11 last-minute Lowe's Halloween deals you can pick up today — including up to 50% off terrifying animatronics

If you waited until the final stretch of October to finish decorating for Halloween, your procrastination just paid off. While most shoppers were fighting over full-price animatronics back in August, Lowe’s just kicked off its final countdown markdowns—slashing up to 50% off select inflatables, porch lights, and animatronics.

Because the retailer needs shelf space cleared out immediately for early Black Friday and Christmas inventory, the Halloween aisle is officially in clearance mode. The catch? Stock moves fast, and once these pieces sell out at your local store, they’re gone until next season. From plug-and-play lawn inflatables to towering animatronics that terrify, here are the best last-minute Lowe’s Halloween deals worth grabbing today before the shelves are emptied for the holidays.

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