Cozy season is here, and it’s the perfect time to give your home and outdoor spaces a little seasonal refresh. From warm, inviting interior accents to charming outdoor decor, Amazon has everything you need to make your home, garden and patio feel a little more welcoming.

Below, I’ve handpicked my favorite fall essentials to spruce up both indoor and outdoor spaces this season. And the best part? They all come in at under $50. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite cozy and stylish pieces for fall.

Outdoor Deals

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is almost here, and Amazon's Halloween Shop is open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $21 now $14 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼

MIXC Plant Covers : was $21 now $18 at Amazon If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $27 now $22 at Amazon These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $28 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Decor Deals

Tortania Area Rug 2'x3' Doormat: was $12 now $7 at Amazon Adding a doormat to your home can do more than you might expect. It creates a warm first impression, making guests feel instantly welcome. Right now, you can snag this 2x3 ft doormat for just $7. It also comes in tons of different sizes and patterns, but note that prices vary. Read more Read less ▼

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $8 at Amazon For just $8 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp : was $19 now $16 at Amazon You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win! Read more Read less ▼

OGANAZI Modern Clear Coasters, Set of 5: was $17 now $14 at Amazon Made of tempered glass, this set of coasters looks super luxe. They'll keep your tables and surfaces safe and classy whether you're enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a cocktail party. The elegant coasters come in a variety of fun colors. Read more Read less ▼

Creative Co-op Decorative Paulownia Wood Pedestal: was $23 now $16 at Amazon This wooden pedestal can elevate just about any table in your home. You can use it to display candles, potted plants, photo frames and more. Plus, the center cut of solid paulownia wood makes it look way more expensive than it actually is. Read more Read less ▼

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $17 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors. Read more Read less ▼

Bottalive Fall Door Mat: was $24 now $17 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your porch decor, this white and orange plaid rug gives instant fall vibes. Made from high-quality cotton, this rug is thick, durable, and designed to last all year. I like how this cozy addition instantly makes your entrance warm and inviting, especially for guests this season. Read more Read less ▼

MIULEE Decorative Linen Pillow Covers: was $26 now $17 at Amazon Changing up your throw pillows doesn't need to be expensive — just grab these linen pillow covers to spruce things up for the season. They can go right over your existing pillows, just make sure you order the correct size. They come in a bunch of different colors, too. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼

Hananona 12 Pcs Artificial Chrysanthemum Flowers: was $22 now $19 at Amazon When I don't have a fresh bouquet of flowers, these artificial chrysanthemum flowers are the next best thing for my vase. They come with 12 pieces and are available in a wide array of colors. Of course, they're not as good as the real thing but for just $19, they get the job done with style! Read more Read less ▼

Creative Co-op Round Hand-Forged Metal Taper Holder: was $25 now $19 at Amazon This sleek and sturdy taper holder features a hand-forged metal design and an antique brass finish. It also has a super versatile style so it can match any home decor. It's another item that looks luxe but is actually extremely affordable. Read more Read less ▼

Aignis Flameless LED Candles: was $35 now $24 at Amazon Give your home the coziest of ambiances this fall when you light up this set of flameless LED candles. The set comes with 12 ivory LED candles that provide a warm white glow and remotes to control them. You can also set them on a timer so you don't have to remember to turn them on and off. The best part is that you don't have to worry about the risk of a real fire. Read more Read less ▼

Sure Yuesi Ceramic Flower Vase: was $32 now $28 at Amazon If you're looking to add a unique floral piece to your home, this vase will do the trick. The ceramic vase is the perfect centerpiece for all rooms. I styled it on my dining room table and I feel like it really elevates the space. Read more Read less ▼

Fall Garland with Lights: was $35 now $27 at Amazon This festive garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of beige and burnt orange hues, and sprinkled with berries and pinecones, it is sure to warm up any room. It also has lights with a timer feature and measures up to 6 feet in length. Read more Read less ▼