3 best new to Prime Video shows you should binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 4-6)

September 2026 came out of the gate running, if all of the must-watch shows and movies arriving on streaming this month are any proof. And Prime Video is no exception, with high-profile flicks and series quickly being added to the Amazon streamer's already extensive library of titles.

On the TV front, that includes a revival of the long-running motor-enthusiast series "The Grand Tour," which will welcome three new hosts and a bunch of action-packed new auto challenges beginning on September 4.

There's also the still-airing fourth season of the action-crime favorite "Reacher," which premiered on August 12 and still has two more episodes to go until that big finale. And if you're looking for a throwback show with a lot of episodes to dig into, "Desperate Housewives" arrived on the streaming service on September 1 with 180 installments of delicious camp and suspenseful mystery.

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Without further ado, here are the three best new-to-Prime Video shows to binge this weekend.

'The Grand Tour' season 7

The Grand Tour | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: The British motoring television program gets a lively reboot on September 4, replacing Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May with Throttle House YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, alongside British railway enthusiast and social media personality Francis Bourgeois. The format remains with a variety of action-packed challenges across six globe-trotting episodes, including crossing the Angolan desert in track cars, testing performance vehicles in California and exploring Malaysia's vibrant car culture.

Why you should watch it: "The Grand Tour" is one of Prime Video's most-watched original series, so it will be interesting to see if our fresh lineup of presenters can match the chemistry, humor and camaraderie of their predecessors. Regardless, Amazon has already started planning a second series with the new trio, so there are many more motoring antics to come.

Stream "The Grand Tour" on Prime Video now

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'Desperate Housewives'

What it's about: The suburban women of Wisteria Lane lead a pretty idyllic life on their quiet, beautiful street—that is, until one of them turns up dead. That deceased neighbor (Brenda Strong's Mary Alice Young) goes on to narrate the messy and often shocking lives of her close-knit friends, from domestic struggles to romantic drama to hidden dark secrets. The iconic ensemble cast includes Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Nicolette Sheridan.

Why you should watch it: If you didn't tune into the pulpy, groundbreaking primetime dramedy during its original run on ABC from October 2004 to May 2012, now's as good an opportunity as any: All eight seasons arrived on Prime Video on September 1. That's 180 episodes that addictively mix gripping mystery with delicious melodrama and physical comedy—you'll be clicking "Play next episode" before you know it.

Stream "Desperate Housewives" on Prime Video now

'Reacher' season 4

REACHER Season 4 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher is back in the City of Brotherly Love, this time getting pulled into a complex and deadly conspiracy after trying to help a troubled woman (Karen Kwong-Chip) on the Philadelphia subway. After she shockingly takes her life, both federal agents and dangerous thugs swarm him about a mysterious flash drive and his connection to the woman. Reacher digs into the woman's background, which leads back to some ugly truths that incriminate not only figures at the highest rank of power, but also those closest to him.

Why you should watch it: Based on "Gone Tomorrow," the 13th of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, the latest installment of this Amazon action-crime thriller gives fans exactly what they've come to expect from the action-packed franchise. "Reacher maintains its formula for maximum entertainment, serving more brawn, enough narrative brains, and always the right amount of Alan Ritchson to keep the operation up and running for seasons to come," praises the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where season 4 has a fresh 93% approval rating.

Stream "Reacher" on Prime Video now

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