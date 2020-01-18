Packers vs 49ers live stream: Watch the NFL playoff NFC championship game online

(Image credit: NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeats Kansas City 35-32. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images))

This weekend's Packers vs 49ers live stream could provide the most excitement of the entire NFL playoffs.

On one side of the field is the 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, taking on young gunslinger Jimmy Garoppolo (28). And although they both know how to score points, the 49ers have a stronger running game and are ranked second in the league in rushing.

The Green Bay Packers' defense is no slouch, however, as they are No. 4 in the league in rushing yards allowed.

It's set against that backdrop that the Packers and the 49ers will be taking the field on Sunday, fighting for the NFC Conference championship. But prior to the Packers vs 49ers live stream, the AFC Conference championship will be decided a few hours earlier, as the Chiefs and Titans vie for a Super Bowl berth.

But it's the later game that might have the most people talking on Monday — even if the 49ers are a clear favorite. According to the latest Las Vegas line, the 49ers are giving the Packers 7.5 points. The moneyline places the 49ers at -354.

Either way, there's a good chance that the Packers vs 49ers game will be one to watch. And below, we outline the many ways you can watch the game, even if you've cut the cord.

Read on to learn how to catch a Packers vs 49ers live stream

Packers vs 49ers live stream start time, channel

The Packers and 49ers kickoff at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 19. The game is airing on FOX.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Packers vs. 49ers?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to get the Packers vs 49ers live stream without a cable or satellite subscription

One of the nice things about the Packers-49ers game airing on FOX is that there are plenty of ways to watch the game, whether you've cut the cord or not.

For one, you can turn to a TV tuner that connects to your television and picks up over-the-air broadcasts. Best of all, those broadcasts often come with high-quality visuals, making them great options for watching content.

Streaming services similarly offer compelling visuals. And in some cases, they're surprisingly affordable.

Here's a look at the services you can turn to now to watch the game on the streaming offering of your choice:

FuboTV: FuboTV made its name as a sports-first streaming service, but now offers more than 100 channels for its $55-a-month service, including FOX affiliates.View Deal

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including FOX (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal