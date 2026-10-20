9 space heater deals to help you stay warm and cozy without spiking your heating bill

As we get deeper into fall the temperature has certainly started to drop — and that's only going to continue as we move into winter. You may think it's time to put the heating on, but that comes with the risk of spiking your heating bill.

Enter the humble space heater. These compact devices are great for warming up a room quickly without resorting to turning your central heating on. They're portable, too, so you can easily move them about your house.

For this article, I've combed Amazon to find some of the best deals on space heaters right now. DREO is a great brand in this area, but there are a wide range of models from other companies, too. Check out the deals below, but move fast if you spot something that catches your eye — these deals won't stick around forever.

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