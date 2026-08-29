Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Although the holiday isn't till September 7, Labor Day sales are happening now and this year I recommend consumers shop early. Throughout the summer I've seen brands like Apple and Nintendo increase prices, so my advice is to take advantage of any early Labor Day sales.

The Switch 2, for example, is getting a $50 price increase starting on September 1. So if you don't already have one, I recommend getting the Switch 2 now for $449 at Amazon. Stock isn't guaranteed to last (as we've seen with the BYO Bundle), so I wouldn't wait long to make your purchase.

Likewise, Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. You can offset that price increase with Amazon's current device sale. Oddly, Amazon isn't promoting the sale on its sale page, but here you'll see the entire Echo and Echo Show lineup is on sale from $69.

Back to school season is coming to an end and if you're still shopping for a laptop, I recommend the 2026 Dell XPS 13 for $699 at Dell. My colleague and senior computing writer Tony Polanco gave it a glowing review. Additionally, if you're a student you can get it for $599 after verifying your student status at Dell.

Below are all of my favorite Labor Day sales to shop ahead of September 7. For more deals, make sure to check out our ultimate back to school guide and Tom's Guide Savings Squad homepage.

My Top Sales

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

Adidas sale: deals from $13 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $13. Read more Read less ▼

Bluetooth speakers: deals from $53 @ Best Buy

Summer may be coming to an end, but if you ask me, fall weather is perfect for being outdoors. Enjoy your final barbecues or trips to the park with a mighty Bluetooth speaker. Best Buy has various models on sale from JBL, Marshall, Ultimate Ears, Bose, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, is now $79 (was $49). Offset that price increase with Amazon's Labor Day sale which has Echo devices discounted from $69. You can also shop Fire TV, Ring, and Kindle devices from $19. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 (2026): $699 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is a serious rival to the MacBook Neo. It can be configured to your liking, but the base model packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Core i5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get two USB 3 ports and an all-aluminum design. Starting at $699, it's a budget laptop worth considering. In our XPS 13 2026 review, we called it the "the best budget Windows laptop right now." Note: Students can get it for $599 upon verifying their student status at Dell. Read more Read less ▼

Tablet sale: from $0 w/ new line @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has select tablets on sale for as low as $0 when you add a new Tablet Essentials or higher plan to your account. The sale includes the iPad (A16) for $199, Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G for free, and the Revvl Tab 2 for free. T-Mobile's Tablet Essentials plan costs $15/month and includes 5GB of high speed data per month (reduced to 600 Kbps after monthly allotment) and video streaming at up to 480p. Other plans start from $20/month and include unlimited data and HD video streaming. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $109 at Amazon The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Choose Your Game Bundle: $499 at Amazon I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but earlier this year Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 will receive a $50 price hike starting September 1st. That means now is the time to pick up a Switch 2 console if you haven't already. It comes with a larger 8-inch HD display, better battery, bigger/more comfortable Joy-Cons, improved performance, and even a mouse mode if you prefer PC-style gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Laptops

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $699 now $549 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $1,199 now $799 at Lenovo This 15.3-inch Copilot+ PC features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor and 16GB of RAM for fast performance. It also has a vibrant 15.2-inch 1920 x 1200 touchscreen in a slim, lightweight design. Snapdragon X laptops offer exceptional battery life, making this model ideal for all-day productivity on the go. While storage is just 512GB, the affordable price makes it worth considering. In our Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x review, we said it offers fantastic battery life and solid performance at a price that's tough to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Mattresses

DreamCloud Classic (queen): was $1,892 now $699 at DreamCloud The DreamCloud Classic is our top-rated mattress in a box, a luxury-style hybrid that punches well above its $699 queen price tag. Granted, this is a sale we see throughout most of the year but it's still an excellent deal on a well-made bed. With its full-body support, soothing pressure relief and breathable build, we particularly recommend it to side sleepers looking for reliable temperature regulation. Plus, it comes with excellent benefits, including a 365 night sleep trial and forever warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $999 at Nectar Sleep The Nectar Premier is voted the best memory foam mattress by our testers, thanks to the body-hugging comfort it delivers to side sleepers. Nectar mattress sales are common, but even so, a queen mattress under $1,000 is an excellent deal for a bestseller from one of the biggest bed-in-a-box brands in America. Also, expect Nectar's generous benefits, including a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Bear Elite Hybrid (queen): was $2,284 now $1,370 at Bear Mattress If this summer's heatwaves have been a punish for your sleep, it might be time to invest in a specialist cooling bed. The Bear Elite Hybrid aced our temperature regulation tests to earn it top place in our guide to the best cooling mattresses — and there's 40% off for Labor Day when you use the code TOMS40 at checkout. That takes a queen down to $1,370 from 2,284. Plus, you'll get two free pillows and a mattress protector. Our testing data found the Elite Hybrid effectively shed excess heat to make stuffy, sweaty nights a thing of the past. Like the Saatva, it comes in three firmness levels. Read more Read less ▼

Helix Midnight Luxe : was $2,398 now $1,799 at Helix Sleep The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress has been designed and constructed specifically with side sleepers in mind, and it doesn't disappoint. After testing and re-testing this luxury mattress, it continues to take the top spot in our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers. The plush pillow top provides ample pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, but those who prefer a more responsive sleep surface might prefer the Saatva at #1. There was 27% off for Memorial Day, which was a slightly better deal. Still, 25% off beats the standard 20% off Helix mattress sale. Read more Read less ▼

Saatva Classic (queen): was $2,229 now $1,829 at Saatva The Saatva Classic scored an unprecedented 5 stars in our review, hitting all the right notes for comfort and support for practically every type of sleeper. Our semi-exclusive sale access unlocks $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the current sale, taking a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. While that is an excellent deal, we have tracked a small MSRP increase on the classic since the last Saatva Labor Day sale, when it was priced at $2,139 at full MSRP. Still $400 is the best deal you'll get on the best hybrid mattress we've tested. Read more Read less ▼

Phones

iPhone 17 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 17 Pro for free when you trade-in an old device in any condition and sign up for an eligible unlimited data plan. The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A19 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP w/ 4x zoom telephoto lens. The front camera is 18MP. In our iPhone 17 Pro review, we said its its upgraded 48MP telephoto camera, 18MP Center Stage front camera, and vapor cooling chambers are significant changes to reaffirm its status as Apple's premium phone. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17 sale: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is taking up to $830 off any iPhone 17 with trade-in or with select unlimited data plans. Additionally, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube for free. The deals breakdown as follows:



iPhone 17e: up to $600 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone 17: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone Air: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade

iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max: up to $830 off w/ new line or trade Read more Read less ▼

Visible: from $19/month for 1 year @ Visible

For a limited time, Visible is offering unlimited 5G data plans from $19/month for a full year via coupon code "SAVE6". After discount, you can get Visible for $19/month, Visible+ for $29/month, or Visible+ Pro for $39/month. All plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. You also get 5G Ultra Wideband access and 1080p streaming video quality on the Plus plans. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a few Pixel 11 deals it's offering. For example, you can get it for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy Z series: up to $1,200 off + free $100 GC @ Best Buy

Fancy yourself a content creator? Best Buy is knocking up. to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8 with a qualifying trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Read more Read less ▼

Sneakers

Editor's Choice Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze Comfortable Mesh Running Shoes (Women's): was $69 now $59 at Amazon Whether you're walking to class or running to catch a train, the Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze are among the most comfortable sneakers we've tested. My colleague Millie Davis-Williams and my wife can both attest to their comfort. The soft cushioning and plush collar have eliminated problems with sore feet and the sneakers fit well right off the bat, without the need to break them in.

Men's: $59 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Tablets

TCL Tab A1 Plus: was $279 now $189 at Amazon If you're looking for a more powerful Android tablet that's still affordable, the TCL Tab A1 Plus is a solid choice. This model features a 12.2-inch 2.4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 128GB of storage. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor inside is more than capable for streaming videos and even some light gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2: was $399 now $299 at Lenovo On the hunt for a super affordable and lightweight tablet? The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is it. This Lenovo tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 multitouch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, 13MP rear camera, and 8MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet. Read more Read less ▼

Galaxy tablet sale: deals from $419 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has select Galaxy tablets on sale from $419. he sale includes models like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which we said is a tablet with a premium feel, but wallet-friendly price tag. This mid-range tablet comes with an S Pen stylus, a splendid 13.1-inch LCD panel, and a 15-hour battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour sales are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon: finds from $14 @ Lululemon

Good news! Lululemon's has restocked its We Made Too Much section. From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. Whether you're looking for warm weather activewear for the last days of summer or comfortable lounge apparel, I recommend shopping these stylish and functional items now. Read more Read less ▼

Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Quarter Zip (Men's): was $44 now $38 at Amazon Whether you're heading to class, the gym or the golf course, this storm sweater will keep you protected from the elements thank to its storm repellant qualities. It's stylish, comfortable and has an overall looser fit for extra mobility. Read more Read less ▼

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Nutribullet Flip: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy If you make a smoothie every day, you’re the perfect candidate for the new Nutribullet Flip. This portable blender comes with an insulated tumbler, a sippy lid, and a battery-powered blending lid. It’s not as versatile as the standard Nutribullet — meaning you can’t make dips or sauces — for the true smoothie addicts, this is a must-have and one of the best protein shakers we've tested. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Brewer: was $89 now $69 at Amazon There's a newer model, but the Ninja CE251 is an amazing value. Compact and easy to use, this 12-cup brewer has a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past 2 years and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on. But I found that the Shark Messmaster makes the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. It's also cordless, easy to charge and has a self-propelling mechanism so you don't have to actually push a heavy machine. Read more Read less ▼

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