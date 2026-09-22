When is 'Resident Evil' streaming? Here's our best guess

Raccoon City is open for business again, but when can you survive a night of terrifying zombies from your own couch? "Resident Evil" officially tore into theaters on Sept. 18, and it's already the biggest opening of both director Zach Cregger's career and the long-running film franchise, pulling in around $60 million domestically right out of the gate. TG's Malcolm McMillan called it the "best video game movie of all time."

The "Barbarian" and "Weapons" filmmaker takes the series back to its survival horror roots, with "Euphoria" star Austin Abrams playing Bryan, a medical courier who stumbles into a very bad night after his first stop at Raccoon City General Hospital. Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser co-star in the 95-minute nightmare, which is playing in theaters right now.

But how long will it be before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch? We'd like to wager a guess. Keep reading to find out.

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When can we expect 'Resident Evil' to arrive on streaming?

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Sony tends to move a little slower to digital than some studios do. Judging by recent releases like "Venom: The Last Dance," "Kraven the Hunter" and "It Ends With Us," the studio usually sends its films to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) about 45 to 60 days after they open, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting from the September 18 release, that puts "Resident Evil" on digital somewhere in early-to-mid November 2026. Expect the usual PVOD pricing when it lands, around $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to own.

But of course, that's not set in stone. Sony has a habit of keeping its bigger hits in theaters longer to squeeze out every last ticket sale, and given how well this horror entry is performing, the studio may lean toward the back end of that window.

Physical media usually isn't far behind. Sony typically puts its films on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD within a couple of months of the theatrical debut, often around the same time as the digital release, so a disc release in November or December seems likely, though nothing has been confirmed yet. Since the film was shot for IMAX, a 4K disc will be the closest most people get to that presentation at home —that, and maybe a huge projector screen or XR/AR glasses.

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

As for streaming with a subscription, this's where "Resident Evil" will differ from many other new releases. Sony doesn't have its own streaming service, so its theatrical films instead head to Netflix, which holds the exclusive first-run streaming rights to Sony's movies in the U.S.

Lately, Sony titles have taken around 90 to 120 days after their theatrical debut to reach Netflix, which would put "Resident Evil" on the platform sometime in January 2027. As with the digital release, a long theatrical run could push that later, so a debut stretching into February 2027 wouldn't be a shock.

Once it arrives, "Resident Evil" could likely stay on Netflix for about 18 months before moving over to Disney's platforms down the line. For now, though, the only way to survive Raccoon City is to head to the theater. That should at least give you plenty of time to get some survival training in, though.

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