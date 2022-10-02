Knowing how to install Chrome extensions will go a long way to making your internet browsing experience more efficient and enjoyable. After all, the add-ons give you access to a host of new features and functions, from being able to record your screen and getting translations on the fly to saving items to Google Drive and making use of developer tools.

They are certainly easy to find and install, as you're about to discover. You can also remove them as simply as you install them, and you are even able to turn them off and on at will so you only have the extensions you want at any given time. So let's take a look at how you can make use of these add-ons and manage them so that they work well for you.

Here, we'll show you how to find, install and manage Chrome extensions. Reads on to learn how.

How to install Chrome extensions on PC and Mac

1. Launch the Chrome browser on your PC or Mac and go to chrome.google.com/webstore/category/extensions (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

2. You will land on the Chrome Web Store where you will be able to browse a host of different extensions. When you find one that you like, just click on an extension's name to see more details. If you decide you want to make use of the extension, click Add to Chrome.

(Image credit: Future)

3. You can now learn a little more about how the extension works. If you're happy, just click Add extension.

(Image credit: Future)

4. The extension will be added and you'll see a notification to this effect. A puzzle-looking icon will also be placed in Chrome's toolbar. Click the icon and select an extension from the list to make use of it.

(Image credit: Future)

5. If you want to make alterations to your extensions, click the puzzle icon and select Manage Extensions.

(Image credit: Future)

6. All of your extensions will be shown. Click Remove if you want to permanently delete an extension and confirm your decision by clicking Remove when prompted.

If you don't want to use an extension for the time being, toggle the switch to turn off an extension. You can then turn it back on later.

(Image credit: Future)