Laptop prices are absurd: I'm a deals editor and these are the only Labor Day laptop sales I'm excited about
Save hundreds on Windows, MacBooks and more
Laptop prices are absurd right now. The RAM crisis has caused manufacturers to raise prices and retailers in turn are passing the bill onto consumers. That's not to say all laptop deals are bad, but it's become harder than ever to find a good machine at a reasonable price.
Fortunately, Labor Day laptop sales are here and I'm vetting every laptop sale to bring you the best deals ahead of Labor Day. Whether you're looking for a late back to school bargain or hoping to score a new MacBook Air on the cheap, I'm highlighting the deals I'd spend my money on. For more discounts and personal recommendations, make sure to check out our Labor Day sales guide and the Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub.
Quick Links
- Laptop sale: from $179 @ Amazon
- Best Buy: deals from $139
- HP: laptops from $199 @ HP
- Dell sale: from $699 @ Dell
- Acer Aspire Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 @ Amazon
- HP OmniBook X Flip OLED: was $1,329 now $699 @ Best Buy
- XPS 13 (2026): for $699 @ Dell
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $1,199 now $749 @ Lenovo
My Top Laptop Deals
The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag.
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The new Dell XPS 13 is here to help you beat the RAMageddon blues. This model has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge 2.5K touch display, an Intel Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's wrapped in an aluminum design that's just 0.5 inches thick and 2.2 pounds. Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell.
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This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Ryzen AI 5-430 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) OLED display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch.
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Windows
The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life, and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks. Especially when combined with its 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. A very rare at this price point.
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This HP OmniBook 3 saves you $350! The laptop packs a 16-inch 2K touchscreen display, which gives you more versatility for work. In addition, it packs a fast Core Ultra 5-225U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
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This Dell 15 laptop is a great, no-frills machine that's perfect for work or school. Inside, it packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 2K touch display, which will make everything appear nice and sharp. I've seen it sell for $599 before, but even at this price I'd consider it a good deal.
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The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x is our top pick for best value across Lenovo's laptop range — and now it's sporting an epic $450 discount. While it's budget-friendly, it still manages to deliver good performance and amazing battery life, perfect for students who need all-day battery life (and then some). For the price, you get a 15.3-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touch display, Snapdragon X X1-26-100 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
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If you want a laptop with a generous amount of RAM, look no further than the Acer Swift Go AI. It packs 32GB of RAM making it perfect for work, play, and whatever else you throw its way. It also houses an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 CPU and a sizable 1TB SSD. Plus, you get a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display.
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The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a monster of a laptop bringing a whole lot of power into a stylish chassis. It houses a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. We called this laptop a mighty machine of portable gaming.
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MacBooks
Yes, the M5 MacBook Air is getting all of the attention, but the MacBook Air M4 is still a solid machine. The Apple Store has refurbished models on sale from $1,019. I recommend this deal because 1) the new 15-inch M5 model won't hit this price point anytime this year and 2)Apple Store refurbs are backed by a 1-year Apple warranty. That's the same warranty you'd get with a new machine. This is the easiest way to save on a reliable Mac.
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The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy
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It's a modest discount, but right now you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M5 for a few bucks off. The new laptop features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy
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The new MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M5 chipset, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It's designed to deliver a huge boost in AI and graphics performance for everyone from students to creatives. In our MacBook Pro M5 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is a fantastic option for power users who demand a powerful and portable notebook with epic (18 hour) battery life. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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