"Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter" is an all-access documentary giving never-before-seen insight into the life and career of tennis' greatest male player.

Here's how to watch "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter' release date and streaming options "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter" will drop on Prime Video globally on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

• Global — Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This feature-length documentary is directed by Jason Hehir, who previously brought us the fantastic Michael Jordan project "The Last Dance", so you know it's in good hands.

We've all seen how relentless Djokovic is in search of perfection on the tennis court, but this doc will go into the deeper details of his life off it, revealing how he deals with fame, balances family life with his career, and maintains his winning mentality. It includes interviews with wife Jelena, John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal.

The public may not have forgiven the Serbian for usurping the grand slam hauls of Roger Federer and Nadal, but this doc delves deep in the misunderstood Djokovic's psyche.

If you're ready to see the makings of a champion, read on and find out how to watch "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" online from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter' for free? As the global rollout for "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" is on Prime Video, new users can get a 30-day free Prime trial. That means you can watch "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" for free before you have to start paying. Remember, if you're not in your home country now, you'll need a VPN, we recommend NordVPN, to watch your regular stream from abroad.

Watch 'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter' from anywhere with a VPN

Traveling and blocked from your usual streaming services? A VPN, or virtual private network, lets your device appear to be back in your home country so you can securely use your existing subscriptions while abroad.

Tom’s Guide recommends NordVPN for streaming because it offers fast speeds, works across loads of devices and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use NordVPN to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head over to your streaming platform of choice (Prime Video in this case) and watch "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter".

How to watch 'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter' on Prime Video globally

"Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter" is rolling out globally on Amazon Prime Video and that'll be the only place to watch the doc.

Whether you're in the U.S, U.K., Australia, or even Canada, the film will drop on Prime from Thursday, August 20.

You'll need to be a Prime Video customer to stream "Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter". Prices are as follows in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia:



U.S. — $8.99/month

U.K. — £5.99/month

CAN — CA$9.99/month

AUS — AU$9.99/month That is for the Prime Video access alone (no Prime delivery) and the basic packages, which will include adverts. Those abroad can access their version of Prime Video using NordVPN (75% off).

'Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter' trailer

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

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