25 cozy fall essentials under $50 to refresh your home and garden
Amazon finds to make your home and outdoor space cozy for fall
Cozy season is here, and it’s the perfect time to give your home and outdoor spaces a little seasonal refresh. From warm, inviting interior accents to charming outdoor decor, Amazon has everything you need to make your home, garden and patio feel a little more welcoming.
Below, I’ve handpicked my favorite fall essentials to spruce up both indoor and outdoor spaces this season. And the best part? They all come in at under $50. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite cozy and stylish pieces for fall.
Quick Links
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Amazon Home: deals from $14
- Burlap Placemat Set: was $16 now $9
- Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $21 now $14
- Candle Warmer Lamp: was $19 now $16
- Fall Door Mat: was $24 now $17
- Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin: was $24 now $19
- Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23
- Flameless LED Candles: was $35 now $24
- Fall Garland with Lights: was $35 now $27
- AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34
Outdoor Deals
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is almost here, and Amazon's Halloween Shop is open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children.
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If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands.
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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Decor Deals
Adding a doormat to your home can do more than you might expect. It creates a warm first impression, making guests feel instantly welcome. Right now, you can snag this 2x3 ft doormat for just $7. It also comes in tons of different sizes and patterns, but note that prices vary.
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For just $8 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP.
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Adding some fall placemats is a super simple way to celebrate the season in style. The rustic placemats will add some farmhouse-inspired charm to any dining or kitchen tablescape. The set of 4 placemats is made from durable 100% burlap.
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You can't have a cozy ambiance without candles, and this electric candle lamp is a great deal. Designed to gently melt the candle from the top down, you don't need to keep lighting the wick. Since there is no flame, smoke, or air pollution, it's safer to use around young kids and pets. Win-win!
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Made of tempered glass, this set of coasters looks super luxe. They'll keep your tables and surfaces safe and classy whether you're enjoying your morning coffee or hosting a cocktail party. The elegant coasters come in a variety of fun colors.
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This wooden pedestal can elevate just about any table in your home. You can use it to display candles, potted plants, photo frames and more. Plus, the center cut of solid paulownia wood makes it look way more expensive than it actually is.
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If you’re after extra storage for your throws, kids’ toys or even shoes, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your home interiors.
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If you want to upgrade your porch decor, this white and orange plaid rug gives instant fall vibes. Made from high-quality cotton, this rug is thick, durable, and designed to last all year. I like how this cozy addition instantly makes your entrance warm and inviting, especially for guests this season.
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Changing up your throw pillows doesn't need to be expensive — just grab these linen pillow covers to spruce things up for the season. They can go right over your existing pillows, just make sure you order the correct size. They come in a bunch of different colors, too.
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I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade.
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When I don't have a fresh bouquet of flowers, these artificial chrysanthemum flowers are the next best thing for my vase. They come with 12 pieces and are available in a wide array of colors. Of course, they're not as good as the real thing but for just $19, they get the job done with style!
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This festive candle embodies the sweet and comforting aromas of autumn perfectly, thanks to its apple, cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla scents. The long burning candle lasts up to 150 hours offering room-filling fragrance.
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This sleek and sturdy taper holder features a hand-forged metal design and an antique brass finish. It also has a super versatile style so it can match any home decor. It's another item that looks luxe but is actually extremely affordable.
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Give your home the coziest of ambiances this fall when you light up this set of flameless LED candles. The set comes with 12 ivory LED candles that provide a warm white glow and remotes to control them. You can also set them on a timer so you don't have to remember to turn them on and off. The best part is that you don't have to worry about the risk of a real fire.
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If you're looking to add a unique floral piece to your home, this vase will do the trick. The ceramic vase is the perfect centerpiece for all rooms. I styled it on my dining room table and I feel like it really elevates the space.
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This festive garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of beige and burnt orange hues, and sprinkled with berries and pinecones, it is sure to warm up any room. It also has lights with a timer feature and measures up to 6 feet in length.
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This vintage-looking set includes 4 framed botanical prints that I felt fit the theme with the rest of my apartment. The print on wooden frame is thick and somewhat textured, making them look expensive and not like cheap poster paper. It's a simple touch that can go a long way.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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