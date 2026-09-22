One list to rule them all: 12 Lord of the Rings merch picks for National Hobbit Day
Celebrate J.R.R. Tolkien with this selection of books, movies, and merch
Did you know that today is National Hobbit Day? For Middle-earth fans, September 22 has long been a day to celebrate the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, as it's the birthday of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.
For this article I've rounded up 12 Tolkien-themed items that are available to buy right now. There are lavish editions of the books (including a gorgeous collection of the History of Middle-earth series) as well as a plush Gollum, some cool bookends, and even a Lord of the Rings-themed Monopoly set.
If you're in a Middle-earth mood, or have a fan in your family, there's bound to be something for you here. Why not check out our picks below before you have your second breakfast?
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.