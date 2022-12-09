The ability to remove image backgrounds in macOS is now a thing. This is one of the best new features found on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, and, thankfully, it's also a part of macOS Ventura. Now, anyone using a Mac or one of the best MacBooks can lift subjects from a photo without the need for a third-party app like Adobe Photoshop.

Though the process of removing image backgrounds in macOS Ventura is simple, it’s somewhat hidden. That’s where we step in to help.

Below, we’ll show you how to remove backgrounds from photos on a Mac. This feature works relatively well on inanimate objects, pets and people, though it can sometimes pick up background elements. For the most part, though, you should be able to remove backgrounds from images without too much hassle.

How to remove image backgrounds in macOS Ventura

There are two main ways to remove images. You can do so directly from the Photos app or on your desktop/in Finder. We'll show you how to do both.

Remove background from images in Photos app

1. Select a photo from the Photos app and right-click on the image.

2. Select Copy Subject. You'll see a white line snake around the selected image, letting you know what elements will get cropped out.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Paste the image. I pasted the background-free photo into Gimp, but you can paste it wherever you'd like.

(Image credit: Apple)

Remove background from images on Desktop/in Finder

1. Right-click on an image and scroll down to Quick Actions. After that, click Remove background.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. You'll see a PNG copy of the new background-free image beside the original.

(Image credit: Apple)

That's it!