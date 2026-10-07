Get ready for cozy season with 30% off the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser — lowest price ever for Prime Day

Cozy season has officially arrived. As the chilly evenings roll in, I’ve already pulled out my warm throws to snuggle up on my couch.

Naturally, that also means it’s hot chocolate season — not that I really need an excuse — and I’ll be treating myself to a luxurious mug of velvety hot chocolate while I cozy up.

If you’re a hot chocolate fan like me, you’ll be excited to discover that the viral Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser has dropped in price by 30% to $115 at Amazon. That’s an epic saving of $50, which would be a shame to miss on Prime Day.

Treat yourself to the Hotel Chocolate Velvetiser

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolat)

This new version of the Velvetiser launched last year and can brew both hot and cold chocolate drinks, unlike the original model, which only has a cold-mixing mode.

The second-generation Velvetiser features an elegant sculptural design and comes in three attractive colorways — Pewter, Chalk, and my favorite, Pebble. It also features a stylish wooden handle for a high-end look.

So what else does the new Velvetiser offer that makes it worth the upgrade? According to our Velvetiser review it features a custom-designed whisk "shaped with petal-like edges inspired by the cacao flower," and it spins to generate a vortex that can integrate both hot and cold chocolate.

(Image credit: Hotel Chocolate)

The hot chocolate setting melds real chocolate flakes at 155-157°F — the optimum melting point for chocolate. The cold setting pulses at the beginning to gently meld finely milled chocolate with pre-chilled milk.

To tempt you further, you can choose a whole host of delicious Hotel Chocolat Chocolate Mixes, including dark chocolate, salted caramel and raspberry praline, among a few, from $25 at Amazon.

Still undecided about pressing Add to basket? If you feel guilty buying the Velvetiser for yourself, why not buy it for the foodie in your life? With a $50 price drop on this premium product, it’s worth finding an excuse to grab the deal before it’s gone.

(Image credit: Future)

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