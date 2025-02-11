The mattress that solved all my sleep problems is now $400 off in the Presidents’ Day sales
The Saatva Classic mattress is the reason I’m sleeping comfortably again and it’s back to its cheapest sale price for Presidents’ Day
The Saatva Classic is the only mattress I’ve slept on that has eliminated all of my sleep comfort issues – hip pain, overheating, and restlessness – at once. If you’re in the same boat and need a new mattress, I recommend this Saatva. It’s back to its cheapest sale price for Presidents’ Day too: save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva and buy a queen size for $1,695 (was $2,095).
There are only five points in the year when the Saatva Classic is this cheap and the Presidents’ Day mattress sales are one of them. (It's normally $200-$300 off with a queen priced $1,795). I expect prices to rise once Presidents’ Day is over, so the Saatva Presidents’ Day sale is a good time to buy the Classic. The next cheapest point is likely to be Memorial Day in May.
Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the top recommendation in our best mattress of the year guide having scored a full 5/5 rating in our Saatva Classic mattress review. I normally spend all night switching from side to side when sleeping due to hip pain, but I can sleep on one side for several hours at a time on the Saatva. I’m prone to overheating too, but I haven’t felt that rush of heat once since sleeping on this luxury innerspring hybrid. Both factors mean I’m less restless and a much calmer sleeper now. A queen Saatva Classic is priced $1,695 (was $2,095) in this month's Saatva mattress sale and you'll get a lifetime warranty, free White Glove Delivery, and a year’s sleep trial too.
Who I do and don’t recommend it to
The Saatva Classic is a handcrafted luxury innerspring hybrid that sits at the top of our best hybrid mattress guide. Because it comes in three firmness levels and two heights it can be customized to suit most people.
The maximum weight limit is 600lbs though, so I recommend the WinkBed Plus (from $849 at WinkBeds) or The DreamCloud (from $449 at DreamCloud Sleep) if you want a good mattress for heavy people with a weight capacity of 1,000lbs.
While the Saatva Classic offers enough pressure relief to eliminate my hip pain and lower back pain while sleeping, this isn’t a heavy duty mattress for back pain. If chronic back and joint pain are ruining your sleep, my recommendation would be the Saatva RX instead (from $1,599 at Saatva and the best mattress for back pain). As we explain in our Saatva RX mattress review it’s the only Saatva bed that is purposefully designed for chronic pain and uses the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core to boost circulation and reduce back and joint pain.
A cheaper alternative to the Saatva Classic
Yes the Saatva Classic is expensive, but this $400 Presidents’ Day sale brings it more in line with rival luxury mattresses like the Bear Elite Hybrid ($1,499 for a queen at Bear) and the Avocado Green Mattress ($1,699 for a queen at Avocado Green). However if you have a much smaller budget, here’s the mattress I recommend buying instead…
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: twin from $449 at DreamCloud
I’ve slept on the Saatva Classic and the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid and the big differences are as follows: the Saatva is instantly comfy in any sleep position but The DreamCloud requires breaking in, especially for side sleeping. The Saatva also offers better full body pressure relief, lower back support and stronger edge support. However, considering The DreamCloud is over $1,000 cheaper for a queen ($665 vs $1,695 for the Saatva), it offers a lot of mattress for the money. It’s breathable, delivers firm support, and isolates motion well – that alone makes it the best mattress in a box for restless couples who still want to share a bed.
