11 last-minute Lowe's Halloween deals you can pick up today — including up to 50% off terrifying animatronics
It's not too late to save
If you waited until the final stretch of October to finish decorating for Halloween, your procrastination just paid off. While most shoppers were fighting over full-price animatronics back in August, Lowe’s just kicked off its final countdown markdowns—slashing up to 50% off select inflatables, porch lights, and animatronics.
Because the retailer needs shelf space cleared out immediately for early Black Friday and Christmas inventory, the Halloween aisle is officially in clearance mode. The catch? Stock moves fast, and once these pieces sell out at your local store, they’re gone until next season. From plug-and-play lawn inflatables to towering animatronics that terrify, here are the best last-minute Lowe’s Halloween deals worth grabbing today before the shelves are emptied for the holidays.
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Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide, overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming, and entertainment. Before Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk and has written game reviews and features for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and roller skating. She's also a puzzle fan and can often be found contributing to the NYT Connections coverage on Tom's Guide
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