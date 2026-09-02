Labor Day sales are here — and if you're looking for some last-minute outdoor upgrades for backyard barbecues and celebrations, you've come to the right place. Walmart's patio and garden sale is making it simple to give your outdoor space a refresh before summer winds down.

From gardening tools and patio furniture to outdoor decor and grilling essentials, the retailer is currently knocking up to 50% off select items. Not sure where to begin? I've done the heavy lifting and rounded up tons of Walmart must-haves that will help transform your backyard into a luxury resort. Plus, a majority of these items are under $50.

Here are all the affordable finds you need to make your outdoor spaces a little more magical and help you soak up the rest of summer outside.

Patio & Garden Deals Under $50

Summer home accents: furniture and decor from $4 @ Walmart

Ready to update your home with some seasonal decor? Look no further than Walmart for new throw blankets, candles, mirrors, flowers and more to help you add some summer style to your space. Read more Read less ▼

Patio and garden event: up to 50% off @ Walmart

Walmart has launched a major savings event to help you refresh your outdoor space. If you're looking to upgrade your garden, deck or patio for less, consider Walmart's outdoor living section your one-stop shop. The retail giant is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% on stylish and functional outdoor items, including string lights, fire pits, lounge chairs, garden beds and more. Read more Read less ▼

Grill sale: deals under $100 @ Walmart

From Weber to Blackstone (and many notable brands in between), Walmart is having a huge grill sale with many deals under $100 mark. With barbecue season officially here, Walmart has tons of grill options to choose from — without breaking the bank! Read more Read less ▼

Liujiale Garden Hanging Planter: was $16 now $14 at Walmart This woven hanging planter is perfect to add plants where they weren't before! Just pop and already potted plant inside for an easy way to display it somewhere sunny. Alternatively, you could use it as hanging storage. Read more Read less ▼

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $28 now $16 at Walmart If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $21 at Walmart If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames. Read more Read less ▼

Save $31 Miracle-Gro Potting Mix: was $54 now $23 at Walmart For $23, you can pick up 16 qt. of potting mix ready to support your container plants, including flowers, vegetables, annuals, perennials and shrubs. It'll feed them for up to six months and with potting mix to spare, you can keep your plants thriving for even longer. Read more Read less ▼

Sterno Tabletop Fire Pit: was $49 now $24 at Walmart This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

Ohhani Patio Furniture Cover: was $81 now $24 at Walmart Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 108" x 82" x 28" furniture cover on sale for $24 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% DAYBETTER Outdoor String Lights: was $59 now $26 at Walmart Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio. Read more Read less ▼

SPECSTAR Bird Bath: was $60 now $35 at Walmart This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a resin coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

DAMAYCA Solar Outdoor Lights: was $49 now $35 at Walmart Harness the power of the sun to light up your garden long into the evening! This deal gets you a set of 8 solar path lights that emit a warm white glow. They're also water resistant and easy to install. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $66 now $39 at Walmart Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Kotto Expandable Garden Hose: was $64 now $41 at Walmart If you need a long garden hose that won't break the bank, this one is the ideal choice. It expands up to 100 feet, is lightweight and durable. It also features a universal connector that will fit any faucet. It has an ergonomic rubber spray hand grip with a built-in lock for continuous spraying. It also comes with 3 interchangeable nozzle heads. Read more Read less ▼

Autlaycil 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $68 now $41 at Walmart This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Depthot 3 Tier Metal Plant Stand: was $79 now $48 at Walmart Too many plants, not enough space? This stand makes for a beautiful display and lets you display 6 plants with a smaller footprint! It has a durable iron frame and wheels so you can easily move it around. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Deals

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $89 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $210 off the regular price. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

ECOPATIO 4PCS Patio Wicker Furniture Set: was $215 now $99 at Walmart Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and wicker structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. Read more Read less ▼

LAUSAINT HOME 10'x10' Outdoor Gazebo: was $269 now $99 at Walmart Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds. Read more Read less ▼

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $189 now $116 at Walmart Walmart is taking $70 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $116, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many seasons to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!" Read more Read less ▼

Costway Picnic Table Bench Set: was $219 now $145 at Walmart This picnic table is the perfect spot to host your next family barbecue. Made of eco-friendly, durable and tough materials, the table is perfect for outdoor use and you don't have to worry about it fading, peeling or cracking. It will last years in your backyard. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $189 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go. Read more Read less ▼