What is an egg crate mattress topper and are they worth it? I'm a sleep writer, here's what I think

As a sleep writer, I've tested some pretty innovative mattress toppers, but a unique bed topper design that's been on my radar recently is the egg crate mattress topper. These bed toppers promise a comfortable night's sleep, but what are egg crate mattress toppers? And are they worth buying?

While this year's best mattresses promise high-quality comfort, some beds need a refresh. The best mattress toppers of 2024 are great for boosting the comfort of your mattress, and egg crate mattress toppers are designed to do just that.

Here, I'll give you a breakdown of what egg crate mattress toppers are and explore their pros and cons. Plus, if you decide that an egg crate mattress topper is worth it, I've rounded up some of the best deals on egg crate bed toppers in this month's mattress sales.

What is an egg crate mattress topper?

(Image credit: Turmerry)

An egg crate mattress topper is a bed topper that uses wavy, convoluted foam with ridges that resemble an egg carton or crate. These uniquely designed mattress toppers are usually made from polyurethane foam (a.k.a. memory foam) or latex foam.

The "peaks and valleys" texture of an egg crate topper is the surface, while the smooth, flat side of the topper is the base. While you can have the wavy side facing downwards, it is strongly recommended to be placed right side up to feel the full benefit of the design.

What are the benefits of an egg crate mattress topper?

The design of an egg crate mattress topper is designed to offer a range of benefits. As with most bed toppers, the main benefit of egg crate mattress toppers is to adjust the feel of an existing mattress, but there are a number of other benefits that are unique to the egg crate design...

1. Sleeps cooler

Even some of the best memory foam mattress toppers can sleep warm, as memory foam is prone to trapping body heat. However, the domed cones of egg crate mattress topper creates air channels, which boosts airflow. The increased air circulation means the egg crate topper sleeps cooler - even if made from memory foam.

(Image credit: Target)

A lot of egg crate mattress toppers also add extra cooling properties through infusing memory foam with substances such as cooling gel or copper, or by perforating the foam for more ventilation. You can also find egg crate mattress toppers made from latex, which is a naturally breathable material.

2. Budget-friendly

The average price of a queen-size memory foam topper is around $299, while a latex mattress topper typically costs around $575 for a queen. Meanwhile egg crate mattress topper are much cheaper, with an average price of a queen just $97. So, if you're on a tight budget, an egg crate mattress topper is probably the way to go.

3. Pressure relief

(Image credit: Turmerry)

The unique egg-crate texture is designed to evenly distribute your weight, relieving pressure on your hips and shoulders i.e. the key pressure points when side sleeping. The ultra-plush pressure relief the egg crate design provides helps to contour and soothe sore joints, making egg crate toppers the perfect choice for those who sleep on their side and a great alternative to buying the best mattresses for side sleepers.

What are the drawbacks of an egg crate mattress topper?

While egg crate toppers may offer a unique design to keep you cool and comfortable, they're not for everyone. Here's why...

1. Less supportive than other types of topper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egg-crate mattress toppers can come in different firmness levels, but the majority are plush or medium-soft. As someone who's tested ultra-soft mattress toppers, I know that sleeping on your back on a mattress topper that's too soft can lead to issues such as lower back pain.

The same goes for stomach sleeping - if the hips aren't supported by a firm surface when back or front sleeping, they will dip and cause the spine to become misaligned. This misalignment will leave you waking up to aches and back pain, so make sure that a soft sleep surface is really what you need.

2. Issues with durability

Egg crate mattress toppers quickly lose their unique shape, which means that they aren’t always as supportive as other mattress topper types. If you're wondering how long a mattress topper will last, a key sign is the price tag. Latex and wool mattress toppers are the most expensive kind, but they're also more durable and have a lifespan of 10-15 years.

Meanwhile, memory foam egg crate toppers last around three years before they need to be replaced, which is signalled by their relatively cheap prices.

3. Strong off-gassing

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Egg-crate mattress toppers are typically crafted from synthetic materials such as polyurethane foam, which is a cheaper variety of foam with a potential of producing strong off-gassing.

Off-gassing is the chemical smell that emanates from newly unboxed mattresses or bed toppers, which is caused by the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). While you can minimize the smell by opening bedroom windows and allowing air to circulate, some off-gassing can linger for quite a while.

Should you buy an egg crate mattress topper?

Buy an egg crate mattress topper if…

✅ You're on a tighter budget: Egg crate mattress toppers are on average much more affordable than memory foam or latex mattress toppers.

✅ You're a side sleeper: The egg crate design promises to provide a plush sleep surface and reduce pressure on your hips and shoulders, key pressure points when side sleeping.

✅ You want to make your mattress cooler: Egg crate mattress toppers increase air circulation for a breathable, cooler sleep surface.

Don’t buy an egg crate mattress topper if…

❌ You sleep on your back or stomach: While the egg crate design provides pressure relief to side sleepers, it may be too soft and unsupportive for back and stomach sleepers.

❌You want a durable, high-end topper. Their low price tag is a good indication of a lower life expectancy.

❌ You want to make your mattress firmer. While some come with firmness options, most egg crate mattress toppers are designed to add extra plushness to mattresses.

Top 3 egg-crate mattress topper deals

1. Egg Crate Mattress Topper: was from $189 now from $89 at Turmerry

Made from eco-friendly Dunlop latex, the is eggcrate mattress topper comes in two firmness levels (soft or medium), two thickness options (1.4" or 2.4") and six sizes. A 1.4" queen size in soft is $139 (down from $239) and comes with free shipping and 120-night sleep trial.

2. NapQueen 2" Egg-Shell Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $47.15 now from $38.12 at Home Depot

Available in four different heights, the Egg-Shell Gel Memory Foam Mattress topper is made from hypoallergenic memory foam that's infused with cooling gel and has a ventilated design for coolness. A 2" queen currently costs $59 (down from $73.76). The topper comes with free delivery and free 90-days returns.