Trouble sleeping? Your melatonin supplements could be stopping you from sleeping through the night

News
By
published

A new study reveals melatonin supplements might harm your sleep if you experience gut health problems

A woman sat on the edge of her bed holding her stomach in pain as she experiences the symptoms of GERD
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melatonin, known as the 'sleep hormone,' is produced naturally from the pineal gland in the center of our brain — it's secreted when it gets dark to help us feel sleepy.

While our bodies are designed to provide us with enough melatonin, research published in 2022 showed that Americans' use of melatonin supplements increased from 0.4% in 1999/2000 to 2.4% in 2017/2018.

Experts say they can be effective, and that includes helping those who experience sleep disorders, delayed sleep-wake phase syndrome, or who have short-term jet lag, to fall asleep faster.

But before you reach for the melatonin gummies, you might want to consider your gut health. Because a new study has indicated that taking melatonin supplements may actually do more harm than good to those with inflammatory bowl disease (an umbrella term that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis).

Here, we're taking a closer look at what the study says, what it means for your gut and what you can do to aid your sleep without resorting to supplements...

Key takeaways

  • Scientists exposed mice to colitis and then treated them with melatonin
  • Their results showed that melatonin treatment increased gut inflammation and aggravated the colitis in the mice
  • They also found that melatonin treatment delayed recovery in the mice with colitis

The study, published in the journal Microorganisms has indicated that melatonin can have a variety of negative impacts on IBD, from worsening intestinal inflammation, to weight loss, severity in the colitis and a longer recovery period.

A woman sat on the edge of her bed holding her stomach in pain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

IBD is a term that encompasses diseases which cause chronic inflammation in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Symptoms can include lower abdominal pain, fatigue, blood in the stool, diarrhea and weight loss.

Melatonin can have a variety of negative impacts on IBD, from worsening intestinal inflammation, to weight loss, severity in the colitis and a longer recovery period

While melatonin is produced in the pineal gland and secreted to help us sleep, it's also produced in the intestine, and previous research had indicated that it may be able to help improve IBD as it plays a number of roles in the body, including being able to "impact the composition of intestinal bacteria in favor of bacteria with anti-inflammatory properties."

However, the authors of the new study noted that "there is no consensus and some studies point to controversial effects on IBD."

To explore further, they induced colitis in mice and administered melatonin as treatment, looking at how the hormone affected the mice, including during the acute phase of colitis and in the recovery period.

What did the study find?

In one experiment they administered melatonin to the mice at the onset of colitis inflammation and reported both weight loss in the mice and a 'significant increase in the colitis severity throughout the disease progression.'

Another experiment looked at how melatonin might affect the mice when they were in remission from colitis.

Here, they extended the melatonin treatment until day 13 of the trial and found that "hormone-treated mice presented higher weight loss and clinical disease scores than those which did not receive [melatonin]," and that recovery from the colitis was prolonged in these mice.

A woman lying in bed reaching for a blue bottle of melatonin supplements on the bedside table

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The study authors concluded that, "the mice under the hormonal supplementation not only presented notable signs of colitis aggravation or delayed recovery, but also increased markers of exacerbated inflammatory response."

Ultimately, the use of melatonin to treat IBD was shown, in this study at least, to make both the symptoms of the disease worse, and have a negative impact on the length of time it took to recover from it.

Can melatonin supplements worsen your sleep?

While this new study was carried out on mice, it does raise questions about how taking melatonin supplements, like melatonin gummies, might impact human gut health, particularly for those who experience IBD or any gut inflammation.

One of the authors of the study, Dr Cristina Ribeiro de Barros Cardoso, said in a press release that, “[Melatonin is] generally thought to be harmless. After all, it’s a hormone and can help regulate sleep. However, our study shows that people should be careful about taking hormone supplements and that the ingestion of melatonin as a supplement can have adverse effects on health."

It’s important to remember that this is an animal study and what happens in animals may not happen in humans

We know already that IBD can have a negative impact on sleep. Research from 2003 found higher sleep disturbances in those with IBD, and since then there have been a number of studies that have indicated that IBD can have a negative impact on sleep.

This includes sleep disturbances, increased fatigue, decreased sleep efficiency and poor quality of sleep which impacted the quality of life.

Woman lying awake in bed at night

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the findings from the new study point to the fact that melatonin may negatively impact IBD, it's possible that if you experience issues with your gut already, instead of helping you sleep better, supplements like melatonin gummies could even have a negative impact instead.

However, Dr Shilpa Ravella, a gastroenterologist at Columbia University Medical Center in New York explained to Medical News Today that, “it’s important to remember that this is an animal study and what happens in animals may not happen in humans, so we cannot state that these findings are definitively relevant to humans.”

How to increase melatonin levels naturally

If you're worried about your gut health but are still struggling to sleep, you can increase melatonin levels naturally.

Pay attention to your diet

Whether you are experiencing IBD or not, being mindful about what you eat can help you naturally boost your melatonin.

There are a variety of natural foods out there that help support melatonin production and make healthy nighttime snacks. These include:

  • Cherries: These stone fruits contain melatonin, while tart cherries have both melatonin and tryptophan (research has shown the latter can help us fall asleep faster).
  • Almonds: As well as being a source of both melatonin and magnesium in the first place, the latter helps to regulate melatonin as well as promoting sleep and relaxation, making almonds a great snack.
  • Whole grains: Stock up on the likes of brown rice, breads, cereals, tortillas oats and quinoa, since they're all sources of melatonin.
  • Cow's milk: A glass of cow's milk will help with your calcium levels, which is great because calcium aids melatonin production.
  • Nut butters, like peanut butter: This versatile treat can be eaten on its own or as a topping, and its full of nutrients, including melatonin and tryptophan.
  • Other foods that are rich in melatonin include bananas, citrus fruits, grapes, walnuts and tomatoes.

A bowl of cherries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get enough sunlight

Stepping outside into natural sunlight can play a huge role in keeping your body clock on track, which will help you to feel energized and awake during the day and sleepy at night.

Sunlight has the effect of producing cortisol, a hormone that makes us feel alert and awake, but exposure to it also helps regulate our circadian rhythm, so that we'll produce melatonin at the right time too.

Dr Menka Gupta, sleep expert and functional medicine doctor at NutraNourish previously explained to us that getting your natural sunlight in early in the day can have a positive impact on your melatonin.

“Morning sunlight exposure has been very beneficial for my clients in positively impacting circadian rhythms and melatonin production in the evening,” she explained.

A recent study also showed that morning sunlight improved sleep quality the next night in participants, further indicating that a morning stroll outdoors may be beneficial for your melatonin production and getting a restful night overall.

a photo of women walking together

(Image credit: Getty/Jordan Siemens)

Keep a consistent sleep schedule

Depending on your work schedule, family dynamic (parents of young children, we see you!) and lifestyle choices, going to bed and waking up at the same time each day can be tricky.

But creating a regular sleep schedule can regulate your internal body clock, also known as your circadian rhythm.

That means it will help your body know when it's time to produce melatonin at night, and to do so consistently each evening so you're falling asleep at the right time.

See more Wellness News
Jenny Haward
Sleep Writer

Jenny Haward is a U.K. based freelance journalist and editor with more than 15 years of experience in digital and print media. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Newsweek, Huffpost, Stylist, ELLE, The Sydney Morning Herald and more. Jenny specializes in health, wellness and lifestyle, taking a particular interest in sleep.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A woman sat on bed wearing white vest and orange shorts with a glass of water in hand, looking out of window with wooden frame and plants outside.
Trouble sleeping? Being deficient in this vitamin could be why you can’t sleep through the night
Young woman is wide awake at night and wants to fall back to sleep fast
Waking up at 3am? Here's 5 reasons you can't sleep through and 5 solutions
A man sits up in bed at night because restless leg syndrome is keeping him awake and is affecting his sleep
Broken sleep linked to liver disease, says new study
A woman laying awake at night with arms overhead as she is waking up every hour
3 reasons you're waking up every hour at night — and how to stop it
A woman lying on her back in bed in a jumper, hat and cozy blanket with an eye mask on, sleeping in winter
It's more difficult to sleep in winter — 7 expert tips for better rest
A woman sleeping on her front looking towards the camera in bed looking tired from not sleeping
Over 70% of women feel their sleep is impacting their mental health, new survey reveals
Latest in Sleep
An older woman and man holding a kettlebell in their chest as they squat down in gym class
This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Still tired after a full night’s sleep? A new study claims to know the reason why you’re always exhausted
A woman sat on the edge of her bed holding her stomach in pain as she experiences the symptoms of GERD
Trouble sleeping? Your melatonin supplements could be stopping you from sleeping through the night
Elon Musk at an event with his hands raised in the air, wearing a cap and reflective sunglasses
No, you shouldn’t follow Elon Musk’s sleep habits — here’s why
A woman in bed sleeping next to Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-Up Light
The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40
Woman in bed sleeping
I keep my sleep score in the 90s thanks to this one easy habit
Latest in News
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
Loading a washing machine with colored clothes
Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert
android 16 lock screen widgets for android tablets
Google’s bringing lock screen widgets back to Android phones this summer — here's what we know
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Apple Mac Studio M2 on a desk
The $3,999 M3 Ultra Mac Studio barely beats the $1,999 M4 Max in leaked benchmark
More about sleep
An older woman and man holding a kettlebell in their chest as they squat down in gym class

This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study
A woman in bed sleeping next to Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine Wake-Up Light

The Momcozy Sunrise Sound Machine can make your night feeds and early mornings calmer — and it's just $40

Black JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition over-ear headphones

I just tested these $199 “luxury” headphones — and they easily beat JBL and Beats
See more latest
Most Popular
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air tipped for massive battery upgrade despite the thin design — here's what you need to know
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge iPhone-inspired upgrade with Android 16 beta — here's how it works
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a leak just confirmed a major design change — here's the new look
Daredevil: Born Again; Heretic; The Righteous Gemstones
7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (March 7-9)
&quot;The Real Housewives of Atlanta&quot; Season 16 cast: Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Phaedra Parks, Kelli Ferrell and Shamea Morton Mwangi.
How to watch 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 16 online – stream all the reality TV drama without cable
Loading a washing machine with colored clothes
Here’s why you should never wash towels with clothes — from a hygiene expert
Apple Mac Studio M2 on a desk
The $3,999 M3 Ultra Mac Studio barely beats the $1,999 M4 Max in leaked benchmark
android 16 lock screen widgets for android tablets
Google’s bringing lock screen widgets back to Android phones this summer — here's what we know
King Charles sitting at a table in a lamp-lit room with a sign reading &quot;On Air&quot;
Apple Music is hosting a playlist created by King Charles — here's what he listens to
MacBook Air M4
M4 MacBook Air benchmark leak reveals huge speed boost over M3 — Intel and AMD should be worried