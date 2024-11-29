Live
Best Buy Black Friday LIVE: 65+ epic deals on TVs, laptops, iPhones and more
Here are the deals you don't want to miss
Staff-picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. TVs
4 Phones
5. iPads
6. Cameras
7. Laptops
8. Headphones
9. Appliances
10. Holiday Gifts
11. LIVE: Latest updates
Black Friday is here, and Best Buy's deals are looking particularly strong. From OLED TVs to laptops, the savings cover premium tech across every category. I've sorted through hundreds of offers to find the ones actually worth your attention.
Right now, the standout deals include the 65" Sony Bravia XR A80L at $700 off and the LG UltraGear 45" Gaming Monitor which is seeing the same substantial discount. Apple users will want to check out the M2 MacBook Air 15" at $500 off —one of the best MacBook deals we've seen so far.
As someone who has been tracking deals all month, I can tell you these discounts are genuinely good value. Best Buy tends to offer competitive pricing during Black Friday, but this year's savings on premium gear are particularly impressive.
I've curated this list based on both value and performance, focusing on products that deliver quality alongside significant savings. Many of these items have been tested by our team, so you can be confident you're getting solid tech at great prices.
And since new deals are dropping regularly, be sure to check back often — you can also find additional savings in our Best Coupon Codes guide.
My Best Buy: join from $49 @ Best Buy
My Best Buy is a membership plan with three tiers. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy Black Friday deals
- Major appliance sale: up to 50% off @ Best Buy
- LEGO sets: up to 30% off
- Dyson products: up to 50% off
- Shark/Ninja sale: up to $300 off
- Apple Macbooks: up to $500 off
- iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off
- Sony and Canon cameras: up to $1,000 off
- Gaming accessories: up to 50% off
- Beats headphones: save up to $180 off
- Apple 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199
- Sony PS5 Slim Bundle: now $499 now $424
- LG UltraGear 45" OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,699 now $999
- Samsung The Frame TV: was $1,999 now $1,299
- Samsung 4-Door Smart Refrigerator: was $2,879 now $1,499
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,199 now $1,499
Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live and I'm here to help you find the best deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether you're shopping for new headphones or a new Mac, on this live blog I'm handpicking the best deals on hot ticket items that the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends. I'll also highlight the best discounts on toys, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.
My Favorite Best Buy Deals
Sony and Canon content creator cameras: up to $1,000 off @ Best Buy
If you're in the market for a new camera, best Buy is offering up to $1,000 on select vlogging, content creator and mirrorless cameras. Brands include Sony and Canon deals starting at just $399.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price ever for this 4-pack.
The amazing Blue Yeti microphone from Logitech is perfect for everything. It offers broadcast-quality sound whether you're streaming on YouTube or Twitch. It can be used for recording a podcast or creating the next big hit song. In our Blue Yeti microphone review we said the Editor's Choice mic is a small price to pay for world-class sound and convenience.
Beats doesn't just make headphones — there's the new Beats Pill as well! It's a small speaker that can pump out surprisingly rich, spacious audio. Its champagne color makes it look pretty luxurious, too.
You can now save $100 on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer at Best Buy. It features 3 speed settings alongside 4 heat settings, and has a cold shot function to set your hair. A magnetized styling concentrator attachment is included as well, so you can focus the airflow.
For the best of both worlds without totally breaking the bank (so to speak), we recommend the Roomba j7+. It tops our list of the best Roombas on the market because it provides great pick up on large debris, avoids obstacles with ease and learns from its encounters. The self-emptying base means you can go longer without having to deal with the dustbin.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.
You can save $75 right now on the PS5 Slim Bundle that includes Fortnite. You get a slim design, 1TB of storage and a high-speed SSD for near instant load times. It's also backwards compatible with over 4,000 PS4 games.
The Asus ROG Ally is a Windows 11-based gaming handheld that gets you access to the best games from Steam, Xbox Game Pass, EA Origin and more. This model has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, giving it much more power potential than its entry-level cousin to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on its 7-inch FHD 120Hz display. It even comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Need an E-Scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 43 miles. Our Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G2 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that this E-Scooter is rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.
Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.
Save $700! Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).
Price check: sold out @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. Amazon and Walmart have similar sales.
The Insignia F20 is geared toward those looking to make the best out of their home office or small kitchen space. It doesn't have 4K resolution, but that means you get a TV well under the $200 mark. Even though it's set at 1080p, you still get Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay so you always have your favorite content ready to go.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
If you're looking at Best Buy's deals today, you'll probably see this TCL as the company's deal of the day. For $179, it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV with some neat gaming features like ALLM. For cinephiles, this TV supports HDR PRO with Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It's a direct-lit LED TV so don't expect contrast to be off the charts, but for this price it's a solid deal.
The Roku Select is part of Roku's new in-house line of TVs. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Price check: $459 @ Amazon
Samsung's DU6950 is part of the company's "Crystal" series of TVs. If you're looking for a larger 4K TV on a budget, than the 75-inch DU6950 is a good option. It features HDR 10+ support, with a 60Hz refresh rate and is built on Samsung's Tizen smart TV operation system. Plus, you get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. There are no special modes but it does feature 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port. For connectivity, the DU6950 supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3, which should connect to most peripherals.
LOWEST PRICE! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. In our LG B4 OLED review (4/5 stars) we say it's a stellar display that makes few compromises.
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Phones
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy
You can get bigger discounts if you need a contract with your new iPhone, but if you just want the device, Best Buy will give you a flat $100 gift card upon delivery or pick-up of your new iPhone 16 Pro.
Apple iPhone 16: $100 gift card with purchase @ Best Buy
As with the Pro iPhone deal above, you get a $100 gift card when you buy the iPhone 16 from Best Buy - no questions asked.
I will admit that the iPhone SE (2022) is old at this point, but this 3rd generation model is still the cheapest iPhone that Apple still carries. One of the reasons why I love this phone is because it's incredibly compact and it can still deliver outstanding photos with its single main camera.
Price check: $179 @ Walmart
The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount for Black Friday. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.
Best Buy has an insane deal on the Pixel 8. At $399, it's still cheaper than the Pixel 8a, which is crazy given how the Pixel 8 is higher on the totem pole. I love how for a compact sized phone, the Pixel 8 still carries a sharp looking display, excellent cameras that can handle low light, and even can lend me a hand with its Google AI features.
Note: You'll need to select the options for "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get the extra savings.
If you want an even better flip-style foldable phone, Motorola Razr Plus 2023 gives you more with its larger outer display, better dual cameras, and faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. You'll get the best deal from Best Buy on this phone, but you'll get the most savings by having it activated to a carrier.
By activating this phone with a carrier (under the Pricing Options menu), you can save a tidy amount on Apple's first large iPhone. Otherwise, you get a $100 discounts on the unlocked version. The iPhone 14 Plus' long battery life and still-impressive cameras and performance help it keep up with newer phones.
Only the unlocked version of last year's Galaxy Z Flip remains, but if you buy it, Best Buy will take $300 off the price. It lacks the power and staying power of the newer Z Flip 6, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 remains a solid flip phone, and this deal means you can get it for nearly h