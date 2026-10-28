25 best fall running shoe deals: Get up to 50% off New Balance, Nike and Hoka

Want to stay active through the fall season? A bunch of brands are offering fall running shoe deals, including Asics, New Balance, Brooks and more.

I've searched everywhere to find the biggest discounts on the most popular shoes, so I've done all the hard work for you. Keep scrolling to check out the best running shoe deals! Whether you're looking for a comfortable max cushioned pair or want a lightweight shoe to set PRs in, there's something for everybody.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Best New Balance Deals

Best Asics Deals

Save 53% Asics Gel-Pulse 16 (Women's): was $100 now $47 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Asics Women's Novablast 4 : was $140 now $67 at Amazon Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run." Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $81 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Best Nike Deals

Nike Vomero Plus (Men's): was $180 now $152 at NIKE The Nike Vomero Plus offers an unrivalled level of bounce and fun thanks to its springy ZoomX midsole. It makes easy and long runs all the more enjoyable in particular. The biggest drawback is the fact it costs $180 at full price, but that’s no longer a problem because the Vomero Plus is reduced right now. Read more Read less ▼

Best Hoka Deals

Hoka Arahi 8 (Women's): was $150 now $120 at HOKA US The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. It'd great for neutral runners, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 9 GTX (Women's): was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine. Read more Read less ▼

Best Brooks Deals

Brooks Hyperion: was $140 now $72 at Amazon With prices starting from $72, this is one of the more affordable Brooks shoes you'll find. They're designed to be lightweight, speedy and to help you navigate transitions with ease. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $108 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's): was $159 now $109 at Amazon The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with plenty of colors and sizes included in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks Glycerin Max (Women's): was $199 now $149 at Amazon The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, but it's arguably better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Best Saucony Deals

Saucony Cohesion 14 Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $50 at Amazon The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $80, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $56 at Amazon The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Hurricane 24 (Men's): was $80 now $70 at Amazon Running with the Saucony Hurricane 24 is like running on clouds. They use PWRRUN+ foam, which cushions your feet while still feeling springy. With a wide base and rocker design, it offers a stable and comfortable ride for longer or easy runs. The breathable mesh upper fits securely without being tight. The Hurricane 25 have replaced these shoes, but the 24 are the real bargain. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Ride 18 (Men's): was $145 now $79 at Amazon Comfort and support matter, and the Saucony Ride 18 delivers both. The soft, bouncy PWRRUN Plus foam feels light underfoot, helping to take the pressure off your joints as you build confidence. The stretchy mesh upper moves with your foot while the padded heel reduces rubbing that can cut runs short. Whether you’re lacing up for your first 5K or logging serious mileage, this shoe is a reliable all-rounder. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Triumph 23 : was $170 now $89 at Amazon The Saucony Triumph 23 has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 48%. It's also a lot cheaper than the Triumph 24. Read more Read less ▼