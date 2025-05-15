These popular browsers are hungry for your data – here's how to avoid them

The internet is designed to collect your data. Whether it's cookies, trackers, or permissions, your data is always up for grabs – and your browser is one of the most guilty suspects.

One of the best VPNs, Surfshark, has analyzed 10 of the most popular mobile internet browsers to determine how much data each one collects.

Google Chrome collects the most data by far, and 30% of the browsers analyzed share your data with third-parties.

Safari also collects a large amount of data, and together with Chrome, the two occupy 90% of the mobile browser market share. That's a lot of data.

But not every browser analyzed collects huge amounts of data, and there are steps that can be taken to avoid mass data collection – here's what you need to know.

20 different data types

Surfshark's research found that Google Chrome was the most data-hungry browser, collecting 20 different data types.

Contact information, financial details, location, browsing history, usage data, and identifiers are just some of the data Chrome collects. It is thanks in part to the Google ecosystem, with Google Drive, Maps, and Mail all seamlessly integrated into the browser.

Chrome is the only browser analyzed that collects financial information such as payment methods, card numbers, and bank account details. It's also the only one to collect contacts from the user's phone or address book. However, it is worth noting that some of this information is provided voluntarily by users – having Chrome remember card details for example.

Bing was the second-hungriest browser, collecting 12 data types. Pi Browser was third, collecting nine types of data. Safari and Firefox were tied for fourth place, each collecting eight data types.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Some browsers are better than others

The average number of data types collected across the 10 browsers was six, and only two browsers collected fewer data types than this.

The privacy-focused browser, Brave, collected only two data types – identifiers and usage data.

The Tor Browser was by far the most secure browser analyzed, collecting no data. Tor is a decentralized network designed to protect user anonymity and prevent tracking. It's certainly not the fastest or feature-packed browser, but is an excellent choice for maximizing privacy and security.

DuckDuckGo and Firefox are two browsers that have decent privacy credentials, and Surfshark rated their data collection as "moderate." They avoid collecting sensitive data, but do collect contact information, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics.

They could be seen as browsers for those with moderate privacy concerns who still require robust browsing capabilities.

(Image credit: SOPA Images / Getty Images)

Third-party data sharing

30% of the browsers analyzed shared data with third-parties. Data is collected for advertising purposes, and Opera, Bing, and Pi Browser are the guilty parties.

Opera was also one of the 40% of browsers to collect your location. Opera is often considered a more private alternative to mainstream browsers, so this is a disappointing revelation.

Bing was the only browser to collect precise location data. Safari, Chrome, and Opera collect "coarse" locations, which is slightly less precise.

The fact that 60% of the browsers don't collect location data shows it isn't needed for the browser to function. Why, then, do these four browsers collect it?

First steps to take

Tomas Stamulis, Chief Security Officer at Surfshark, shared initial steps users can take to secure their personal data.

Allow permissions: Storage (to save downloads), a camera and microphone if you use video calls.

Deny or restrict permissions: Location, contacts, SMS, and phone access – unless absolutely required.

On Android: Use “Only While Using App” or “Ask Every Time” when granting permissions like location or microphone.

Choose privacy-focused browsers that collect data strictly necessary for browsing.

Turn off the personalization settings on your browser app: Syncing with your Google/Microsoft account, Ad personalization, Activity tracking (location history, web & app activity)

On Android: Go to Settings > Privacy > Ads > Opt out of ad personalization

Revisit app permissions monthly – many apps request more than they need over time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"In public, it is often explained that browsers collect the data to personalize and improve a user's experience," Stamulis said.

"If we rely on this explanation, it appears that the more data you provide, the smoother and seamless your browsing should be. In any case, this study from Surfshark is a reminder to look through your browser app permissions," he added.

Use a VPN and a tracker blocker

In order to protect your data when browsing, you might want to consider using a VPN. Your data and internet traffic is encrypted, plus your IP address is masked.

Leading, reputable VPN providers will not log or share your data, keeping it safe from hackers and third-parties. Verified no-logs policies back these claims up, and Windscribe's recent legal case proved just how important they can be.

Some VPNs offer tracker, ad, and malware protection as part of their plans. NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro is a good example of this, and has been named as the best VPN malware protection.

(Image credit: Kenneth Cheung / Getty Images)

But VPNs alone can't protect you from every single piece of data collection or trackers. Therefore, using a dedicated tracker blocker alongside a VPN is a great way to ensure your data is not tracked.

These products often include an ad-blocker as well, with Ghostery and uBlock Origin being some popular choices.

Google Chrome has recently U-turned on its use of trackers. Considering its global popularity, there will be many people who could benefit from tracker protection.

Switch to a secure browser

Surfshark's research shows Brave is a safe choice for those seeking a more familiar browsing experience. Its design is similar to Chrome and it's packed full of features.

For total anonymity, the Tor Browser is best. However, its speeds are not the fastest and you won't get nearly as many features as mainstream browsers.

Vivaldi is a browser Surfshark didn't analyze but it's another solid privacy-focused choice. Vivaldi has also partnered with Proton VPN, and Proton VPN Free is now offered as a Vivaldi browser extension.

Mullvad VPN has built its own browser, in partnership with the Tor Project. Mullvad is one of the most private VPNs and its browser is no different. It's also open source and free to use – whether you're a Mullvad VPN user or not.