Our favorite carpet-cleaning robot vacuum is 46% off ahead of Black Friday — swipe up Shark’s PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Vacuum & Mop now
Don't miss this epic deal
Robot vacuums are today’s air fryers, and they are fast becoming the must-have home appliance. Whether you want to cut your cleaning time in half or just put your feet up and chill, the best robot vacuums can give you a welcome break.
What’s more, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to grab a great deal. Right now, Shark’s PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Vacuum & Mop is slashed to $699 at Amazon — that’s an epic 46% price drop.
Better still, apart from saving a spectacular $600 on this robot vacuum and mop, we rate it as the best robot vacuum for cleaning carpet in our buying guide. Tempted?
Shark's PowerDetect UV Reveal 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop cleans messes other robot vacuums don't see with its UV Stain Detect feature. The Hyper-Sonic Mopping targets stuck-on messes with its unique scrubbing pattern, and the NeverTouch Pro Base handles emptying, rinsing, washing and drying, so you can go up to 60 days before emptying the bin. It also has an anti-allergen seal and HEPA filtration to keep your home fresh.
A strong performer when tested
When reviewed, my colleague gave the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal a 90% overall score in our controlled tests, and it demonstrated an incredibly strong performance in our real-world testing. It's why we recommend it as the one of the best robot vacuums in our buying guide, including it's excellent performance at cleaning carpet.
What's so special about the Shark Power Detect UV Reveal?
Apart from being a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop, the clue to its special powers is in its name. The built-in UV light and RGB sensors help spot stains you can't see, though our reviewer said you might not want to know how many it actually picks up! It will detect sticky spots, hidden pet accidents and dried-on drips.
It also delivers up to three hours of runtime and automatically recharges and resumes cleaning with NeverStop Battery technology, so your cleaning schedule never gets interrupted.
Plus, the base automatically empties, refills, sanitizes, and dries, so you can enjoy up to 60 days hands-free without emptying the bin.
While it’s cleaning your hard floors and carpets, it won’t miss a spot. With eight PowerDetect features that adapt to surfaces, edges and corners, we found it can get into those hard-to-reach areas.
As an extra, you can also download the SharkClean app to give you total control over your robot.
What do you get in the box?
In addition to the 2-in-1 vacuum and mop, you also get its dock, an air neutralizer to cover up any nasty odors in the bagless dustbin, a 12-ounce bottle of cleaning solutions and two side brushes.
Why we love the Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal
1. It performs well at vacuum and mopping.
2. The bagless dust bin lasts up to 90 days, reducing the need to empty the appliance.
3. The built-in UV light exposes stains and spill that might otherwise be missed.
Our reviewer was impressed with this robot mop and vacuum’s performance, even despite its price. But now it’s crashed to $600, there’s even more reason to make that step into the world of robot vacuums.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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