One list to rule them all: 12 Lord of the Rings merch picks for National Hobbit Day

Did you know that today is National Hobbit Day? For Middle-earth fans, September 22 has long been a day to celebrate the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, as it's the birthday of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.

For this article I've rounded up 12 Tolkien-themed items that are available to buy right now. There are lavish editions of the books (including a gorgeous collection of the History of Middle-earth series) as well as a plush Gollum, some cool bookends, and even a Lord of the Rings-themed Monopoly set.

If you're in a Middle-earth mood, or have a fan in your family, there's bound to be something for you here. Why not check out our picks below before you have your second breakfast?

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