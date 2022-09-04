You'll want to know how to install Safari extensions on Mac if, like many users, you use the computer's built-in browser. By making use of plug-ins, you can add a variety of features to help you get more out of the app. Perhaps you want a tool that checks your grammar, blocks adverts, allows you to save articles or launch apps. These and more are available.

They are also easy to install. Apple made it easier to find extensions for Safari with the introduction of macOS Big Sur and the number of them is rising. So it isn't just Chrome users who get to play around with extensions. And while you may consider using a rival browser — Google Chrome now outperforms Safari on M1 Macs after all — if you decide Safari has everything you need, you don't need to miss out.

Here is how to find and install Safari Extensions on Mac.

How to find and install Safari Extensions on Mac

1. Launch the Safari browser and click Safari from the top toolbar menu. Now select Safari Extensions.

(Image credit: Future)

2. The Mac App Store will open on the Safari Extensions page. Browse the extensions — note that some are free, some are paid-for and some have in-app purchases.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Click Get when you see an extension you would like to use.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Now click Install and sign in with your Apple ID and password when prompted.

(Image credit: Future)

5. The extension will be installed. Click Open to launch and you may see some on-screen instructions.

(Image credit: Future)

6. You also need to ensure the extension is turned on. Open Safari again and click Safari in the menu. Then, select Preferences.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Click the Extensions tab at the top of the window and look down the left side of the screen for a list of available extensions.

(Image credit: Future)

8. Tick an extension you want to use and click Turn On.

(Image credit: Future)

9. You will also see information relating to it, including the permissions it requires and an option to uninstall.

(Image credit: Future)