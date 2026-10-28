Lowe's knocks hundreds off appliances — 12 essential deals from LG, Samsung, Frigidaire and more

If you're looking for a new oven, washer, fridge, or other household appliance then make sure to check out Lowe's. The online retailer currently has an absolutely enormous sale on appliances, with some great savings to be had on big name brands like Samsung, LG, and Frigidaire.

For this article I combed the sale trying to find some essential bargains. I've picked out 12 of my favorite deals from the hundreds available on the site. You'll find all sorts of appliances here with savings of up to $1000.

Lowe's big appliance sale is running until November 3, so you've got a bit of time to make your mind up about these deals. Still, they won't stick around forever, so act fast if there's something here you like.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.