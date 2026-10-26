Stanley tumblers, mugs and bottles are on sale from $19 at Amazon — 11 early holiday deals I’d shop now
I found the best Stanley discounts
The holidays are closer than you think! Now's a great time to start thinking about gifts — and if you're thinking the way I am, you'll want to grab some of these Stanley deals at Amazon.
Not only are Stanley tumblers and mugs super stylish, they're also practical. They're easy to drink from and offer insulation to keep drinks at the perfect temperature.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals! I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Stanley deals at Amazon
- Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (14 oz): was $25 now $19
- Cafe-To-Go Travel Mug (16 oz): was $28 now $19
- Classic Food Jar and Spork (14 oz): was $30 now $25
- IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26
- Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle: was $45 now $29
- IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle (36 oz): was $45 now $42
- IceFlow Flip Straw Jug with Handle (40 oz): was $69 now $57
Best Stanley Deals
With the Stanley Quencher love still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save on the 14 oz version of the trendy beverage container.
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This Stanley is here to make a case for the last coffee mug you ever need to buy. It'll keep your coffee hot for up to 6 hours, and offers two different sipping styles with its dual openings.
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This Stanley thermos with an integrated spork is designed with a leakproof lid and can hold your favorite foods when you're on the go. Regardless of the temperature outside, it keeps food hot or cold for 7 hours. It seals tight and features a wide mouth, making it easy to clean.
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Not a fan of straws or chug lids? The Stanley IceFlow Cap and Carry Water Bottle has a twist lid that's easy to access thanks to its large, chunky handle. What's more, that handle on top means you can carry it at by your side without it spilling. Like many Stanley cups, it's insulated to keep your drinks at their optimum temperature and it fits in most car cup holders.
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This Stanley features a 30oz capacity, a handle for transportation and a flip straw for easy sipping. The insulation can keep your drinks icy for up to 2 days.
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Don't miss your chance to grab this Stanley deal — it's called a classic for a reason. Perfect for coffee, tea and even soup, this vacuum bottle comes with a mug for easy serving.
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This lightweight water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a wide mouth opening that allows you to quench your thirst quickly. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and four different sizes.
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This Stanley tumbler lets you sip without worry thanks to its flip straw lid. All you have to do is flip up the built-in straw for a quick drink, then snap it shut to prevent any spills. Designed to fit in a car cup holder, you'll be able to take it with you on all adventures and it can keep your drinks hot or cold for hours thanks to its double walled insulation.
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Looking for something large to hold your beverages? The popular 40-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.
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Made with AeroLight spun steel, Stanley bills the IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle as being 33% lighter than other stainless steel water bottles. That makes it super easy to take around with you, and the Flip Straw lid makes it super easy to sip from too.
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While this water jug is the smallest of its family from Stanley, it still houses an impressive 40 oz of water. It'll keep your cold drinks cold for up to 14 hours, while having a sweat-proof coating that's perfect for trips to the gym. And when you're done drinking, just pop it in the dishwasher to clean.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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