Best Buy Black Friday LIVE: 65+ epic deals on TVs, laptops, iPhones and more

Black Friday is here, and Best Buy's deals are looking particularly strong. From OLED TVs to laptops, the savings cover premium tech across every category. I've sorted through hundreds of offers to find the ones actually worth your attention.

Right now, the standout deals include the 65" Sony Bravia XR A80L at $700 off and the LG UltraGear 45" Gaming Monitor which is seeing the same substantial discount. Apple users will want to check out the M2 MacBook Air 15" at $500 off —one of the best MacBook deals we've seen so far.

As someone who has been tracking deals all month, I can tell you these discounts are genuinely good value. Best Buy tends to offer competitive pricing during Black Friday, but this year's savings on premium gear are particularly impressive.

I've curated this list based on both value and performance, focusing on products that deliver quality alongside significant savings. Many of these items have been tested by our team, so you can be confident you're getting solid tech at great prices.

My Favorite Best Buy Deals

Sony and Canon content creator cameras: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for a new camera, best Buy is offering up to $1,000 on select vlogging, content creator and mirrorless cameras. Brands include Sony and Canon deals starting at just $399.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $72 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was $429 now $329 at Best Buy You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Best Buy. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $359 at Best Buy For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Sony PS5 Slim Bundle : was $499 now $424 at Best Buy You can save $75 right now on the PS5 Slim Bundle that includes Fortnite. You get a slim design, 1TB of storage and a high-speed SSD for near instant load times. It's also backwards compatible with over 4,000 PS4 games.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $649 now $499 at Best Buy The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Best Buy Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.

TCL 55" F35 4K Fire TV: was $329 now $179 at Best Buy If you're looking at Best Buy's deals today, you'll probably see this TCL as the company's deal of the day. For $179, it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV with some neat gaming features like ALLM. For cinephiles, this TV supports HDR PRO with Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It's a direct-lit LED TV so don't expect contrast to be off the charts, but for this price it's a solid deal.

Samsung 75" DU6950 4K TV: was $749 now $549 at Best Buy Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.

Hisense QD7 100" 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Phones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

You can get bigger discounts if you need a contract with your new iPhone, but if you just want the device, Best Buy will give you a flat $100 gift card upon delivery or pick-up of your new iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple iPhone 16: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy

As with the Pro iPhone deal above, you get a $100 gift card when you buy the iPhone 16 from Best Buy - no questions asked.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount for Black Friday. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

Google Pixel 8: was $699 now $349 at Best Buy Best Buy has an insane deal on the Pixel 8. At $399, it's still cheaper than the Pixel 8a, which is crazy given how the Pixel 8 is higher on the totem pole. I love how for a compact sized phone, the Pixel 8 still carries a sharp looking display, excellent cameras that can handle low light, and even can lend me a hand with its Google AI features.

Note: You'll need to select the options for "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get the extra savings.

Motorola Razr Plus 2023: was $999 now $399 at Best Buy If you want an even better flip-style foldable phone, Motorola Razr Plus 2023 gives you more with its larger outer display, better dual cameras, and faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. You'll get the best deal from Best Buy on this phone, but you'll get the most savings by having it activated to a carrier.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729 now $629 at Best Buy By activating this phone with a carrier (under the Pricing Options menu), you can save a tidy amount on Apple's first large iPhone. Otherwise, you get a $100 discounts on the unlocked version. The iPhone 14 Plus' long battery life and still-impressive cameras and performance help it keep up with newer phones.