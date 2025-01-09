What is a pillow top mattress topper and should you buy one?
Here's what I want you to know before buying a pillow top mattress topper
Pillow-top mattress toppers are touted as offering ultra-plush comfort, promising to add soft, hotel-luxury to your bed. But what are pillow-top mattress toppers, and can they deliver on their promises?
Some of our favorite beds in this year's best mattress guide feature pillow-tops, as this luxury feature can give plenty of pressure relief and cloud-like softness. Because of these benefits, you'll sometime see pillow-tops on the best mattress toppers — but these differ from the pillow-tops you find on pillow-top mattresses.
Here, I'll explore what pillow-top mattress toppers are, how much they cost, and if they're any good. After weighing up the pros and cons you should understand if pillow-top mattress toppers are right for you, so I've also included three of the best pillow-top bed topper deals in this month's mattress sales.
What are pillow-top mattress toppers?
The best pillow-top mattresses usually have pillow-tops made from comforting and contouring foam. However, pillow-top mattress toppers are slightly different, and tend to be made from different materials. There are two kinds of pillow top mattress toppers:
- Mattress pads: Many pillow top mattress toppers are simply just down alternative or micofiber mattress pads. They are thin and rarely over 2" deep.
- Hybrid mattress toppers: These are the real pillow-top mattress toppers. They're called hybrid as the main body is made out of foam while the top consists of a fiberfill, creating the classic pillow-top. They are much thicker than mattress pads; usually over 2" deep.
Are pillow top mattress toppers any good?
So, are pillow-top mattress toppers worth buying? Yes, but only if you buy the hybrid kind. The non-hybrid kind are basically just mattress pads, which are thin and don't adjust the firmness of a mattress.
Recently, I bought a microfiber bed topper to soften up a firm mattress and it was a huge mistake. Why? Because the pad was too thin to add any plushness or cushioning to the hard surface of my bed. In other words, I advise you to only buy a mattress pad if you're looking to add some breathability and an extra cover to your mattress.
Hybrid pillow-top mattress toppers, on the other hand, are worth buying. The foam body offers support and pressure relief, completely changing the feel of your bed in a similar way to the best memory foam mattress toppers. Meanwhile, the fiberfill pillow-top complements the foam by adding a soft-to-the-touch cover that boosts airflow for a refreshing sleep.
How much do pillow-top mattress toppers cost?
The price of a pillow-top mattress topper depends on the style you go for. Many shoppers are sucked into buying mattress pads disguised as pillow-top mattress toppers due to the ridiculously low price. A queen usually sells for under $50.
Real hybrid pillow-top mattress toppers tend to be pricier. However, you get a much better performance for your money. For example, a queen-size ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux, one of our favorite mattress toppers, is usually sold at $151.96 for a 3" model and $199.95 for a 4" model. Meanwhile, the Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Topper is one of the best cheap mattress toppers and is typically sold between $100-$130 for a queen on Amazon.
Should you buy a pillow top mattress topper?
Buy a pillow top mattress topper if...
✅ You plan on buying a hybrid pillow-top mattress topper: Opting for the thicker pillow-top mattress topper with a foam base can alter the feel of your mattress for the better, adding quilted softness to your bed.
✅ You want a washable cover: Many mattress toppers have pillow tops than can be removed and machine washed for an easy clean that helps keep your mattress fresh.
✅ You want an affordable way to overhaul your mattress: While hybrid mattress toppers aren't as cheap as mattress pads, they are typically cheaper than memory foam bed toppers and latex bed toppers.
Don't buy a pillow top mattress topper if...
❌ You're getting a mattress pad billed as a pillow-top bed topper: Look out for so-called pillow-top mattress toppers that have no foam base and are less than 2" tall. These thin mattress pads won't do much to change the feel of your bed.
❌ You need to make your bed firmer: Most pillow-top mattress toppers are designed to add plushness to beds, so stomach sleepers or plus-sized sleepers may need something firmer.
❌ You deal with severe night sweats: While the pillow top adds some breathability and the foam base is usually infused with cooling, these mattress toppers aren't cooling enough for extreme hot sleepers.
Top 3 pillow top mattress toppers to shop right now
1. Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: was from $184.95 $139.95 at ViscoSoft
Available in two thickness levels (3" or 4" inch), the Hybrid Lux features a main body of gel-infused memory foam will a washable, removable Tencel pillow top cover. While testing it for our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review, we loved the topper's cushioned support and plush pillow top. A queen 3" is currently $151.96 (was $204.95), and benefits include a 90-day trial, 5-year warranty and free delivery. Our only caveat? This is a high demand item, so shipping can be slow.
2. Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $109.99 $70 at Amazon
An Amazon best-seller with over 22,000 five-star ratings, the Dual Layer Mattress Topper comes in three different feels (Cooling Comfort, Enhanced Support, or Plush Support) and has a 2" memory foam body and a 2" pillow top. A queen Dual Layer in Enhanced Support is now $100.37 down from $139.99, and you'll get free shipping and 30-day returns.
3. Bedsure 4.5-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $109.99 $87.98 at Amazon
The Bedsure 4.5" Topper is luxuriously thick thanks to its memory foam layer, a waterproof layer, and an extra-thick, deep-pocket pillow top. with a 4.3 star rating, the topper is down to $106.99 (was $129.99) and comes with 30-day returns and free shipping.
