes, might mean now is the best price you'll get.

