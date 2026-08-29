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Labor Day sales 2026: my ultimate guide to the best end of summer deals

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Close out the summer with discounts at Amazon, Best Buy and more

Collage of items on sale for Labor Day
(Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini)
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Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Although the holiday isn't till September 7, Labor Day sales are happening now and this year I recommend consumers shop early. Throughout the summer I've seen brands like Apple and Nintendo increase prices, so my advice is to take advantage of any early Labor Day sales.

The Switch 2, for example, is getting a $50 price increase starting on September 1. So if you don't already have one, I recommend getting the Switch 2 now for $449 at Amazon. Stock isn't guaranteed to last (as we've seen with the BYO Bundle), so I wouldn't wait long to make your purchase.

Likewise, Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. You can offset that price increase with Amazon's current device sale. Oddly, Amazon isn't promoting the sale on its sale page, but here you'll see the entire Echo and Echo Show lineup is on sale from $69.

Back to school season is coming to an end and if you're still shopping for a laptop, I recommend the 2026 Dell XPS 13 for $699 at Dell. My colleague and senior computing writer Tony Polanco gave it a glowing review. Additionally, if you're a student you can get it for $599 after verifying your student status at Dell.

Below are all of my favorite Labor Day sales to shop ahead of September 7. For more deals, make sure to check out our ultimate back to school guide and Tom's Guide Savings Squad homepage.

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My Top Sales

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children.

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Adidas sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Adidas sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $13.

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Bluetooth speakers: deals from $53 @ Best Buy

Bluetooth speakers: deals from $53 @ Best Buy
Summer may be coming to an end, but if you ask me, fall weather is perfect for being outdoors. Enjoy your final barbecues or trips to the park with a mighty Bluetooth speaker. Best Buy has various models on sale from JBL, Marshall, Ultimate Ears, Bose, and more.

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Amazon devices: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon devices: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, is now $79 (was $49). Offset that price increase with Amazon's Labor Day sale which has Echo devices discounted from $69. You can also shop Fire TV, Ring, and Kindle devices from $19.

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Dell XPS 13 (2026)
Dell XPS 13 (2026): $699 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is a serious rival to the MacBook Neo. It can be configured to your liking, but the base model packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Core i5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get two USB 3 ports and an all-aluminum design. Starting at $699, it's a budget laptop worth considering. In our XPS 13 2026 review, we called it the "the best budget Windows laptop right now." Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell.

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Tablet sale: from $0 w/ new line @ T-Mobile

Tablet sale: from $0 w/ new line @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile has select tablets on sale for as low as $0 when you add a new Tablet Essentials or higher plan to your account. The sale includes the iPad (A16) for $199, Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G for free, and the Revvl Tab 2 for free. T-Mobile's Tablet Essentials plan costs $15/month and includes 5GB of high speed data per month (reduced to 600 Kbps after monthly allotment) and video streaming at up to 480p. Other plans start from $20/month and include unlimited data and HD video streaming.

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New Balance Ellipse
New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $109 at Amazon

The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year.

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Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: $499 at Amazon

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but earlier this year Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 will receive a $50 price hike starting September 1st. That means now is the time to pick up a Switch 2 console if you haven't already. It comes with a larger 8-inch HD display, better battery, bigger/more comfortable Joy-Cons, improved performance, and even a mouse mode if you prefer PC-style gaming.

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Laptops

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop
Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $699 now $549 at Best Buy

The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks.

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Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy

Simply put, this is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy! We gave the smaller version of this device an excellent 4-star rating in our Acer Chromebook Spin 514 review, because it performs well in pretty much every category — it runs fast, it has long battery life and it's got a gorgeous display. Sure, it's one of the more expensive Chromebooks out there, but at a discount it's a great buy. You get a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) touchscreen display, Core Ultra 5-115U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB UFS storage.

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Apple MacBook Neo
Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon

The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck.

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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $1,199 now $799 at Lenovo

This 15.3-inch Copilot+ PC features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor and 16GB of RAM for fast performance. It also has a vibrant 15.2-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen in a slim, lightweight design. Snapdragon X laptops offer exceptional battery life, making this model ideal for all-day productivity on the go. While storage is just 512GB, the affordable price makes it worth considering. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x review, we said it offers fantastic battery life and solid performance at a price that's tough to beat.

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Mattresses

DreamCloud Classic (queen)
DreamCloud Classic (queen): was $1,892 now $699 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Classic is our top-rated mattress in a box, a luxury-style hybrid that punches well above its $699 queen price tag. Granted, this is a sale we see throughout most of the year but it's still an excellent deal on a well-made bed. With its full-body support, soothing pressure relief and breathable build, we particularly recommend it to side sleepers looking for reliable temperature regulation. Plus, it comes with excellent benefits, including a 365 night sleep trial and forever warranty.

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Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress (queen)
Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $999 at Nectar Sleep

The Nectar Premier is voted the best memory foam mattress by our testers, thanks to the body-hugging comfort it delivers to side sleepers. Nectar mattress sales are common, but even so, a queen mattress under $1,000 is an excellent deal for a bestseller from one of the biggest bed-in-a-box brands in America. Also, expect Nectar's generous benefits, including a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

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Bear Elite Hybrid (queen)
Bear Elite Hybrid (queen): was $2,284 now $1,370 at Bear Mattress

If this summer's heatwaves have been a punish for your sleep, it might be time to invest in a specialist cooling bed. The Bear Elite Hybrid aced our temperature regulation tests to earn it top place in our guide to the best cooling mattresses — and there's 40% off for Labor Day when you use the code TOMS40 at checkout. That takes a queen down to $1,370 from 2,284. Plus, you'll get two free pillows and a mattress protector. Our testing data found the Elite Hybrid effectively shed excess heat to make stuffy, sweaty nights a thing of the past. Like the Saatva, it comes in three firmness levels.

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Helix Midnight Luxe
Helix Midnight Luxe : was $2,398 now $1,799 at Helix Sleep

The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress has been designed and constructed specifically with side sleepers in mind, and it doesn't disappoint. After testing and re-testing this luxury mattress, it continues to take the top spot in our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers. The plush pillow top provides ample pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, but those who prefer a more responsive sleep surface might prefer the Saatva at #1. There was 27% off for Memorial Day, which was a slightly better deal. Still, 25% off beats the standard 20% off Helix mattress sale.

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Saatva Classic (queen)
Saatva Classic (queen): was $2,229 now $1,829 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic scored an unprecedented 5 stars in our review, hitting all the right notes for comfort and support for practically every type of sleeper. Our semi-exclusive sale access unlocks $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the current sale, taking a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. While that is an excellent deal, we have tracked a small MSRP increase on the classic since the last Saatva Labor Day sale, when it was priced at $2,139 at full MSRP. Still $400 is the best deal you'll get on the best hybrid mattress we've tested.

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Phones

iPhone 17 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

iPhone 17 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 17 Pro for free when you trade-in an old device in any condition and sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. The front camera is 18MP. In our iPhone 17 Pro review, we said its its upgraded 48MP telephoto camera, 18MP Center Stage front camera, and vapor cooling chambers are significant changes to reaffirm its status as Apple's premium phone.

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iPhone 17 sale: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade-in @ VerizoniPhone 17e:iPhone 17: iPhone Air:iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max:

iPhone 17 sale: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is taking up to $830 off any iPhone 17 with trade-in or with select unlimited data plans. Additionally, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. The deals breakdown as follows:

iPhone 17e: up to $600 off w/ new line or trade
iPhone 17: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade
iPhone Air: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade
iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade

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Visible: from $19/month for 1 year @ Visible

Visible: from $19/month for 1 year @ Visible
For a limited time, Visible is offering unlimited 5G data plans from $19/month for a full year via coupon code "SAVE6". After discount, you can get Visible for $19/month, Visible+ for $29/month, or Visible+ Pro for $39/month. All plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. You also get 5G Ultra Wideband access and 1080p streaming video quality on the Plus plans.

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Google Pixel 11: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

Google Pixel 11: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens.

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Galaxy Z series: up to $1,200 off + free $100 GC @ Best Buy

Galaxy Z series: up to $1,200 off + free $100 GC @ Best Buy
Fancy yourself a content creator? Best Buy is knocking up. to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card.

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Sneakers

Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze Comfortable Mesh Running Shoes (Women's)
Editor's Choice
Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze Comfortable Mesh Running Shoes (Women's): was $69 now $59 at Amazon

Whether you're walking to class or running to catch a train, the Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze are among the most comfortable sneakers we've tested. My colleague Millie Davis-Williams and my wife can both attest to their comfort. The soft cushioning and plush collar have eliminated problems with sore feet and the sneakers fit well right off the bat, without the need to break them in.
Men's: $59 @ Amazon

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Cushionaire Hana Clogs
Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon

For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.

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Asics Sonicblast (Men's)
Save 48%
Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon

Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.

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New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer V3 (Women's)
New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer V3 (Women's): was $189 now $115 at Amazon

If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.

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Tablets

TCL Tab A1 Plus
TCL Tab A1 Plus: was $279 now $189 at Amazon

If you're looking for a more powerful Android tablet that's still affordable, the TCL Tab A1 Plus is a solid choice. This model features a 12.2-inch 2.4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 128GB of storage. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor inside is more than capable for streaming videos and even some light gaming.

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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo

On the hunt for a super affordable and lightweight tablet? The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is it. This Lenovo tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 multitouch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera.

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TCL NXTPAPER 14
TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349 at Amazon

This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet.

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Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB)
Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon

The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

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Galaxy tablet sale: deals from $419 @ Best Buy

Galaxy tablet sale: deals from $419 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has select Galaxy tablets on sale from $419. he sale includes models like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which we said is a tablet with a premium feel, but wallet-friendly price tag. This mid-range tablet comes with an S Pen stylus, a splendid 13.1-inch LCD panel, and a 15-hour battery life.

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Apparel

Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour sales are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

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Lululemon: finds from $14 @ Lululemon

Lululemon: finds from $14 @ Lululemon
Good news! Lululemon's has restocked its We Made Too Much section. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the last days of summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now.

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Adidas Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's)
Adidas Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's): was $35 now $18 at Amazon

These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.

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Wrangler High-Rise Wide Leg A-line Crop Jean (Women's)
Wrangler High-Rise Wide Leg A-line Crop Jean (Women's): was $59 now $31 at Amazon

These high-rise cropped jeans have a super unique look that's great for summer outfits. Their regular fit and slight stretch makes them super comfortable, too. And there's a color option with stripes!

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Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Quarter Zip (Men's)
Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Quarter Zip (Men's): was $44 now $38 at Amazon

Whether you're heading to class, the gym or the golf course, this storm sweater will keep you protected from the elements thank to its storm repellant qualities. It's stylish, comfortable and has an overall looser fit for extra mobility.

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Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings
Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US)

You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

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Appliances

Cosori Electric Glass Kettle
Cosori Electric Glass Kettle: was $27 now $25 at Amazon

The Cosori Electric Glass Kettle is about as basic as you can get, but that's what makes it so great. It boils 500ml of water in just two minutes, so there's no waiting around for your next cup of tea. Since the kettle is glass, it takes some maintenance, but at such a bargain price, its performance is awesome. We rank it as one of the best electric kettles. It's a modest discount, but well worth the price.

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Nutribullet Flip
Nutribullet Flip: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy

If you make a smoothie every day, you’re the perfect candidate for the new Nutribullet Flip. This portable blender comes with an insulated tumbler, a sippy lid, and a battery-powered blending lid. It’s not as versatile as the standard Nutribullet — meaning you can’t make dips or sauces — for the true smoothie addicts, this is a must-have and one of the best protein shakers we've tested.

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Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Brewer
Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Brewer: was $89 now $69 at Amazon

There's a newer model, but the Ninja CE251 is an amazing value. Compact and easy to use, this 12-cup brewer has a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past 2 years and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money.

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Ninja BlendBOSS Blender
Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $109 at Amazon

The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point.

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Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner
Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy

In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on. But I found that the Shark Messmaster makes the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. It's also cordless, easy to charge and has a self-propelling mechanism so you don't have to actually push a heavy machine.

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Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez
Deals Editor-in-Chief

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

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