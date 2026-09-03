Laptop prices are absurd right now. The RAM crisis has caused manufacturers to raise prices and retailers in turn are passing the bill onto consumers. That's not to say all laptop deals are bad, but it's become harder than ever to find a good machine at a reasonable price.

Fortunately, Labor Day laptop sales are here and I'm vetting every laptop sale to bring you the best deals ahead of Labor Day. Whether you're looking for a late back to school bargain or hoping to score a new MacBook Air on the cheap, I'm highlighting the deals I'd spend my money on. For more discounts and personal recommendations, make sure to check out our Labor Day sales guide and the Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub.

My Top Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 (2026): $699 at Dell The new Dell XPS 13 is here to help you beat the RAMageddon blues. This model has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge 2.5K touch display, an Intel Core Series 3 "Wildcat Lake" CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's wrapped in an aluminum design that's just 0.5 inches thick and 2.2 pounds. Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell. Read more Read less ▼

Save $630 HP OmniBook X Flip OLED: was $1,329 now $699 at Best Buy This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Ryzen AI 5-430 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) OLED display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch. Read more Read less ▼

Windows

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $699 now $549 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life, and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks. Especially when combined with its 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. A very rare at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $979 now $629 at Best Buy This HP OmniBook 3 saves you $350! The laptop packs a 16-inch 2K touchscreen display, which gives you more versatility for work. In addition, it packs a fast Core Ultra 5-225U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $1,099 now $649 at Best Buy This Dell 15 laptop is a great, no-frills machine that's perfect for work or school. Inside, it packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 2K touch display, which will make everything appear nice and sharp. I've seen it sell for $599 before, but even at this price I'd consider it a good deal. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $1,199 now $749 at Lenovo The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x is our top pick for best value across Lenovo's laptop range — and now it's sporting an epic $450 discount. While it's budget-friendly, it still manages to deliver good performance and amazing battery life, perfect for students who need all-day battery life (and then some). For the price, you get a 15.3-inch 1920 x 1200 IPS touch display, Snapdragon X X1-26-100 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Go 16 AI: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy If you want a laptop with a generous amount of RAM, look no further than the Acer Swift Go AI. It packs 32GB of RAM making it perfect for work, play, and whatever else you throw its way. It also houses an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 CPU and a sizable 1TB SSD. Plus, you get a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen display. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI w/ RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,199 now $1,899 at Best Buy The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is a monster of a laptop bringing a whole lot of power into a stylish chassis. It houses a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU. We called this laptop a mighty machine of portable gaming. Read more Read less ▼

MacBooks

Apple Refurb MacBook Air 15" (M4/256GB): was $1,099 now $1,019 at Apple Yes, the M5 MacBook Air is getting all of the attention, but the MacBook Air M4 is still a solid machine. The Apple Store has refurbished models on sale from $1,019. I recommend this deal because 1) the new 15-inch M5 model won't hit this price point anytime this year and 2)Apple Store refurbs are backed by a 1-year Apple warranty. That's the same warranty you'd get with a new machine. This is the easiest way to save on a reliable Mac. Read more Read less ▼

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