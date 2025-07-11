I bought this low-tech door lock for Prime Day because it keeps intruders out better than high-tech smart locks — and it’s only $14

I’ve tested my share of smart locks over the years, and while I love the connectivity they offer, you can spend a fortune just securing your door. That’s why I bought a low-tech reinforcement for Prime Day 2025, which I think does a better job at keeping intruders out than some high-tech locks.

Even though Prime Day sales are ending soon, you can snag the Prime-Line reinforcement lock at 40% off. It normally sells for $23, but the instant discount brings it total to $14 — which beats paying the hundred you’d shell out for a smart lock.

Best of all, it offers peace-of-mind assurance that your home’s door is secured against break-ins.

I know first hand how this low-tech reinforcement lock does an excellent job at securing doors because I installed one in the last apartment I lived in. Instead of replacing your existing deadbolt, it actually complements it by being installed along the door frame — making it harder for anyone on the outside to kick it down.

In fact, this door reinforcement lock is designed to withstand 800 pounds of force. Depending on the smart lock, there’s still a remote possibility for intruders to break in with enough force, or if somehow the lock is hacked or compromised.

On top of that, I don’t have to worry about charging or replacing batteries because this door reinforcement lock features a spring-loaded, tamper-resistant design that only requires you to physically adjust it to unlock.

Out of all the stuff I could buy on Prime Day, this is the only thing that’s getting my money because it doesn’t cost a whole lot and it’ll better reinforce the doors in my home. Installation is also a breeze because it took me no more than 15 minutes to install the last one.

