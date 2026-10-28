25 best fall running shoe deals: Get up to 50% off New Balance, Nike and Hoka
I'm sharing the best running shoe deals this fall
Want to stay active through the fall season? A bunch of brands are offering fall running shoe deals, including Asics, New Balance, Brooks and more.
I've searched everywhere to find the biggest discounts on the most popular shoes, so I've done all the hard work for you. Keep scrolling to check out the best running shoe deals! Whether you're looking for a comfortable max cushioned pair or want a lightweight shoe to set PRs in, there's something for everybody.
Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.
Quick Links
- New Balance: up to 50% off
- Asics: deals from $54
- Adidas: deals from $39
- Brooks: up to 40% off
- Hoka: up to 30% off
- Nike: up to 30% off
Best New Balance Deals
The lightweight New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5 is a comfortable and speedy daily trainer that's perfect for those who don't love the feel of max-cushioned shoes, as it has a more grounded feel.
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The New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 is a comfortable trail-running and hiking shoe that’s great for active trips. Despite its plush feel, it's still nice and stable with solid grip. You probably won't set your fastest times in this shoe, but it feels great to run in.
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We gave this shoe a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.
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Our Fitness Editor, Jane McGuire, ran her fastest marathon in the Supercomp Elite V5 — and our Senior Fitness Writer, Nick Harris-Fry loved their lightweight, propulsive design in his New Balance FuelCell Supercomp Elite V5 review. Don't sleep on this saving!
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Best Asics Deals
This is one of the cheapest Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run."
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoes you can buy right now, but before that, the Asics Novablast 5 had the top spot. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making them a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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Best Nike Deals
Earning a 3.5-star rating in our Nike Pegasus 42 review, we currently rank this as one of the best running shoes you can buy in terms of value. Compared to the Pegasus 41 (which was already great,) the 42 feels even smoother and more energetic underfoot. It's a great shoe for just about anybody.
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The Nike Vomero 18 is a max-cushioned cruiser that's ideal for protecting the body on long and easy runs. It's plush, comfortable and stable. The shoe is pretty heavy, but if you're looking for plush, sink-in comfort, this one ticks that box.
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The Nike Vomero Plus offers an unrivalled level of bounce and fun thanks to its springy ZoomX midsole. It makes easy and long runs all the more enjoyable in particular. The biggest drawback is the fact it costs $180 at full price, but that’s no longer a problem because the Vomero Plus is reduced right now.
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Best Hoka Deals
The Arahi 8 is the stable counterpart to the Clifton 10, offering extra support for runners who overpronate along with Hoka's familiar smooth, cushioned ride. It'd great for neutral runners, and the newer Arahi 9 is very similar in all respects, so the older model is definitely better value in the sale.
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The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9.
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The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine.
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Best Brooks Deals
With prices starting from $72, this is one of the more affordable Brooks shoes you'll find. They're designed to be lightweight, speedy and to help you navigate transitions with ease.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with plenty of colors and sizes included in the sale.
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The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, but it's arguably better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe.
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When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.
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Best Saucony Deals
The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $80, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating.
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The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore.
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Running with the Saucony Hurricane 24 is like running on clouds. They use PWRRUN+ foam, which cushions your feet while still feeling springy. With a wide base and rocker design, it offers a stable and comfortable ride for longer or easy runs. The breathable mesh upper fits securely without being tight. The Hurricane 25 have replaced these shoes, but the 24 are the real bargain.
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Comfort and support matter, and the Saucony Ride 18 delivers both. The soft, bouncy PWRRUN Plus foam feels light underfoot, helping to take the pressure off your joints as you build confidence. The stretchy mesh upper moves with your foot while the padded heel reduces rubbing that can cut runs short. Whether you’re lacing up for your first 5K or logging serious mileage, this shoe is a reliable all-rounder.
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The Saucony Triumph 23 has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 48%. It's also a lot cheaper than the Triumph 24.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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