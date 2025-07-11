I bought this low-tech door lock for Prime Day because it keeps intruders out better than high-tech smart locks — and it’s only $14
Your doors will be impenetrable
I’ve tested my share of smart locks over the years, and while I love the connectivity they offer, you can spend a fortune just securing your door. That’s why I bought a low-tech reinforcement for Prime Day 2025, which I think does a better job at keeping intruders out than some high-tech locks.
Even though Prime Day sales are ending soon, you can snag the Prime-Line reinforcement lock at 40% off. It normally sells for $23, but the instant discount brings it total to $14 — which beats paying the hundred you’d shell out for a smart lock.
Best of all, it offers peace-of-mind assurance that your home’s door is secured against break-ins.
Secure your doors with the Prime-Line U 10827 Door Reinforcement Lock, which is simple to install and adds even more protection by securing your doors. It'd be nearly impossible for intruders to break into your home with this door reinforcement lock installed because it can withstand up to 800 pounds of force.
Price check: $30 at Home Depot
I know first hand how this low-tech reinforcement lock does an excellent job at securing doors because I installed one in the last apartment I lived in. Instead of replacing your existing deadbolt, it actually complements it by being installed along the door frame — making it harder for anyone on the outside to kick it down.
In fact, this door reinforcement lock is designed to withstand 800 pounds of force. Depending on the smart lock, there’s still a remote possibility for intruders to break in with enough force, or if somehow the lock is hacked or compromised.
On top of that, I don’t have to worry about charging or replacing batteries because this door reinforcement lock features a spring-loaded, tamper-resistant design that only requires you to physically adjust it to unlock.
Out of all the stuff I could buy on Prime Day, this is the only thing that’s getting my money because it doesn’t cost a whole lot and it’ll better reinforce the doors in my home. Installation is also a breeze because it took me no more than 15 minutes to install the last one.
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
