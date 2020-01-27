We're less than a week away from Super Bowl 2020 and that means one thing: Super Bowl TV deals are currently at their prime. Retailers from Walmart to Amazon are offering killer Super Bowl TV deals with prices that take up to 50% off 4K TVs. Even better, many of this week's best TV deals are on par — if not better than — TV prices we saw during the holidays.

So what are some of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals right now? Best Buy, for instance, is offering a year of Disney Plus for free when you buy a new LG OLED TV. Buy an LG NanoCell TV and you'll get six months of Disney Plus for free. (Amazon is offering the same deal, but with less stock of LG's TVs).

Meanwhile, Amazon is also bundling a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot with any Fire TV purchase. (Amazon offered this same sale over the holidays). And after you get your new TV or streaming device, check out our Super Bowl 2020 live stream guide for everything you need to know to watch the big game.

One thing to keep in mind as you shop is that the Super Bowl is just six days away. Retailers need to ship your new TV to you and although many retailers are offering expedited free shipping, the last thing you want is for your TV to be stuck in a warehouse the day before Super Bowl Sunday.

That said, Best Buy is offering guaranteed TV delivery and installation by Super Bowl Sunday on select TVs. Your TV must be purchased by Thursday, January 30 at 9pm local time. Keep in mind, this is the cut-off date. We recommend you purchase before that time frame.

So before you send out those Super Bowl invites, here are the best Super Bowl TV deals you can score right now.

OLED TVs

Buy an LG OLED, NanoCell TV: get Disney Plus free @ Amazon

Attention, Disney Plus fans. Purchase a 2019 LG OLED TV or NanoCell TV and get a year (with OLED purchase) or 6 months (with NanoCell purchase) of Disney Plus for free. (Best Buy offers the same promo). Sure, there are cheaper ways to get Disney Plus, but this is a nice perk if you're buying a premium LG TV. Offer ends February 9.View Deal

LG B8 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,249 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The LG B8 55-inch OLED TV is the cheapest OLED TV you can buy right now. OLED technology uses individual light-emitting pixels to create fantastic contrast and perfect black levels. Despite its age, this 2018 model is still one of the best OLED TVs on the market. View Deal

Sony 55" A9G Master OLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $2,498 @ Amazon

The Sony XBR55A9G OLED TV features built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. This 2019 OLED TV also has an excellent response time that leaves almost no blur trail when displaying fast-moving content. Best Buy also has it on sale for a buck more.View Deal

70-85 inch TVs

Vizio P-Series 75" 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

With 240 local dimming zones, the 2019 Vizio PX759-G1 delivers inky black levels with plenty of depth and contrast. It also offers HDR10 and HLG support. It's $700 off and currently at an all-time price low. View Deal

Samsung sale: 40% off TV + soundbar bundles @ Samsung

Create the ultimate game day set up with these Super Bowl TV deals from Samsung. Buy a Samsung TV with a Samsung soundbar and get 40% off your total price. Deals start at $629 for the 55-inch NU6900 with the Samsung Premium Soundbar. View Deal

LG sale: buy an OLED or NanoCell TV, get $200 off LG soundbar

Not to be outdone by Samsung, LG has its own TV-soundbar sale of its own. Purchase an eligible LG OLED TV or NanoCell TV and get $200 off select LG soundbars. View Deal

Samsung QLED sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

The mother of all Super Bowl TV deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select Samsung QLED TVs. The sale includes 8K TVs, 4K TVs, and even Samsung's The Frame series. View Deal

Sony 75" 4K Smart TV w/ $400 GC: was $2,798 now $1,698 @ Dell

This Android TV sports a ton of features including Alexa support, HDR support (HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and Dolby Vision), X-Motion Clarity for smooth action scenes, and built-in Chromecast. Even better, it comes with a $400 Dell eGift card. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

The TCL 4 Series (75S425) is a basic 4K TV that offers solid performance and features for the price. You get Roku's OS, HDR support, and speedy response times for just $699.99. View Deal

RCA 70" 4K LED TV: was $799 now $449 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big screen TV for your Super Bowl 2020 party, the RCA 70-inch (RTU7074) is a solid choice. It features 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Get it now for $350 below retail.View Deal

RCA 70" 4K Smart TV: was $799 now $449 @ Walmart

If you prefer a 70-inch TV with smart capabilities, the RCA RNSMU7036 is for you. It features Smart TV Virtuoso from RCA, which gives you access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, Pandora, and more. View Deal

JVC 70" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $899 now $579 @ Walmart

This 70-inch JVC 4K TV is powered by Roku's OS, which makes it easy to stream content from your favorite apps. For a limited time, this TV is $320 off at Walmart and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get right now.View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $499 @ Walmart

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the biggest Element HDTVs you can buy. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform which gives you access to popular streaming apps.View Deal

Samsung 75" Q90 4K Smart TV: was $4,299 now $3,499 @ Best Buy

Samsung's Quantum series TVs offer over a billion shades of brilliant color which is more than standard 4K TVs. For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Samsung 75" Q90 4K Smart TV (QN75Q90RAFXZA) for an excellent price from Best Buy.View Deal

55-65 inch TVs

Samsung Q60 65" QLED TV: was $1,797 now $897 @ Amazon

One of the best Super Bowl TV deals around, Amazon is taking 50% off the Samsung Q60 QLED TV. After discount, its just $897.99. It features HDR support, Alexa integration, and much more. Dell is offering the same deal. View Deal

Vizio P-Series 65" 4K TV w/ $300 GC: was $2,198 now $1,269 @ Dell

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. It's $930off and comes with a $300 Dell eGift card. View Deal

Hisense 65" 4K Smart TV: was $499 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Hisense H6500F is a big-screen Android TV that won't break your budget. It offers HDR support, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and built-in Google Assistant. It's one of the best cheap Super Bowl TV deals for budget shoppers. View Deal

Sony 65" 4K Smart TV w/ $300 GC: was $1,698 now $1,098 @ Dell

Want to revamp your entire living room? The 65-inch Sony X900F is not only a great centerpiece for any room, but this deal also comes with a $300 Dell eGift card, which you can use to purchase additional A/V gear. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K Smart TV: was $798 now $477 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering this Super-Bowl-ready set at a steal. Non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine, meaning you'll see the game in stunning clarity.View Deal

Sony 65" X950G 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,298 @ Amazon

The Sony X950G is an Android TV with a svelte design, built-in Chromecast, and a dedicated Netflix Calibrated mode to make your Netflix streaming look its best. It's now $501 off and one of the best Super Bowl TV deals you'll find. View Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $899 now $349 @ Walmart

You'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper 65-inch TV than this Sceptre. Sure, you're missing out on smart features, but if you want a no-frills Super Bowl TV — this is the model to get. It has 4K resolution and HDR support.View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K Roku TV: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

Want to spend the least amount of money on a new TV? Best Buy has the Hisense 55-inch R6070E3 Series TV on sale for $279.99. It's one of the least expensive Super Bowl TV deals around, yet it features the Roku OS, HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV deals: Free Echo Dot w/purchase @Best Buy

Best Buy has put all of its Fire TVs on sale in a wide range of sizes from Insignia and Toshiba. Even better, you can get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) with purchase of any of the discounted TVs. Amazon is also offering this sale via coupon code "FTVE20".View Deal

LG 65" 4K Smart TV: was $649 now $476 @ Walmart

The LG 65UM6900PUA is packed with all the tech you could want in a Super Bowl TV including 4K resolution, HDR support (HDR10/HLG), and Smart TV capabilities. It's now $100 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $2,000 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $597. It's one of the best TV deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Vizio 55" M-Series Quantum 4K Smart TV: was $498 now $358 @ Walmart

The Vizio M-Series (M556-G4) TV is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Sony 65" Z9F Smart 4K TV: was $3,499 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The Sony 65-inch Z9F Master Series TV uses Sony's X1 Ultimate process to deliver video quality that's as closed to OLED quality as possible. It offers great upscaling to make HD sources look like 4K. It's now $1,700 off.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 8 Smart TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

This LG Nano 8 Smart TV features more than a billion colors for true-to-life picture quality. It includes built-in Alexa, so you can play music, control other smart home devices, and get news using simple voice commands.View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 9 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 9 Series of TVs offer full array local dimming and LG's newer A7 Gen 2 CPU to deliver the best picture quality possible. Full array local dimming makes for darker, richer, and deeper colors. (The Nano 8 Series use local dimming). Amazon has it on sale for $1,096.99. View Deal

JVC 55" Roku TV: was $399 now $289 @ Walmart

The JVC 55MAW595 is one of the cheapest Super Bowl TV deals you'll find. You get a 4K TV with Roku's excellent platform and HDR support for just $289.99. View Deal

RCA 60" 4K TV: was $599 now $319 @ Walmart

This 60-inch RCA TV isn't loaded with features, but what it lacks in smart capabilities it makes up for with its low price. It's now $280 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Sony 4K TVs w/ Alexa: up to $400 off @ Amazon

If you want a TV you can control with voice commands, Amazon is taking up to $400 off select Sony 4K TVs with HRD and Alexa compatibility. It's one of the best Super Bowl TV deals we've seen for these models. View Deal

50-inch or less

Roku TV sale: deals from $115 @ Walmart

Act fast! For a limited time, Walmart has every Roku TV on sale with prices starting at $115. The sale includes 4K TVs from RCA, TCL, Hisense, Sharp, and more. For instance, you can get this RCA 60-inch 4K Roku TV for just $349.99 ($149 off). It's one of the best Walmart deals you'll see this month. View Deal

TCL 50" 4K Roku TV: was $299 now $299 @ Best Buy

Looking for the cheapest 4K TV possible? After coupon "TCLDOLBY15", you can get the TCL 5-Series 50-inch 4K Roku TV for just $299 (an extra $100 off). Despite its low price, it features 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, built-in Roku OS, and HDR support. View Deal

Sceptre 50" 4K TV: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

It lacks smart capabilities, but if you want a big screen at a small price, you'll be hard pressed to beat deal. Walmart currently has the 50-inch 4K Sceptre LED TV on sale for $199, which is one of the cheapest Super Bowl TV deals we've seen. View Deal

Samsung 50" 4K Smart TV: was $328 now $295 @ Walmart

Here's one of the cheapest smart Samsung TVs you'll find. Walmart has the 50-inch U6900 series TV on sale for $295. The edge-lit LED TV also offers HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support. View Deal

LG 49" 4K Smart TV: was $379 now $278 @ Walmart

The LG 49UM6950DUB is a 49-inch 4K smart TV that gives you every app and service offered on LG's more premium TVs, but for less. The IPS panel should look good from any angle, and the HDR10 support makes movies and shows pop with brighter colors and more realistic shadows. Get it now for $278.View Deal

LG NanoCell 49" 4K TV: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

We get it. Not everyone can afford to drop a grand on a new TV. That's where the LG NanoCell 8 Series comes in. It uses LG's enhanced LCD display technology — a direct competitor to Samsung's QLED TVs — to offer the best LCD picture possible. At $549, it's the cheapest TV in Best Buy's sale. Amazon has it on sale for $546.99.View Deal

